Dövizler / USDHKD
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
USDHKD: US Dollar vs Hong Kong Dollar
7.77379 HKD 0.00317 (0.04%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: Hong Kong Dollar
USDHKD döviz kuru bugün -0.04% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 USD başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 7.77352 HKD ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 7.77904 HKD aralığında işlem gördü.
ABD doları vs Hong Kong doları hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, ABD doları fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDHKD için alım-satım uygulamaları
Richter mt5
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Sequoia mt5
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: Trend Dönüşüm Ticaret Sistemi 1. DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN Nedir? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN , piyasa trendinin yön değiştirdiği anları otomatik olarak tespit eden ve otomatik alım-satım (pozisyon açma ve kapama) işlemlerini gerçekleştiren akıllı bir trend dönüşüm ticaret sistemidir . Sistem, her türlü işlem enstrümanı ve tüm aracı kurumlarla (broker) uyumlu çalışır. İster Forex ister Sentetik Endeksler olsun, her platformda sorunsuz şekilde işlem yapabilir. 2. Temel Ö
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Sequoia v4
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt4
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Real Tick Data Creator
Baha Eddine Tahouri
EA'nızı gerçek tick verileri ile geri test etmek mi istiyorsunuz? O zaman Real Tick Data Creator'a bakmanız yeterli. Strateji testindeki tick verileri gerçek değildir ve fiyatın gerçekte nasıl hareket ettiğini yansıtmaz, bunun yerine sadece bir simülasyondur. Ancak bu yazılım ile stratejilerinizi gerçek tick verileri üzerinde geri test edebilirsiniz. "Real Tick Data Creator", Metatrader 4 platformunu kullanan tüccarlara gerçek ve doğru tick verilerini sunmak için tasarlanmış yenilikçi bir yazıl
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Günlük aralık
7.77352 7.77904
Yıllık aralık
7.74558 7.84996
- Önceki kapanış
- 7.7769 6
- Açılış
- 7.7772 1
- Satış
- 7.7737 9
- Alış
- 7.7740 9
- Düşük
- 7.7735 2
- Yüksek
- 7.7790 4
- Hacim
- 10.198 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.04%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.23%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -0.07%
- Yıllık değişim
- 0.02%
21 Eylül, Pazar