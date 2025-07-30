Currencies / ALHC
ALHC: Alignment Healthcare Inc
16.63 USD 0.31 (1.90%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALHC exchange rate has changed by 1.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.08 and at a high of 16.86.
Follow Alignment Healthcare Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ALHC News
Daily Range
16.08 16.86
Year Range
9.15 21.07
- Previous Close
- 16.32
- Open
- 16.25
- Bid
- 16.63
- Ask
- 16.93
- Low
- 16.08
- High
- 16.86
- Volume
- 5.368 K
- Daily Change
- 1.90%
- Month Change
- 1.65%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.21%
- Year Change
- 40.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%