QuantXTrend
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
QXSTREND
Our "Support and Resistance" indicator shows the support and resistance levels using the ADX indicator, and create an arrow based on three ADX Periods on different levels.
Recommended TIMEFRAMES:- M15,M30 and H4 (For Long Term Target) 120 pips & Approximately M5 (For 30 Pips target)
ENTRY SIGNALS:- You need to take trade based on Arrows if Green Arrow occurs then you need to buy if Magenta Down Arrow occurs then sell trade.
About QuantXsystem Products:
– Simple installation & integration into MT5
– Unlimited License after purchase (for one user)
– Automatic pattern recognition to identify the best timing and price levels.
– Trading indicators are displayed directly and automatically from the charts.
– Self-optimized Algorithm ready-to-use