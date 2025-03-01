Valute / ACES
ACES: ALPS Clean Energy ETF
31.11 USD 0.10 (0.32%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ACES ha avuto una variazione del 0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.95 e ad un massimo di 31.38.
Segui le dinamiche di ALPS Clean Energy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ACES News
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.95 31.38
Intervallo Annuale
19.92 31.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 31.01
- Apertura
- 31.25
- Bid
- 31.11
- Ask
- 31.41
- Minimo
- 30.95
- Massimo
- 31.38
- Volume
- 111
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.32%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.54%
