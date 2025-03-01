QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ACES
ACES: ALPS Clean Energy ETF

31.11 USD 0.10 (0.32%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ACES ha avuto una variazione del 0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.95 e ad un massimo di 31.38.

Segui le dinamiche di ALPS Clean Energy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
30.95 31.38
Intervallo Annuale
19.92 31.38
Chiusura Precedente
31.01
Apertura
31.25
Bid
31.11
Ask
31.41
Minimo
30.95
Massimo
31.38
Volume
111
Variazione giornaliera
0.32%
Variazione Mensile
8.51%
Variazione Semestrale
34.27%
Variazione Annuale
6.54%
21 settembre, domenica