货币 / USDHKD
USDHKD: US Dollar vs Hong Kong Dollar
7.77660 HKD 0.00091 (0.01%)
版块: 货币 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: Hong Kong Dollar
今日USDHKD汇率已更改by -0.01%。当日，该货币每1USD以低点7.77548 HKD和高点7.77788 HKD进行交易。
关注美元vs港元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去美元价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
7.77548 7.77788
年范围
7.74558 7.84996
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.7775 1
- 开盘价
- 7.7778 8
- 卖价
- 7.7766 0
- 买价
- 7.7769 0
- 最低价
- 7.7754 8
- 最高价
- 7.7778 8
- 交易量
- 696
- 日变化
- -0.01%
- 月变化
- -0.20%
- 6个月变化
- -0.04%
- 年变化
- 0.06%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B