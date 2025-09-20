통화 / USDHKD
USDHKD: US Dollar vs Hong Kong Dollar
7.77379 HKD 0.00317 (0.04%)
부문: 통화 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: Hong Kong Dollar
USDHKD 환율이 당일 -0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 USD당 저가 7.77352 HKD와 고가 7.77904 HKD로 거래되었습니다
미국 달러 vs 홍콩 달러 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 미국 달러 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
USDHKD을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
일일 변동 비율
7.77352 7.77904
년간 변동
7.74558 7.84996
20 9월, 토요일