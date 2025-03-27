Currencies / CMMB
CMMB: Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd - American Depositary Shares
2.79 USD 0.04 (1.41%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CMMB exchange rate has changed by -1.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.70 and at a high of 2.99.
Follow Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMMB News
- Oppenheimer raises Chemomab stock price target to $25 on M&A potential
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.30%
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 25 to August 29) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Chemomab Reports Positive Feedback From Two Recent FDA Meetings Supporting Phase 3 Advancement of Nebokitug in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
- Chemomab prepares for annual shareholder meeting
- Chemomab Therapeutics' Touts Positive Data From Experimental Drug For Chronic Liver Disease - Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)
Daily Range
2.70 2.99
Year Range
0.83 3.86
- Previous Close
- 2.83
- Open
- 2.80
- Bid
- 2.79
- Ask
- 3.09
- Low
- 2.70
- High
- 2.99
- Volume
- 105
- Daily Change
- -1.41%
- Month Change
- -11.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 160.75%
- Year Change
- 75.47%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%