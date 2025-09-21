Valute / USDHKD
USDHKD: US Dollar vs Hong Kong Dollar
7.77379 HKD 0.00317 (0.04%)
Settore: Valuta Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: Hong Kong Dollar
Il tasso di cambio USDHKD ha avuto una variazione del -0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 7.77352 HKD e ad un massimo di 7.77904 HKD per 1 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Statunitense vs Dollaro di Hong Kong. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Statunitense sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.77352 7.77904
Intervallo Annuale
7.74558 7.84996
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.7769 6
- Apertura
- 7.7772 1
- Bid
- 7.7737 9
- Ask
- 7.7740 9
- Minimo
- 7.7735 2
- Massimo
- 7.7790 4
- Volume
- 10.198 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.02%
21 settembre, domenica