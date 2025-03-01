Devises / ACES
ACES: ALPS Clean Energy ETF
31.11 USD 0.10 (0.32%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ACES a changé de 0.32% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 30.95 et à un maximum de 31.38.
Suivez la dynamique ALPS Clean Energy ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
30.95 31.38
Range Annuel
19.92 31.38
- Clôture Précédente
- 31.01
- Ouverture
- 31.25
- Bid
- 31.11
- Ask
- 31.41
- Plus Bas
- 30.95
- Plus Haut
- 31.38
- Volume
- 111
- Changement quotidien
- 0.32%
- Changement Mensuel
- 8.51%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 34.27%
- Changement Annuel
- 6.54%
