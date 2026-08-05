Parameter & Feature 🛡️ Option 1: Standard Account ⚡ Option 2: Cent Account Recommended Deposit $200.00 – $250.00 USD 1,500 Cents (approx. $15 USD) Base Start Lot 0.02 0.15 Trading Style Conservative, High Safety Margin High-Frequency Cash Flow Auto-Withdrawal Target Every +$200 Profit Milestone Every +1,500 Cents Milestone Ideal User Long-term account growth Fast initial ROI / Small capital 11-Year Stress Test 100% Survival Rate 100% Survival Rate

⚡ ABearXsniper in 30 Seconds:💰 Auto Profit Cash-Out: Withdraws your initial capital as soon as profit hits 100%, trading on "house money" forever after.🛡️ Emergency Liquidation Engine: Dynamically calculates hidden swaps/spreads to execute breakeven quick-exits during high drawdowns.🎯 Triple-Engine Diversification: Runs 3 fully independent logic layers (Bear Close, Sniper Compounding, Volatility ATR Cash-Flow) with a strict cap of 3 max orders and not exceeding MultGlowUp 5 max orders in equity is lower.🎉 MAJOR UPDATE! ABearXsniper — Introducing the "Inflation-Fighting Cash Flow Withdrawal System"Have you ever wondered... If an EA with a beautiful profit curve actually "WITHDRAWS CASH REGULARLY", can it still survive without blowing up?ABearXsniper is here to prove it with 100% honesty and real backtest verification!✨ What's New:1. 🛡️ Initial Capital Protection: Automatically withdraws 100% of your initial deposit ($1500) as soon as the account doubles, bringing your capital risk to ZERO!2. 💸 Recurring Inflation-Fighting Cash Flow: For every $1500 profit milestone, the system automatically extracts $750 (50%) as realized cash to your wallet while leaving $750 in the pool for exponential compound growth!3. 📊 Realized Cash Journal Audit: Transparent tracking of cumulative cash withdrawals during Backtests in the Journal tab.--------------------------------------------------⚠️ CRITICAL WARNING: HONESTY & INITIAL CAPITAL ACCURACYPlease ensure the `Initial_Deposit` parameter in the EA MATCHES your actual starting balance!If you are not honest with your initial capital input, the calculation of withdrawable amounts and cash flow cycles will be severely impacted.This system is built for real, honest results—do not cheat your own metrics!--------------------------------------------------ABearXsniper is not just another grid EA—it is your personal, automated Inflation-Fighting Cash Flow Engine! 💣🐻⚖️ Flexible Capital Deployment: Standard vs. Cent Account MatrixTo suit different trading goals and risk tolerances, ABearXsniper can be mathematically scaled between Standard (Capital Saver)🧪 Important Notice for Traders:Before deploying ABearXsniper on a Live account, we STRONGLY RECOMMEND running your own Strategy Tester backtests in MT4using your specific broker's data, spread, and account leverage. Every broker has unique execution conditions, so testing beforehand ensuresyou select the optimal risk parameters (Standard vs. Cent) that best fit your personal capital goals.💡 Why This Dual-Setup Works? (Mathematical Scalability)100% Proportional Risk Control: The lot sizing between Standard ($200 / 0.02)and Cent (1,500 Cents / 0.15) strictly respects our tested risk multiplier ratio ($1500 / 200 = 7.5$).Cent Account Advantage: Because Cent accounts allow micro-fractional lot sizing, running 0.15 on a 1,500 Cent deposit allows the Auto-WithdrawalEngine to trigger rapidly. This enables small-capital traders to retrieve their initial $15 USD deposit early and trade purelyon accumulated profit ("house money") for the remainder of the cycle!Standard Account Advantage: Standard accounts providemaximum balance cushion against extreme market tail-risk, perfect for hands-off long-term portfolio builders.🛡️ ABearXsniper — Triple-Engine Intelligent Grid & Recovery System⚡ Advanced Drawdown Mitigation & Quick-Exit EngineUnlike generic Martingale grid systems that blindly stack lots until a margin call, ABearXsniper features a proprietary, behind-the-scenes risk monitoring algorithm.Adaptive Breakeven Matrix: When the market triggers a deep grid basket and equity falls below balance, the EA instantly shifts from "Profit-Maximization" into "Emergency Liquidation Mode."Micro-Profit Capital Rescue: The system automatically calculates precise hidden swap costs, commissions, and fractional spreads to dynamically lower the grid's closing target to the absolute nearest break-even point.Lightning-Fast Recovery: It aims to flatten all floating exposures at the very first tick of market retracement, sacrificing high profits in exchange for 100% account safety and immediate drawdown reduction.This is the secret why our 11-year backtest maintains a strict maximum drawdown below 19%!⚙️ The Power of 3 Independent Sub-EnginesABearXsniper operates with 3 separate, fully autonomous core engines. Each engine runs on its own logic, math, and designated parameters to diversify risk and maximize portfolio growth.1️⃣ Engine 1: Capital Reserve Engine (Bear Close System)This engine is the "financial treasury" of your portfolio. It focuses purely on capital protection and steady cash flow accumulation.It continuously calculates real-time net profits by neutralizing hidden market expenses (spreads, swaps, and commissions), ensuring every closed cycle contributes securely to your account growth.2️⃣ Engine 2: Dynamic Compounding Sniper (Signal-Based Martingale)Our smart compounding mechanism. Instead of static position sizing, the start lot size automatically scales and compounds based on your accumulated balance growth.This allows your portfolio to grow exponentially during winning streaks without requiring manual parameter adjustments.3️⃣ Engine 3: Volatility ATR Anti-SidewayThis is our advanced grid-filtering shield. The EA does not place grid orders blindly at fixed distances. Instead, it measures market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR) and RSI indicator bands.It intelligently skips unnecessary entry points during tight, unpredictable sideway trends, keeping your overall market exposure extremely low and safe.💎 Why ABearXsniper is Perfect for Small Accounts & Long-Term Savers?Set and Forget: Designed for hands-free trading. The dynamic balance-scaling and ATR volatility filters automatically adapt to changing market conditions.Micro-Capital Friendly: Fully optimized for Cent Accounts. You can start building a steady, long-term passive income stream even with a highly limited starting capital.Strict Order Limits: We enforce strict safety caps on maximum active orders (MaxOrder = 3), protecting your account from dangerous lot-multiplier cascades.📝 Recommendation for UsersPair: EURUSDTimeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)Minimum Deposit: $15 (1,500 Cents) for Cent Accounts / $250 for Standard Accounts.Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended.VPS: A low-latency VPS is highly recommended for 24/7 continuous operation and precise liquidation execution.📌 Transparency Disclosure:ABearXsniper utilizes a hybrid grid-martingale recovery architecture with strict MaxOrder caps and dynamic ATR entry filters. While our 11-yearstress test demonstrates exceptional resilience, past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade with risk capital youcan afford to hold through drawdown cycles.📘 ABearXsniper — Parameter Settings Guide🛡️ General SettingsMagic: 765 | Unique identification number for the EA's core orders.MaxSpreadPoints: 3-18 Spread | Maximum allowable spread (in points) before blocking new entries. Prevents trading during high volatility or news spikes.StartLot: 0.02 | The baseline lot size for the standard grid setup.Mult: 1.2 | Standard grid lot multiplier coefficient.GridNormal: 800 | Minimum grid distance (in points) between subsequent orders under normal market conditions.MaxOrder: 3 | Maximum number of allowed open orders for the base grid layer to strictly control exposure.🎯 Engine 2: Sniper Martingale SettingsSni_ActivateDist: 3000 / 6000 | The threshold distance (in points) required to trigger the aggressive Sniper layer.Sni_Lot: 0.01 | Initial lot size allocated for the Sniper sub-engine.Sni_Mult: 1.2 | Lot multiplier specifically for the Sniper logic layer.Sni_S_GridS / GridB: 300 / 460 | Dynamic spacing algorithms for Sell and Buy Sniper baskets.Sni_TP_Points: 100 | Target profit calculated in points for the Sniper system.Sni_TP_Money: 5 | Target monetary profit ($) required to close the Sniper basket under normal conditions.🛡️ DD Defensive & Recovery System (The Secret Sauce)targetMultiplier: 1.1 | The global equity growth accelerator coefficient.MultMax: 2.6 | The hard ceiling cap for the lot multiplier to prevent exponential risk cascades.MultGlowUp: 5 | The emergency acceleration factor. [Behind the Scenes] Dynamically forces the system into an ultra-fast recovery loop to squeeze out of heavy drawdownsat the nearest mathematical breakeven point.🌊 Engine 3: Bomber Cash Flow SettingsBb_Bandhighlow: 1 | Activates the structural volatility filter band boundaries.Bb_ActivateDist: 1500 | Distance filter before initializing the Cash Flow grid logic.Bb_TP_Money: 5 | Monetary profit target ($) to secure and close the Cash Flow layer cycles.📊 About Our 90% Modelling Quality:"Some sellers hype 99.9% modeling quality using third-party tick data. However,since ABearXsniper utilizes a macro-structural grid logic(GridNormal = 800 and Sni_ActivateDist = 6000 and Bb_ActivateDist = 1500-2500),micro-tick variations within a 1-minute candle do not impact the core strategy. Our 11-year backtest (2015-2026)captures the true, long-term market cycles and historical black swan events, proving the absolute robustsurvival of this algorithm in real-world trading conditions."