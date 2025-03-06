Currencies / AWRE
AWRE: Aware Inc
2.84 USD 0.10 (3.40%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AWRE exchange rate has changed by -3.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.80 and at a high of 2.95.
Follow Aware Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AWRE News
- Aware launches intelligent liveness for faster biometric verification
- Aware CEO Amlani buys shares worth $38,823
- Aware Stock Dips Post Q2 Earnings Despite a Strong Biometric Pipeline
- Aware, Inc. (AWRE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Aware Q2 2025 sees stock rise despite losses
- Aware Named Luminary in Prism Project Report as Organization Rolls Out New Platform Enhancements
- Aware Inc CFO David Traverse buys $4,125 in common stock
- Aware Achieves Best-in-Class Performance in DHS RIVTD Testing for Passive Liveness Detection
- Aware appoints new CMO to boost global marketing
- Aware Inc (AWRE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.80 2.95
Year Range
1.35 2.95
- Previous Close
- 2.94
- Open
- 2.95
- Bid
- 2.84
- Ask
- 3.14
- Low
- 2.80
- High
- 2.95
- Volume
- 118
- Daily Change
- -3.40%
- Month Change
- 26.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 79.75%
- Year Change
- 54.35%
