通貨 / USDHKD
USDHKD: US Dollar vs Hong Kong Dollar
7.77538 HKD 0.00158 (0.02%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: Hong Kong Dollar
USDHKDの今日の為替レートは、-0.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1USDあたり7.77468HKDの安値と7.77904HKDの高値で取引されました。
米ドルvs香港ドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、米ドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
7.77468 7.77904
1年のレンジ
7.74558 7.84996
- 以前の終値
- 7.7769 6
- 始値
- 7.7772 1
- 買値
- 7.7753 8
- 買値
- 7.7756 8
- 安値
- 7.7746 8
- 高値
- 7.7790 4
- 出来高
- 5.145 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.02%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.05%
- 1年の変化
- 0.04%
