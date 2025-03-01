Currencies / ACES
ACES: ALPS Clean Energy ETF
30.95 USD 0.06 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACES exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.95 and at a high of 31.38.
Follow ALPS Clean Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACES News
Daily Range
30.95 31.38
Year Range
19.92 31.38
- Previous Close
- 31.01
- Open
- 31.25
- Bid
- 30.95
- Ask
- 31.25
- Low
- 30.95
- High
- 31.38
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- -0.19%
- Month Change
- 7.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.58%
- Year Change
- 5.99%
