USDHKD: US Dollar vs Hong Kong Dollar
7.77379 HKD 0.00317 (0.04%)
Secteur: Devise Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: Hong Kong Dollar
Le taux de change de USDHKD a changé de -0.04% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 7.77352 HKD et à un maximum de 7.77904 HKD pour 1 USD.
Suivez la dynamique Dollar US vs. Dollar de Hong Kong. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Dollar américain a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
7.77352 7.77904
Range Annuel
7.74558 7.84996
- Clôture Précédente
- 7.7769 6
- Ouverture
- 7.7772 1
- Bid
- 7.7737 9
- Ask
- 7.7740 9
- Plus Bas
- 7.7735 2
- Plus Haut
- 7.7790 4
- Volume
- 10.198 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.04%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.23%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -0.07%
- Changement Annuel
- 0.02%
20 septembre, samedi