Moedas / CPA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CPA: Copa Holdings, S.A. Class A
117.85 USD 0.08 (0.07%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CPA para hoje mudou para -0.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 117.85 e o mais alto foi 118.16.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Copa Holdings, S.A. Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CPA Notícias
- Airline Stock Roundup: DAL's Improved Q3 Revenue View, ALGT in Focus
- Copa Holdings' August 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year
- Copa Holdings: Take Advantage Of Mr. Market's Confusion (NYSE:CPA)
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Strong Upside, According to Analysts, 9/2/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Will American Airlines' Operating Margin Remain Under Pressure?
- 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Over 30% Upside, According to Analysts, 8/22/2025 - TipRanks.com
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Over 20% Upside, According to Analysts, 8/17/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Copa Holdings' July 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year
- Volaris Reports Decrease in Consolidated Load Factor for July
- Copa Holdings Shares Up 7.7% Since Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat
- Copa Holdings stock price target raised to $147 from $144 at TD Cowen
- Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- TSA gives stern warning after traveler pleads guilty in federal court
- Copa Holdings (CPA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Copa Holdings (CPA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Copa earnings beat by $0.29, revenue fell short of estimates
- Copa Holdings SA stock hits 52-week high at 114.27 USD
- Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Copa Holdings Stock to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Copa Holdings (CPA) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Over 30% Upside, According to Analysts, 8/3/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Copa Holdings (CPA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Copa Holdings (CPA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
- JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Faixa diária
117.85 118.16
Faixa anual
82.57 120.69
- Fechamento anterior
- 117.93
- Open
- 118.16
- Bid
- 117.85
- Ask
- 118.15
- Low
- 117.85
- High
- 118.16
- Volume
- 3
- Mudança diária
- -0.07%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.72%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 28.17%
- Mudança anual
- 25.75%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh