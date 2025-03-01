Moedas / ACES
ACES: ALPS Clean Energy ETF
31.01 USD 0.60 (1.97%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ACES para hoje mudou para 1.97%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 30.39 e o mais alto foi 31.10.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ALPS Clean Energy ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
30.39 31.10
Faixa anual
19.92 31.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 30.41
- Open
- 30.39
- Bid
- 31.01
- Ask
- 31.31
- Low
- 30.39
- High
- 31.10
- Volume
- 184
- Mudança diária
- 1.97%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.16%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 33.84%
- Mudança anual
- 6.20%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh