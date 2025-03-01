クォートセクション
ACES: ALPS Clean Energy ETF

31.01 USD 0.60 (1.97%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ACESの今日の為替レートは、1.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.39の安値と31.10の高値で取引されました。

ALPS Clean Energy ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
30.39 31.10
1年のレンジ
19.92 31.10
以前の終値
30.41
始値
30.39
買値
31.01
買値
31.31
安値
30.39
高値
31.10
出来高
184
1日の変化
1.97%
1ヶ月の変化
8.16%
6ヶ月の変化
33.84%
1年の変化
6.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K