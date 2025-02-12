Currencies / ANGI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ANGI: Angi Inc - Class A
17.39 USD 0.03 (0.17%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ANGI exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.11 and at a high of 17.45.
Follow Angi Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ANGI News
- Citizens JMP maintains Market Perform rating on ANGI stock amid growth signs
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Angi Stock?
- Angi (ANGI) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Angi (ANGI) Right Now?
- ANGI stock price target raised to $28 from $25 at Truist Securities
- ANGI stock price target raised to $22 from $20 at UBS on growth signs
- Angi: Finally Back To Growth In Proprietary Channel (NASDAQ:ANGI)
- Angi Inc. (ANGI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Longleaf Partners Global Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (LLGLX)
- IAC: Its 20% MGM Stake Makes The Stock A Buy (NASDAQ:IAC)
- IAC Inc. (IAC): A Bull Case Theory
- Angi Launches New AI Helper as it Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation
- This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI), Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH)
- Citizens JMP downgrades Angi stock rating amid rising competition
- Angi: Look Where The Incentives Are (NASDAQ:ANGI)
- KeyBanc maintains overweight rating on Angi stock amid growth prospects
- Apple's AI-Powered Home Services Strategy Could Upend Yelp, Angi, Alphabet: Insider Says Trust, Data And UX Key In This $500 Billion Market - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Rockwell Automation Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Oscar Health, Charles River Laboratories, Walt Disney, Voya Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI), BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)
- The Bottom Fishing Club: Angi Might Be A Recession Winner (NASDAQ:ANGI)
- What's Going On With Cava Group Stock Thursday? - Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA)
- Cava Group stock rises on S&P MidCap 400 inclusion; Angi shares climb after SmallCap 600 update
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (March 24 to March 28) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Angi Inc. (ANGI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gilead Sciences, Upstart, Mercury General, Confluent And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB), Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)
Daily Range
17.11 17.45
Year Range
1.49 18.77
- Previous Close
- 17.36
- Open
- 17.35
- Bid
- 17.39
- Ask
- 17.69
- Low
- 17.11
- High
- 17.45
- Volume
- 768
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.94%
- Year Change
- 574.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%