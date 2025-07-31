Currencies / APPF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
APPF: AppFolio Inc - Class A
280.22 USD 4.13 (1.50%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
APPF exchange rate has changed by 1.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 275.73 and at a high of 280.64.
Follow AppFolio Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APPF News
- AppFolio (APPF) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- AppFolio (APPF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- AppFolio stock price target raised to $311 from $295 at KBW
- Why AppFolio (APPF) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- AppFolio: Trading Too Richly, Lock In Gains (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:APPF)
- Appfolio major shareholder sells $1.58m in stock
- Duca of Appfolio sells $1.6m in class a common stock
- Wall Street’s AI Rubicon: Jobs Crack, Stocks Split – Go All-In on AI
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook AppFolio (APPF)
- Duca of Appfolio sells $1.75 million in class A common stock
- AppFolio stock price target raised to $375 from $350 at DA Davidson
- Reddit, Wingstop, And Generac Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (July 28-August 1): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
- Amazon, UnitedHealth among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Monolithic Power Systems, Workiva, Interface, AppFolio And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA), AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
- Appfolio stock hits all-time high at $283.0
- This AppFolio Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday - Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
- AppFolio names Tim Eaton as permanent chief financial officer
- AppFolio stock rating upgraded by Piper Sandler on growth acceleration
- Earnings call transcript: AppFolio’s Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Compared to Estimates, AppFolio (APPF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- AppFolio (APPF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Appfolio Inc earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- AppFolio stock rating upgraded by KBW on balanced risk-reward outlook
Daily Range
275.73 280.64
Year Range
189.01 320.28
- Previous Close
- 276.09
- Open
- 276.09
- Bid
- 280.22
- Ask
- 280.52
- Low
- 275.73
- High
- 280.64
- Volume
- 609
- Daily Change
- 1.50%
- Month Change
- 2.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.27%
- Year Change
- 18.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%