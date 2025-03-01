报价部分
货币 / ACES
回到股票

ACES: ALPS Clean Energy ETF

31.11 USD 0.10 (0.32%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日ACES汇率已更改0.32%。当日，交易品种以低点30.95和高点31.38进行交易。

关注ALPS Clean Energy ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ACES新闻

日范围
30.95 31.38
年范围
19.92 31.38
前一天收盘价
31.01
开盘价
31.25
卖价
31.11
买价
31.41
最低价
30.95
最高价
31.38
交易量
111
日变化
0.32%
月变化
8.51%
6个月变化
34.27%
年变化
6.54%
21 九月, 星期日