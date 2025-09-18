QuotesSections
Currencies / AFMC
Back to US Stock Market

AFMC: First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF

34.36 USD 0.22 (0.64%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AFMC exchange rate has changed by -0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.28 and at a high of 34.49.

Follow First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AFMC News

Daily Range
34.28 34.49
Year Range
26.72 35.09
Previous Close
34.58
Open
34.49
Bid
34.36
Ask
34.66
Low
34.28
High
34.49
Volume
14
Daily Change
-0.64%
Month Change
3.25%
6 Months Change
13.14%
Year Change
7.38%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev