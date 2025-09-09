QuotesSections
ABBV
ABBV: AbbVie Inc

217.45 USD 0.26 (0.12%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ABBV exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 215.84 and at a high of 218.71.

Follow AbbVie Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
215.84 218.71
Year Range
163.81 221.76
Previous Close
217.71
Open
217.99
Bid
217.45
Ask
217.75
Low
215.84
High
218.71
Volume
3.098 K
Daily Change
-0.12%
Month Change
3.76%
6 Months Change
3.55%
Year Change
10.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%