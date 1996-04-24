QuantXTrend





QXSTREND

Our "Support and Resistance" indicator shows the support and resistance levels using the ADX indicator, and create an arrow based on three ADX Periods on different levels.



Recommended TIMEFRAMES:- M15,M30 and H4 (For Long Term Target) 120 pips & Approximately M5 (For 30 Pips target)

ENTRY SIGNALS:- You need to take trade based on Arrows if Green Arrow occurs then you need to buy if Magenta Down Arrow occurs then sell trade.





About QuantXsystem Products:

– Simple installation & integration into MT5

– Unlimited License after purchase (for one user)

– Automatic pattern recognition to identify the best timing and price levels.

– Trading indicators are displayed directly and automatically from the charts.

– Self-optimized Algorithm ready-to-use



