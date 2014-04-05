It is the most complete tool available for users of Fibonacci-derived harmonic patterns.





Fully Customizable: Level, Color, Linetype and Thickness.





Choose the Fibonacci levels that will be used according to your studies. By default, the tool will already have Fibonacci levels that have been proven to be respected, but which can be freely changed by the user.

Select the color, linetype, and thickness of how Fibonacci levels, rectangles (with or without fill), and bounded horizontal lines will be drawn.





Fibonacci retraction: 4 sets (up to 25 levels, up to 26 levels, up to 27 levels and up to 28 levels), actionable each by a different shortcut.





Fibonacci Projection: 1 set of up to 10 levels, actionable by a certain shortcut.





Rectangle: Define the intervals at which the rectangles will be plotted automatically, actionable by a certain shortcut.





Limited Horizontal Line, actionable by a certain shortcut.





Fixed shortcuts to: delete all plotted objects, delete objects retroactively, delete only rectangles and delete rectangles retroactively.





The tool automatically recognizes the bottom and top of the candlestick that you want to plot the retraction or Fibonacci projection, it is not necessary to click exactly on the end of the candlestick.



