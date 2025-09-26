- 概要
AFMC: First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFMCの今日の為替レートは、-0.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.12の安値と34.12の高値で取引されました。
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AFMC News
よくあるご質問
AFMC株の現在の価格は？
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFの株価は本日34.12です。-0.23%内で取引され、前日の終値は34.20、取引量は1に達しました。AFMCのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFの株は配当を出しますか？
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFの現在の価格は34.12です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は6.62%やUSDにも注目します。AFMCの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
AFMC株を買う方法は？
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFの株は現在34.12で購入可能です。注文は通常34.12または34.42付近で行われ、1や0.00%が市場の動きを示します。AFMCの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。
AFMC株に投資する方法は？
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅26.72 - 35.09と現在の34.12を考慮します。注文は多くの場合34.12や34.42で行われる前に、2.52%や12.35%と比較されます。AFMCの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFの株の最高値は？
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFの過去1年の最高値は35.09でした。26.72 - 35.09内で株価は大きく変動し、34.20と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFの株の最低値は？
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF(AFMC)の年間最安値は26.72でした。現在の34.12や26.72 - 35.09と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。AFMCの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
AFMCの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、34.20、6.62%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。
- 以前の終値
- 34.20
- 始値
- 34.12
- 買値
- 34.12
- 買値
- 34.42
- 安値
- 34.12
- 高値
- 34.12
- 出来高
- 1
- 1日の変化
- -0.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.52%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.35%
- 1年の変化
- 6.62%
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
- 1.8%
- 期待
- 1.7%
- 前
- 2.1%
- 実際
- -0.3%
- 期待
- -0.4%
- 前
- 0.0%
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 45.8
- 前
- 41.5
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 7.326 M
- 前
- 7.181 M
- 実際
- 94.2
- 期待
- 100.7
- 前
- 97.8