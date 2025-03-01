CotizacionesSecciones
ACES
ACES: ALPS Clean Energy ETF

30.41 USD 0.40 (1.33%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ACES de hoy ha cambiado un 1.33%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 30.06, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 31.00.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ALPS Clean Energy ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
30.06 31.00
Rango anual
19.92 31.00
Cierres anteriores
30.01
Open
30.40
Bid
30.41
Ask
30.71
Low
30.06
High
31.00
Volumen
114
Cambio diario
1.33%
Cambio mensual
6.07%
Cambio a 6 meses
31.25%
Cambio anual
4.14%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B