AFMC: First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF

34.20 USD 0.15 (0.44%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

AFMC 환율이 오늘 -0.44%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.10이고 고가는 34.20이었습니다.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is AFMC stock price today?

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF stock is priced at 34.20 today. It trades within -0.44%, yesterday's close was 34.35, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of AFMC shows these updates.

Does First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF is currently valued at 34.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.88% and USD. View the chart live to track AFMC movements.

How to buy AFMC stock?

You can buy First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF shares at the current price of 34.20. Orders are usually placed near 34.20 or 34.50, while 8 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow AFMC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AFMC stock?

Investing in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.72 - 35.09 and current price 34.20. Many compare 2.76% and 12.61% before placing orders at 34.20 or 34.50. Explore the AFMC price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the past year was 35.09. Within 26.72 - 35.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) over the year was 26.72. Comparing it with the current 34.20 and 26.72 - 35.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AFMC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did AFMC stock split?

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.35, and 6.88% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
34.10 34.20
년간 변동
26.72 35.09
이전 종가
34.35
시가
34.19
Bid
34.20
Ask
34.50
저가
34.10
고가
34.20
볼륨
8
일일 변동
-0.44%
월 변동
2.76%
6개월 변동
12.61%
년간 변동율
6.88%
