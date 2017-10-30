Gegatrend EA is a Cost Averaging System with a Sophisticated Algorithm.

It is secured by a built-in “News Watchdog” that suspends trading during news events.





Watch how it works https://youtu.be/j17AR3uq6yI





The Strategy

Gegatrend EA is based on the fact that most of the time the price usually moves between the upper and lower boundaries of the trading channel.

Basing on this fact, Gegatrend places its first trade, assuming that the price is going to return to its average value and take the profit which is defined.

If the price leaves the trading channel and continues further in this direction, then Gegatrend starts its “cost-averaging strategy” which will add new trades from the same direction based on its Mathematical Algorithm and increase the overall position.

When a pull-back of the price occurs, Gegatrend closes the whole basket of orders.

It is advised to use Low spread ECN brokers with a starting balance of 1000

Download Set Files for Gegatrend v2.0 and reports

Download EURUSD M5 November 2017

Download Tick Data Suite report 99%



Download AUDUSD M5 November 2017

Download Tick Data Suite report 99%



Download EURGBP M5 November 2017

Download Tick Data Suite report 99%



Download EURJPY M5 November 2017

Download EURCHF M5 November 2017

Download AUDNZD M5 November 2017

If you like to trade other pairs

Request your pair in personal message to me

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Parameters Gegatrend





Use Support Resistance Long — Enable or Disable the use of Support and Resistance Leveling for Long direction

Enable or Disable the use of Support and Resistance Leveling for Long direction SR Support Resistance Long Period — The TimeFrame used for Support/Resistance Leveling for Long direction

The TimeFrame used for Support/Resistance Leveling for Long direction Min SR Distance Long — Minimum distance (in pips) between Support/Resistance Levels for Long direction

Minimum distance (in pips) between Support/Resistance Levels for Long direction Start SR Long at Level — The level at which Support and resistance leveling starts for Long direction

The level at which Support and resistance leveling starts for Long direction Use Support Resistance Short — Enable or Disable the use of Support and Resistance Leveling for Shprt direction

Enable or Disable the use of Support and Resistance Leveling for Shprt direction SR Support Resistance Short Period — The TimeFrame used for Support/Resistance Leveling for Short direction

The TimeFrame used for Support/Resistance Leveling for Short direction Min SR Distance Short — Minimum distance (in pips) between Support/Resistance Levels for Short direction

Minimum distance (in pips) between Support/Resistance Levels for Short direction Start SR Short at Level — The level at which Support and resistance leveling starts for Short direction

The level at which Support and resistance leveling starts for Short direction EAWorkMode — Switch between BacktestMode or LiveMode

Switch between BacktestMode or LiveMode DrawingOn — Yes/No (Show Past news on chart)

Yes/No (Show Past news on chart) ShowDashboard — Yes/No (Show Statistics on chart) Turning this option to Off will increase backtest speed

Yes/No (Show Statistics on chart) Turning this option to Off will increase backtest speed ShowBalance — Yes/No (Show Balance on chart) Turning this option to Off will increase backtest speed

Yes/No (Show Balance on chart) Turning this option to Off will increase backtest speed GMTOffSetOfBroker — The GMT Offset between your broker and GMT time. example: My broker time is 10:00, GMT is 7:00 this means my GMTOffset is -3 (NOT 3)

This has to be properly set in order for the News Suspend to function correctly.

The GMT Offset between your broker and GMT time. example: My broker time is 10:00, GMT is 7:00 this means my GMTOffset is -3 (NOT 3) This has to be properly set in order for the News Suspend to function correctly. Trade comment — a comment to trades.

— a comment to trades. MagicNumber — Trades ID;

— Trades ID; MoneyManagement — FixedLot/UseMM. Use fixed lot to trade or Money management that you define

— FixedLot/UseMM. Use fixed lot to trade or Money management that you define Start Balance — The balance to use when MoneyManagement is chosen. Example : 3000$

— The balance to use when MoneyManagement is chosen. Example : 3000$ LotSize — Lot Size

— Lot Size Risk — Percent of the "start balance" to use for trading. example : 0.33 percent will trade 0.01 lot if the start balance is 3000$

Lot size doubles when your start balance doubles.

— Percent of the "start balance" to use for trading. example : 0.33 percent will trade 0.01 lot if the start balance is 3000$ Lot size doubles when your start balance doubles. TradingDirection — The direction you wish to trade Long or Short or Both

— The direction you wish to trade Long or Short or Both MaxSpread — Maximum spread to allow trades (If your broker Spread is higher than what you set, no trades will be allowed)

— Maximum spread to allow trades (If your broker Spread is higher than what you set, no trades will be allowed) PauseLong — Pause long trades. “In-case” a long trade or basket of trades are being managed, the EA will continue managing until the trade/basket is closed then “Pause”.

Pause long trades. “In-case” a long trade or basket of trades are being managed, the EA will continue managing until the trade/basket is closed then “Pause”. PauseShort — Pause short trades. “In-case” a short trade or basket of trades are being managed, the EA will continue managing until the trade/basket is closed then “Pause”.

— Pause short trades. “In-case” a short trade or basket of trades are being managed, the EA will continue managing until the trade/basket is closed then “Pause”. PauseFollowLong — Pause leveling for long trades. When it is changed to No, the EA continues where it left

— Pause leveling for long trades. When it is changed to No, the EA continues where it left PauseFollowShort — Pause leveling for Short trades. When it is changed to No, the EA continues where it left

— Pause leveling for Short trades. When it is changed to No, the EA continues where it left TakeProfitLong — Take profit for Long trades (Hidden from broker)

— Take profit for Long trades (Hidden from broker) TakeProfitShort — Take profit for Short trades (Hidden from broker)

— Take profit for Short trades (Hidden from broker) Use_SL — True/False, Activates or Deactivates Stop Loss

NEWS Suspend trading Parameters

List of symbols for news filter — Currency Symbols to choose for filtering the news, separated by comma. Example: USD,EUR,GBP,CHF,CAD,AUD,NZD,JPY

— Currency Symbols to choose for filtering the news, separated by comma. Example: USD,EUR,GBP,CHF,CAD,AUD,NZD,JPY Show lines for news in the past — Old news events will be shows on the chart

— Old news events will be shows on the chart Pause Long before a high importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause before a critical news event is released.

— Number of Minutes to Pause before a critical news event is released. Pause Long after a high importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause after a critical news event is released.

— Number of Minutes to Pause after a critical news event is released. Pause Long before medium importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause before a medium news event is released

— Number of Minutes to Pause before a medium news event is released Pause Long after medium importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause after a medium news event is released.

— Number of Minutes to Pause after a medium news event is released. Pause Long before a low importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause before a low news event is released.

— Number of Minutes to Pause before a low news event is released. Pause Long after a low importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause after a low news event is released.

— Number of Minutes to Pause after a low news event is released. Pause Short before a high importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause before a critical news event is released.

— Number of Minutes to Pause before a critical news event is released. Pause Short after a high importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause after a critical news event is released.

— Number of Minutes to Pause after a critical news event is released. Pause Short before medium importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause before a medium news event is released

— Number of Minutes to Pause before a medium news event is released Pause Short after medium importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause after a medium news event is released.

— Number of Minutes to Pause after a medium news event is released. Pause Short before a low importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause before a low news event is released.

— Number of Minutes to Pause before a low news event is released. Pause Short after a low importance news — Number of Minutes to Pause after a low news event is released.

— Number of Minutes to Pause after a low news event is released. PauseAfterLevel — This function lets you pause the EA when it reach a curtain level.

if you Increase the number, the EA continue where it left

— This function lets you pause the EA when it reach a curtain level. if you Increase the number, the EA continue where it left PauseAfterLevelOrdersLong — Pause basket from adding more trades at level for Long Trades

— Pause basket from adding more trades at level for Long Trades PauseAfterLevelOrdersShort — Pause basket from adding more trades for Short Trades

— Pause basket from adding more trades for Short Trades DrawdownInCash — amount that you wish to receive Push Notification when it is reached

— amount that you wish to receive Push Notification when it is reached SendPushNotificationOnDD — send Push Notification about your DrawDown

— send Push Notification about your DrawDown StartTradingInMondayTime — Time to start trading on Monday's after market open, GMT (Your computer time should be set to GMT for this to function properly)

— Time to start trading on Monday's after market open, GMT (Your computer time should be set to GMT for this to function properly) EndTradingInFridayTime — Time to stop trading on Friday's before Market close, GMT (Your computer time should be set to GMT for this to function properly)

— Time to stop trading on Friday's before Market close, GMT (Your computer time should be set to GMT for this to function properly) PauseBasketOnNews — This is very Powerful function, in-case you have trades open, and News will come shortly and you dont feel good about this News Event. then you turn this to Yes, and the EA will pause adding more trades during the News, when News time finish, the EA continues where it left.

Used for emergencies.

— This is very Powerful function, in-case you have trades open, and News will come shortly and you dont feel good about this News Event. then you turn this to Yes, and the EA will pause adding more trades during the News, when News time finish, the EA continues where it left. Used for emergencies. MinBarDistanceLong — Minimum Distance in Bars between basket Levels

— Minimum Distance in Bars between basket Levels MinBarDistanceShort — Minimum Distance in Bars between basket Levels

— Minimum Distance in Bars between basket Levels UseMAfilterLong — Moving average filter for long direction enable/disable

— Moving average filter for long direction enable/disable MAperiodLong — Moving average period for long direction

— Moving average period for long direction MAlevelLong — Moving average level to allow Long direction (in points)

— Moving average level to allow Long direction (in points) UseMAfilterShort — Moving average filter for short direction enable/disable

— Moving average filter for short direction enable/disable MAperiodShort — Moving average period for short direction

— Moving average period for short direction MaShortPips — Moving average level to allow short direction (in points)

In order for the "News Suspend Trading" Feature to function, you should check box “Allow WebRequest” and add “http://news1.gegatrade.com‌” into your WebRequest URL list.

To do so, Go to Tools/Option/Expert Advisor

Check the box “Allow WebRequest for listed URL:”

Add the following: http://news1.gegatrade.com‌ click ok.

This is where the News Calendar is downloaded from.

Information:

The EA does not have a magic Stick or something like that, it has a Fast execution Algorithm, It uses a special Mathematical formula to manage the loosing trade, by adding more trades and dealing with them as one basket of trades.



The EA does not use Pure Martingale procedure, since Martingale doubles the lot size and this is NOT what the EA does.

Gegatrend Unique WatchDog System makes it bypass Dangerous Trends

It is advised to Stop trading During some extreme bad News such as Brexit.

However, Gegatrend passed this period safely.

Hints & Advises :



How to protect your account :

When a trade goes wrong Direction, the EA starts its Cost averaging system, you have lot of ways to be secure during this process

1 - "PauseAfterLevel" this function is simple and does what it says

in-case a trade goes bad, and the EA starts adding more trades for Cost-Averaging AND some News event will happen and you dont feel good about it,

Then in this case, this function will help you. It pauses the "adding more trades ONLY inside News Pause Time".

After the News time to pause clears, the EA will continue where it left.

2 - "Pause At Level" You can define how many levels to let the EA make trades. this will limit your overall lot size.



3 - "StopLoss" You can activate stop loss to each direction separately by setting the percent of balance



4 - "Pause Long trades" and "Pause Short trades" Let's suppose the EA has trades for any direction, and you want to stop it and worried what to do.

You set this to "YES", the EA will continue managing the existing trades, when they close, it stops trading.



5 - "PauseFollowLong" and "PauseFollowShort" If the EA is managing a loosing trade and you don't feel good about opening to many trades, you can Force a pause on the leveling, after you feel good, you simply un-pause and the EA will continue were it left.





HOW TO BLOW YOUR ACCOUNT AND LEAVE BAD REVIEW :

1 - Use WRONG GMTOffset

2 - Start with low balance or low Leverage (Recommended balance 1000$

3 - Attach the EA to lot of charts with low balance

4 - Use the EA to other pairs without backtesting or knowledge

6 - Turn Off the NewsFilter

7 - Update your version while trades are active or without making new setting.