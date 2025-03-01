货币 / ACES
ACES: ALPS Clean Energy ETF
31.11 USD 0.10 (0.32%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ACES汇率已更改0.32%。当日，交易品种以低点30.95和高点31.38进行交易。
关注ALPS Clean Energy ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ACES新闻
日范围
30.95 31.38
年范围
19.92 31.38
- 前一天收盘价
- 31.01
- 开盘价
- 31.25
- 卖价
- 31.11
- 买价
- 31.41
- 最低价
- 30.95
- 最高价
- 31.38
- 交易量
- 111
- 日变化
- 0.32%
- 月变化
- 8.51%
- 6个月变化
- 34.27%
- 年变化
- 6.54%
21 九月, 星期日