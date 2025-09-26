クォートセクション
通貨 / AFMC
AFMC: First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF

34.12 USD 0.08 (0.23%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AFMCの今日の為替レートは、-0.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.12の安値と34.12の高値で取引されました。

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

AFMC News

よくあるご質問

AFMC株の現在の価格は？

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFの株価は本日34.12です。-0.23%内で取引され、前日の終値は34.20、取引量は1に達しました。AFMCのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFの株は配当を出しますか？

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFの現在の価格は34.12です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は6.62%やUSDにも注目します。AFMCの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

AFMC株を買う方法は？

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFの株は現在34.12で購入可能です。注文は通常34.12または34.42付近で行われ、1や0.00%が市場の動きを示します。AFMCの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

AFMC株に投資する方法は？

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅26.72 - 35.09と現在の34.12を考慮します。注文は多くの場合34.12や34.42で行われる前に、2.52%や12.35%と比較されます。AFMCの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFの株の最高値は？

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFの過去1年の最高値は35.09でした。26.72 - 35.09内で株価は大きく変動し、34.20と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFの株の最低値は？

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF(AFMC)の年間最安値は26.72でした。現在の34.12や26.72 - 35.09と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。AFMCの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

AFMCの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、34.20、6.62%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
34.12 34.12
1年のレンジ
26.72 35.09
以前の終値
34.20
始値
34.12
買値
34.12
買値
34.42
安値
34.12
高値
34.12
出来高
1
1日の変化
-0.23%
1ヶ月の変化
2.52%
6ヶ月の変化
12.35%
1年の変化
6.62%
30 9月, 火曜日
10:00
USD
FRB Jefferson理事発言
実際
期待
13:00
USD
S&P/ケース・シラー住宅価格総合指数-20前年比
実際
1.8%
期待
1.7%
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/ケース・シラー住宅価格総合指数-20n.s.a前月比
実際
-0.3%
期待
-0.4%
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNIシカゴ景気指標
実際
期待
45.8
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS求人労働異動調査
実際
期待
7.326 M
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消費者信頼感指標
実際
94.2
期待
100.7
97.8