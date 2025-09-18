Currencies / AFMC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AFMC: First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
34.36 USD 0.22 (0.64%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AFMC exchange rate has changed by -0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.28 and at a high of 34.49.
Follow First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AFMC News
- The U.S. Exceptionalism Mall Map: 'You Are Here'
- 15-Yr Bull Markets: Signs Of A Potential Major Top (Or Not) And Knowing What Hasn't Worked
- S&P 500 Earnings: Pay Attention To Asset Classes That Haven’t Worked In The Last 15 Years
- The Market Setup Has Rarely Been This Treacherous
- Overbought Conditions Across Multiple Markets
- Investing Outlook As Central Banks Begin Rate Cuts
- Weekly Indicators: The Surprising Rebound In Manufacturing Continues
- Weekly Outlook - PMI And PCE In Spotlight As US Dollar Remains Sensitive To US Labor Data
- Equities Supported By Improvement In Business Cycle Indicators
- Confusion In The Jobs Market
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Finishes The Week At Record High
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- Fed Cuts Could Spark A Surge In The 10-Year Yield
- Fed Cuts Its Target Interest Rate And Signals More To Come
- Breaking Down The Bearish Narrative
- Brodrick And Eade On What's Really Powering The Rally In Stocks And Metals
- CIO Notebook: Fed Makes A Move, Adds Fuel For Future Cuts
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- Inflection Points: No Reservations, Just Valuations
- Powell Pivots, Fed Cuts Rates As Jobs Market Weakens
- The Stage Is Set For A Sizeable Equity Market Pullback
- Quarterly Vs. Semiannual Reporting: Revisiting Trump’s Controversial Proposal
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Recession, Inflation, Or Goldilocks - What's Your Bet?
Daily Range
34.28 34.49
Year Range
26.72 35.09
- Previous Close
- 34.58
- Open
- 34.49
- Bid
- 34.36
- Ask
- 34.66
- Low
- 34.28
- High
- 34.49
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- -0.64%
- Month Change
- 3.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.14%
- Year Change
- 7.38%