CGEM: Cullinan Oncology Inc
6.29 USD 0.06 (0.94%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CGEM exchange rate has changed by -0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.23 and at a high of 6.46.
Follow Cullinan Oncology Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CGEM News
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Cullinan Oncology stock at $24
- Cullinan Oncology stock gets Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright ahead of WCLC data
- Taiho Oncology to present updated zipalertinib data in lung cancer
- Cullinan Therapeutics Stock: Betting On Zipalertinib NDA Catalyst (NASDAQ:CGEM)
- InvestingPro’s Fair Value model predicted CGEM’s significant price correction
- Cullinan Oncology stock rating reiterated at Buy by Clear Street
- Cullinan expands autoimmune focus with new T cell engager license
- Taiho Oncology and Cullinan Therapeutics Announce Pivotal REZILIENT1 Phase 1/2 Data Published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology
- Cullinan Therapeutics to Host Analyst and Investor Event at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting and Participate in Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference
- Cullinan Therapeutics, Taiho Pharmaceutical, and Taiho Oncology to Present Positive Results from Pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1 Trial of Zipalertinib at ASCO 2025
- Tesla, Nvidia, Apple And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)
- Applied Digital Posts Weak Revenue, Joins Allegro MicroSystems And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Daily Range
6.23 6.46
Year Range
6.23 17.98
- Previous Close
- 6.35
- Open
- 6.33
- Bid
- 6.29
- Ask
- 6.59
- Low
- 6.23
- High
- 6.46
- Volume
- 1.334 K
- Daily Change
- -0.94%
- Month Change
- -16.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.57%
- Year Change
- -62.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%