AFMC: First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF

34.17 USD 0.03 (0.09%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AFMC fiyatı bugün -0.09% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 34.12 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 34.17 aralığında işlem gördü.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
34.12 34.17
Yıllık aralık
26.72 35.09
Önceki kapanış
34.20
Açılış
34.12
Satış
34.17
Alış
34.47
Düşük
34.12
Yüksek
34.17
Hacim
2
Günlük değişim
-0.09%
Aylık değişim
2.67%
6 aylık değişim
12.51%
Yıllık değişim
6.78%
