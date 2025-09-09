Currencies / ABBV
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ABBV: AbbVie Inc
217.45 USD 0.26 (0.12%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ABBV exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 215.84 and at a high of 218.71.
Follow AbbVie Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ABBV News
- Factbox-Global drugmakers rush to boost US presence as tariff threat looms
- AbbVie (ABBV)’s Dividend Track Record: How It Became a Leader in Consistent Dividends
- How Trump's Drug Pricing Policies Could Trigger An Epic Pharma Collapse
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Buy rating on atai Life Sciences stock at $15 target
- 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy in September
- Genmab: Eppkinly's Spectacular Data Is The Antidote To The Darzalex Patent Cliff (GMAB)
- What Looms Ahead After The Dow Jones Topped A Record Of 46,000 (DJI)
- 1 Green Flag for AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Right Now
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Abbvie stock at $231 target
- AbbVie Settles Rinvoq Patent Dispute: What It Means for the Stock
- Company News for Sep 12, 2025
- Genmab: A Matter Of Time (NASDAQ:GMAB)
- The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 In Right Now
- AbbVie Stock Breaks Out As Its Cash Cow Lives To Fight Another Day
- Abbvie stock price target raised to $240 from $215 at BMO Capital
- SNY's Gene Therapy Candidate for Eye Disease Gets FDA Fast Track Tag
- AbbVie shares hit record high as key immunology drug set for exclusivity until 2037
- Why AbbVie Stock Is Jumping Today
- Alibaba, Oracle Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Thursday
- AbbVie stock rises after securing patent protection for RINVOQ until 2037
- AbbVie stock reaches all-time high at 220.84 USD
- AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- US tariffs, pricing risks to be manageable for Big Pharma, Morningstar says
- LLY's Phase III Study on Jaypirca in Front-Line Leukemia Meets Goal
Daily Range
215.84 218.71
Year Range
163.81 221.76
- Previous Close
- 217.71
- Open
- 217.99
- Bid
- 217.45
- Ask
- 217.75
- Low
- 215.84
- High
- 218.71
- Volume
- 3.098 K
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 3.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.55%
- Year Change
- 10.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%