Trend CruiserGT for CADCHF

Trend CruiserGT (for CAD/CHF)

  • It is a swing trading system that trades on CAD/CHF currency pair on 4-hrly chart.
  • The EA is custom designed to take advantage of the start of rising Canadian dollar in 2017, after seeing over 7 year period of downtrend against the Swiss Franc (CHF).
  • The design of the EA have taken consideration of fundamental analysis over last several quarters for the CAD and CHF counterparts, and analyzing the multi-year chart pattern of this pair.
  • The strategy will take full advantage of the rising strength of the CAD/CHF that is expected to last through 2020.


How it works

  • Trend CruiserGT trades only the buys (long-only trades) and scans for the uptrend movement using a series of Bollinger Bands for entry and exits.
  • Relative Strength Index indicator entries increase frequency of trades slightly.
  • The strength of the EA is the simplicity. It trades on 4-hourly chart and the trades can last for 1 to 3 days on average. It places 3-5 high probability trades per month.
  • The author has built and developed the strategy using 10/20/30 Rule he has created.
  • The 10/20/30 Rule is a powerful technique to build trading strategies that produce winning results. The coding of the Trend CruiserGT is created by Dennis Nikolopoulos who has many years experience in developing and testing systems that are bug free and error prone.


What is the strength

  • This is a risk-averse strategy
  • The strategy is also tuned to produce nice returns with lower risk which is crucial but extremely rare to find. Also, the strategy has been tested and verified with robust backtesting and forward testing using the author's unique 10/20/30 Rule™ and have the edge of many systems out there.


Recommendation

  • This is not scalping, so the EA will work very well with all regulated forex brokers.
  • This is a plug & play system, so no new parameters setting will be needed. It is better to let the system run with default settings for optimum performance.


Money management

  • There are 3 levels; Conservative, Smart and Aggressive, of money management rules for different types of traders.
  • Default is at "Smart" for people who are focused to keep very low drawdown and maximize gain. Aggressive setting has still maintain a relatively low drawdown, and have a more growth potential.


Parameter settings

  • The system has been optimized to run best with the default parameter settings and users are not required to change them.
  • Money management selection is recommended to be selected per the user's risk preference.
  • The strategy places the stop-loss level according to price action and there is a universal stop loss (percentage) that is set to 4% to protect against flash crash or sudden drop in price for whatever reason.
  • There are 3 Bollinger Band settings which are optimized and doesn't need to change.


Parameters

  • Maximum number of Orders. Set to 3 (default). This is to have the maximum trade orders opened at any time.
  • Stop-Loss (Percentage). All orders have stop-loss. This is an extra layer of stop-loss for sudden price drop on rare events. Set at 4% of the open price.
  • Money Management Rules. 3 settings according to risk appetite: Conservative (3% risk), Smart (4.4%) and Aggressive (5.8%)
  • Bollinger Band Blue. 20p, 1.9dev settings for Entry order and Stop-loss trigger - no changes required
  • Bollinger Band Green. 18p, 2.8dev settings for Take-profit setting - no changes required
  • Bollinger Band Red. 22p, 2.3dev, shift -2 settings for Take-profit setting. Green and Red Bollinger Band must intersect to set take-profit- no changes required
  • RSI Strategy Period = 28 - period interval for RSI calculation - no changes required
  • RSI Strategy Level = 36 - trigger level - no changes required
  • Enable Panel - True is visible, False is green panel on screen is removed
  • Enable Rule 1 - True (optimized take profit level)
  • Enable Rule 2 SL - True enable optimized Stop-loss rule
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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Trend Cruiser GT for CADCHF
Ramesh Selvarajoo
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The Trend CruiserGT (for CAD/CHF) It is a swing trading system that trades on CAD/CHF currency pair on 4-hrly chart. The EA is custom designed to take advantage of the start of rising Canadian dollar in 2017, after seeing over 7 year period of downtrend against the Swiss Franc (CHF). The design of the EA have taken consideration of fundamental analysis over last several quarters for the CAD and CHF counterparts, and analyzing the multi-year chart pattern of this pair. The strategy will take full
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