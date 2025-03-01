通貨 / ACES
ACES: ALPS Clean Energy ETF
31.01 USD 0.60 (1.97%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ACESの今日の為替レートは、1.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.39の安値と31.10の高値で取引されました。
ALPS Clean Energy ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
30.39 31.10
1年のレンジ
19.92 31.10
- 以前の終値
- 30.41
- 始値
- 30.39
- 買値
- 31.01
- 買値
- 31.31
- 安値
- 30.39
- 高値
- 31.10
- 出来高
- 184
- 1日の変化
- 1.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.16%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 33.84%
- 1年の変化
- 6.20%
