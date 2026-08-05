ABearXsniper

⚡ ABearXsniper in 30 Seconds:

💰 Auto Profit Cash-Out: Withdraws your initial capital as soon as profit hits 100%, trading on "house money" forever after.

🛡️ Emergency Liquidation Engine: Dynamically calculates hidden swaps/spreads to execute breakeven quick-exits during high drawdowns.

🎯 Triple-Engine Diversification: Runs 3 fully independent logic layers (Bear Close, Sniper Compounding, Volatility ATR Cash-Flow) with a strict cap of 3 max orders and not exceeding MultGlowUp  5 max orders in equity is lower.

🎉 MAJOR UPDATE! ABearXsniper — Introducing the "Inflation-Fighting Cash Flow Withdrawal System"
Have you ever wondered... If an EA with a beautiful profit curve actually "WITHDRAWS CASH REGULARLY", can it still survive without blowing up? 

ABearXsniper is here to prove it with 100% honesty and real backtest verification!
✨ What's New:
1. 🛡️ Initial Capital Protection: Automatically withdraws 100% of your initial deposit ($1500) as soon as the account doubles, bringing your capital risk to ZERO!
2. 💸 Recurring Inflation-Fighting Cash Flow: For every $1500 profit milestone, the system automatically extracts $750 (50%) as realized cash to your wallet while leaving $750 in the pool for exponential compound growth!
3. 📊 Realized Cash Journal Audit: Transparent tracking of cumulative cash withdrawals during Backtests in the Journal tab.

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⚠️ CRITICAL WARNING: HONESTY & INITIAL CAPITAL ACCURACY
Please ensure the `Initial_Deposit` parameter in the EA MATCHES your actual starting balance! 
If you are not honest with your initial capital input, the calculation of withdrawable amounts and cash flow cycles will be severely impacted.
This system is built for real, honest results—do not cheat your own metrics!
--------------------------------------------------
ABearXsniper  is not just another grid EA—it is your personal, automated Inflation-Fighting Cash Flow Engine! 💣🐻

⚖️ Flexible Capital Deployment: Standard vs. Cent Account Matrix
To suit different trading goals and risk tolerances, ABearXsniper can be mathematically scaled between Standard (Capital Saver) 

🧪 Important Notice for Traders:
Before deploying ABearXsniper on a Live account, we STRONGLY RECOMMEND running your own Strategy Tester backtests in MT4 
using your specific broker's data, spread, and account leverage. Every broker has unique execution conditions, so testing beforehand ensures 
you select the optimal risk parameters (Standard vs. Cent) that best fit your personal capital goals.

Parameter & Feature 🛡️ Option 1: Standard Account ⚡ Option 2: Cent Account
Recommended Deposit $200.00 – $250.00 USD 1,500 Cents (approx. $15 USD)
Base Start Lot 0.02 0.15
Trading Style Conservative, High Safety Margin High-Frequency Cash Flow
Auto-Withdrawal Target Every +$200 Profit Milestone Every +1,500 Cents Milestone
Ideal User Long-term account growth Fast initial ROI / Small capital
11-Year Stress Test 100% Survival Rate 100% Survival Rate

💡 Why This Dual-Setup Works? (Mathematical Scalability)100% Proportional Risk Control: The lot sizing between Standard ($200 / 0.02) 
and Cent (1,500 Cents / 0.15) strictly respects our tested risk multiplier ratio ($1500 / 200 = 7.5$).Cent Account Advantage
: Because Cent accounts allow micro-fractional lot sizing, running 0.15 on a 1,500 Cent deposit allows the Auto-Withdrawal 
Engine to trigger rapidly. This enables small-capital traders to retrieve their initial $15 USD deposit early and trade purely 
on accumulated profit ("house money") for the remainder of the cycle!Standard Account Advantage: Standard accounts provide 
maximum balance cushion against extreme market tail-risk, perfect for hands-off long-term portfolio builders.

🛡️ ABearXsniper  — Triple-Engine Intelligent Grid & Recovery System
⚡ Advanced Drawdown Mitigation & Quick-Exit Engine
Unlike generic Martingale grid systems that blindly stack lots until a margin call, ABearXsniper  features a proprietary, behind-the-scenes risk monitoring algorithm.

Adaptive Breakeven Matrix: When the market triggers a deep grid basket and equity falls below balance, the EA instantly shifts from "Profit-Maximization" into "Emergency Liquidation Mode."

Micro-Profit Capital Rescue: The system automatically calculates precise hidden swap costs, commissions, and fractional spreads to dynamically lower the grid's closing target to the absolute nearest break-even point.

Lightning-Fast Recovery: It aims to flatten all floating exposures at the very first tick of market retracement, sacrificing high profits in exchange for 100% account safety and immediate drawdown reduction.
This is the secret why our 11-year backtest maintains a strict maximum drawdown below 19%!

⚙️ The Power of 3 Independent Sub-Engines
ABearXsniper  operates with 3 separate, fully autonomous core engines. Each engine runs on its own logic, math, and designated parameters to diversify risk and maximize portfolio growth.

1️⃣ Engine 1: Capital Reserve Engine (Bear Close System)
This engine is the "financial treasury" of your portfolio. It focuses purely on capital protection and steady cash flow accumulation.
It continuously calculates real-time net profits by neutralizing hidden market expenses (spreads, swaps, and commissions), ensuring every closed cycle contributes securely to your account growth.

2️⃣ Engine 2: Dynamic Compounding Sniper (Signal-Based Martingale)
Our smart compounding mechanism. Instead of static position sizing, the start lot size automatically scales and compounds based on your accumulated balance growth.
This allows your portfolio to grow exponentially during winning streaks without requiring manual parameter adjustments.

3️⃣ Engine 3: Volatility ATR Anti-Sideway 
This is our advanced grid-filtering shield. The EA does not place grid orders blindly at fixed distances. Instead, it measures market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR) and RSI indicator bands.
It intelligently skips unnecessary entry points during tight, unpredictable sideway trends, keeping your overall market exposure extremely low and safe.

💎 Why ABearXsniper  is Perfect for Small Accounts & Long-Term Savers?
Set and Forget: Designed for hands-free trading. The dynamic balance-scaling and ATR volatility filters automatically adapt to changing market conditions.

Micro-Capital Friendly: Fully optimized for Cent Accounts. You can start building a steady, long-term passive income stream even with a highly limited starting capital.

Strict Order Limits: We enforce strict safety caps on maximum active orders (MaxOrder = 3), protecting your account from dangerous lot-multiplier cascades.

📝 Recommendation for Users
Pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)

Minimum Deposit: $15 (1,500 Cents) for Cent Accounts / $250 for Standard Accounts.

Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended.

VPS: A low-latency VPS is highly recommended for 24/7 continuous operation and precise liquidation execution.

📌 Transparency Disclosure:
ABearXsniper utilizes a hybrid grid-martingale recovery architecture with strict MaxOrder caps and dynamic ATR entry filters. While our 11-year 
stress test demonstrates exceptional resilience, past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade with risk capital you 
can afford to hold through drawdown cycles.

📘 ABearXsniper  — Parameter Settings Guide
🛡️ General Settings
Magic: 765 | Unique identification number for the EA's core orders.

MaxSpreadPoints: 3-18 Spread | Maximum allowable spread (in points) before blocking new entries. Prevents trading during high volatility or news spikes.

StartLot: 0.02 | The baseline lot size for the standard grid setup.

Mult: 1.2 | Standard grid lot multiplier coefficient.

GridNormal: 800 | Minimum grid distance (in points) between subsequent orders under normal market conditions.

MaxOrder: 3 | Maximum number of allowed open orders for the base grid layer to strictly control exposure.

🎯 Engine 2: Sniper Martingale Settings
Sni_ActivateDist: 3000 / 6000 | The threshold distance (in points) required to trigger the aggressive Sniper layer.

Sni_Lot: 0.01 | Initial lot size allocated for the Sniper sub-engine.

Sni_Mult: 1.2 | Lot multiplier specifically for the Sniper logic layer.

Sni_S_GridS / GridB: 300 / 460 | Dynamic spacing algorithms for Sell and Buy Sniper baskets.

Sni_TP_Points: 100 | Target profit calculated in points for the Sniper system.

Sni_TP_Money: 5 | Target monetary profit ($) required to close the Sniper basket under normal conditions.

🛡️ DD Defensive & Recovery System (The Secret Sauce)
targetMultiplier: 1.1 | The global equity growth accelerator coefficient.

MultMax: 2.6 | The hard ceiling cap for the lot multiplier to prevent exponential risk cascades.

MultGlowUp: 5 | The emergency acceleration factor. [Behind the Scenes] Dynamically forces the system into an ultra-fast recovery loop to squeeze out of heavy drawdowns 
at the nearest mathematical breakeven point.

🌊 Engine 3: Bomber Cash Flow Settings
Bb_Bandhighlow: 1 | Activates the structural volatility filter band boundaries.

Bb_ActivateDist: 1500 | Distance filter before initializing the Cash Flow grid logic.

Bb_TP_Money: 5 | Monetary profit target ($) to secure and close the Cash Flow layer cycles.

📊 About Our 90% Modelling Quality:
"Some sellers hype 99.9% modeling quality using third-party tick data. However,
since ABearXsniper  utilizes a macro-structural grid logic 
(GridNormal = 800 and Sni_ActivateDist = 6000 and Bb_ActivateDist = 1500-2500),
micro-tick variations within a 1-minute candle do not impact the core strategy. Our 11-year backtest (2015-2026)
captures the true, long-term market cycles and historical black swan events, proving the absolute robust 
survival of this algorithm in real-world trading conditions."
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  1   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF  649   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  920   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
Experts
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
PMT Expert GOLD MT4
Aliaksandr Bialko
Experts
PMT MQL5 Gold Hello, traders! We are a team of professional traders and developers. We are pleased to welcome you and present our best algorithm, built into PMT MQL5 Gold. This solution was created with attention to every detail, and we believe it deserves your attention. Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading   PMT MQL5 Gold is an automated Expert Advisor created specifically for XAU/USD / Gold on the H1 timeframe. It is not a universal robot for dozens of symbols, but a focused syst
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
EA ENTERPRISE LT
Charles Harper
Experts
[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with most currency pairs and Gold. It implements complete, fully functional trading strategy. It is NOT based on any indicators or Price Action. It is very easy to set up and supervise. The strategy is timeframe-independent. [EA] ENTERPRISE LT has a set of unique features: It can be individually adjusted, according to your strategy. It has complete money management and risk management. Advanced functions to respond to diff
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
Experts
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
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