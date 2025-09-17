Currencies / USDHKD
USDHKD: US Dollar vs Hong Kong Dollar
7.77848 HKD 0.00118 (0.02%)
Sector: Currency Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Hong Kong Dollar
USDHKD exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 7.77746 HKD and at a high of 7.78138 HKD per 1 USD.
Follow US Dollar vs Hong Kong Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
7.77746 7.78138
Year Range
7.74558 7.84996
- Previous Close
- 7.7796 6
- Open
- 7.7802 4
- Bid
- 7.7784 8
- Ask
- 7.7787 8
- Low
- 7.7774 6
- High
- 7.7813 8
- Volume
- 2.081 K
- Daily Change
- -0.02%
- Month Change
- -0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.01%
- Year Change
- 0.08%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev