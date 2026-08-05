ABearXsniper

⚡ ABearXsniper in 30 Seconds:

💰 Auto Profit Cash-Out: Withdraws your initial capital as soon as profit hits 100%, trading on "house money" forever after.

🛡️ Emergency Liquidation Engine: Dynamically calculates hidden swaps/spreads to execute breakeven quick-exits during high drawdowns.

🎯 Triple-Engine Diversification: Runs 3 fully independent logic layers (Bear Close, Sniper Compounding, Volatility ATR Cash-Flow) with a strict cap of 3 max orders and not exceeding MultGlowUp  5 max orders in equity is lower.

🎉 MAJOR UPDATE! ABearXsniper — Introducing the "Inflation-Fighting Cash Flow Withdrawal System"
Have you ever wondered... If an EA with a beautiful profit curve actually "WITHDRAWS CASH REGULARLY", can it still survive without blowing up? 

ABearXsniper is here to prove it with 100% honesty and real backtest verification!
✨ What's New:
1. 🛡️ Initial Capital Protection: Automatically withdraws 100% of your initial deposit ($1500) as soon as the account doubles, bringing your capital risk to ZERO!
2. 💸 Recurring Inflation-Fighting Cash Flow: For every $1500 profit milestone, the system automatically extracts $750 (50%) as realized cash to your wallet while leaving $750 in the pool for exponential compound growth!
3. 📊 Realized Cash Journal Audit: Transparent tracking of cumulative cash withdrawals during Backtests in the Journal tab.

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⚠️ CRITICAL WARNING: HONESTY & INITIAL CAPITAL ACCURACY
Please ensure the `Initial_Deposit` parameter in the EA MATCHES your actual starting balance! 
If you are not honest with your initial capital input, the calculation of withdrawable amounts and cash flow cycles will be severely impacted.
This system is built for real, honest results—do not cheat your own metrics!
--------------------------------------------------
ABearXsniper  is not just another grid EA—it is your personal, automated Inflation-Fighting Cash Flow Engine! 💣🐻

⚖️ Flexible Capital Deployment: Standard vs. Cent Account Matrix
To suit different trading goals and risk tolerances, ABearXsniper can be mathematically scaled between Standard (Capital Saver) 

🧪 Important Notice for Traders:
Before deploying ABearXsniper on a Live account, we STRONGLY RECOMMEND running your own Strategy Tester backtests in MT4 
using your specific broker's data, spread, and account leverage. Every broker has unique execution conditions, so testing beforehand ensures 
you select the optimal risk parameters (Standard vs. Cent) that best fit your personal capital goals.

Parameter & Feature 🛡️ Option 1: Standard Account ⚡ Option 2: Cent Account
Recommended Deposit $200.00 – $250.00 USD 1,500 Cents (approx. $15 USD)
Base Start Lot 0.02 0.15
Trading Style Conservative, High Safety Margin High-Frequency Cash Flow
Auto-Withdrawal Target Every +$200 Profit Milestone Every +1,500 Cents Milestone
Ideal User Long-term account growth Fast initial ROI / Small capital
11-Year Stress Test 100% Survival Rate 100% Survival Rate

💡 Why This Dual-Setup Works? (Mathematical Scalability)100% Proportional Risk Control: The lot sizing between Standard ($200 / 0.02) 
and Cent (1,500 Cents / 0.15) strictly respects our tested risk multiplier ratio ($1500 / 200 = 7.5$).Cent Account Advantage
: Because Cent accounts allow micro-fractional lot sizing, running 0.15 on a 1,500 Cent deposit allows the Auto-Withdrawal 
Engine to trigger rapidly. This enables small-capital traders to retrieve their initial $15 USD deposit early and trade purely 
on accumulated profit ("house money") for the remainder of the cycle!Standard Account Advantage: Standard accounts provide 
maximum balance cushion against extreme market tail-risk, perfect for hands-off long-term portfolio builders.

🛡️ ABearXsniper  — Triple-Engine Intelligent Grid & Recovery System
⚡ Advanced Drawdown Mitigation & Quick-Exit Engine
Unlike generic Martingale grid systems that blindly stack lots until a margin call, ABearXsniper  features a proprietary, behind-the-scenes risk monitoring algorithm.

Adaptive Breakeven Matrix: When the market triggers a deep grid basket and equity falls below balance, the EA instantly shifts from "Profit-Maximization" into "Emergency Liquidation Mode."

Micro-Profit Capital Rescue: The system automatically calculates precise hidden swap costs, commissions, and fractional spreads to dynamically lower the grid's closing target to the absolute nearest break-even point.

Lightning-Fast Recovery: It aims to flatten all floating exposures at the very first tick of market retracement, sacrificing high profits in exchange for 100% account safety and immediate drawdown reduction.
This is the secret why our 11-year backtest maintains a strict maximum drawdown below 19%!

⚙️ The Power of 3 Independent Sub-Engines
ABearXsniper  operates with 3 separate, fully autonomous core engines. Each engine runs on its own logic, math, and designated parameters to diversify risk and maximize portfolio growth.

1️⃣ Engine 1: Capital Reserve Engine (Bear Close System)
This engine is the "financial treasury" of your portfolio. It focuses purely on capital protection and steady cash flow accumulation.
It continuously calculates real-time net profits by neutralizing hidden market expenses (spreads, swaps, and commissions), ensuring every closed cycle contributes securely to your account growth.

2️⃣ Engine 2: Dynamic Compounding Sniper (Signal-Based Martingale)
Our smart compounding mechanism. Instead of static position sizing, the start lot size automatically scales and compounds based on your accumulated balance growth.
This allows your portfolio to grow exponentially during winning streaks without requiring manual parameter adjustments.

3️⃣ Engine 3: Volatility ATR Anti-Sideway 
This is our advanced grid-filtering shield. The EA does not place grid orders blindly at fixed distances. Instead, it measures market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR) and RSI indicator bands.
It intelligently skips unnecessary entry points during tight, unpredictable sideway trends, keeping your overall market exposure extremely low and safe.

💎 Why ABearXsniper  is Perfect for Small Accounts & Long-Term Savers?
Set and Forget: Designed for hands-free trading. The dynamic balance-scaling and ATR volatility filters automatically adapt to changing market conditions.

Micro-Capital Friendly: Fully optimized for Cent Accounts. You can start building a steady, long-term passive income stream even with a highly limited starting capital.

Strict Order Limits: We enforce strict safety caps on maximum active orders (MaxOrder = 3), protecting your account from dangerous lot-multiplier cascades.

📝 Recommendation for Users
Pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)

Minimum Deposit: $15 (1,500 Cents) for Cent Accounts / $250 for Standard Accounts.

Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended.

VPS: A low-latency VPS is highly recommended for 24/7 continuous operation and precise liquidation execution.

📌 Transparency Disclosure:
ABearXsniper utilizes a hybrid grid-martingale recovery architecture with strict MaxOrder caps and dynamic ATR entry filters. While our 11-year 
stress test demonstrates exceptional resilience, past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade with risk capital you 
can afford to hold through drawdown cycles.

📘 ABearXsniper  — Parameter Settings Guide
🛡️ General Settings
Magic: 765 | Unique identification number for the EA's core orders.

MaxSpreadPoints: 3-18 Spread | Maximum allowable spread (in points) before blocking new entries. Prevents trading during high volatility or news spikes.

StartLot: 0.02 | The baseline lot size for the standard grid setup.

Mult: 1.2 | Standard grid lot multiplier coefficient.

GridNormal: 800 | Minimum grid distance (in points) between subsequent orders under normal market conditions.

MaxOrder: 3 | Maximum number of allowed open orders for the base grid layer to strictly control exposure.

🎯 Engine 2: Sniper Martingale Settings
Sni_ActivateDist: 3000 / 6000 | The threshold distance (in points) required to trigger the aggressive Sniper layer.

Sni_Lot: 0.01 | Initial lot size allocated for the Sniper sub-engine.

Sni_Mult: 1.2 | Lot multiplier specifically for the Sniper logic layer.

Sni_S_GridS / GridB: 300 / 460 | Dynamic spacing algorithms for Sell and Buy Sniper baskets.

Sni_TP_Points: 100 | Target profit calculated in points for the Sniper system.

Sni_TP_Money: 5 | Target monetary profit ($) required to close the Sniper basket under normal conditions.

🛡️ DD Defensive & Recovery System (The Secret Sauce)
targetMultiplier: 1.1 | The global equity growth accelerator coefficient.

MultMax: 2.6 | The hard ceiling cap for the lot multiplier to prevent exponential risk cascades.

MultGlowUp: 5 | The emergency acceleration factor. [Behind the Scenes] Dynamically forces the system into an ultra-fast recovery loop to squeeze out of heavy drawdowns 
at the nearest mathematical breakeven point.

🌊 Engine 3: Bomber Cash Flow Settings
Bb_Bandhighlow: 1 | Activates the structural volatility filter band boundaries.

Bb_ActivateDist: 1500 | Distance filter before initializing the Cash Flow grid logic.

Bb_TP_Money: 5 | Monetary profit target ($) to secure and close the Cash Flow layer cycles.

📊 About Our 90% Modelling Quality:
"Some sellers hype 99.9% modeling quality using third-party tick data. However,
since ABearXsniper  utilizes a macro-structural grid logic 
(GridNormal = 800 and Sni_ActivateDist = 6000 and Bb_ActivateDist = 1500-2500),
micro-tick variations within a 1-minute candle do not impact the core strategy. Our 11-year backtest (2015-2026)
captures the true, long-term market cycles and historical black swan events, proving the absolute robust 
survival of this algorithm in real-world trading conditions."
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This EA covers all the advanced and mostly used Ichimoku entry known to man. It is very flexible with filters that you can set yourselves.  The following are the 9 entry of the Ichimoku that you can set up with this EA, (using a long trade as an example) 1. Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen cross The EA trades if Tenkan-sen comes from below and Kijun-sen, and lines become are equal. 2. Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen cross The EA trades the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen if the Tenkan-sen is cross above the Kijun-sen from
С этим продуктом покупают
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет во
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
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BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Эксперты
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Эксперты
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,      XAUUSD M30 SL5 За подробностями обращайтесь в приват сообщении или в  группу mql5 ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 1 КОПИЙ ИЗ 10 ПО ЦЕНЕ 649 USD! ПОСЛЕ ЭТОГО ЦЕНА БУДЕТ ПОВЫШЕНА ДО 920 USD. Представь те, что у вас есть опытный трейдер, который каждый день следит за рынком, ждёт, когда цена прорвёт важный уровень, и мгновенно открывает сделку. Именно это и делает этот советник. Он не гадает, а действует — только когда рынок даёт чёткий сигнал. Пробой — и вперёд, с чётким
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Эксперты
Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Эксперты
AI Sniper для MetaTrader 4 — интеллектуальный торговый робот, созданный для точности AI Sniper — это умный и адаптивный торговый робот, разработанный специально для MetaTrader 4 . Он создан для трейдеров, которым нужен не просто очередной Forex-бот, а продуманный Expert Advisor с точной логикой входа, структурным анализом рынка и уверенным исполнением сделок. AI Sniper для MT4 — это интеллектуальная торговая система, которая сочетает точность, адаптивность и продвинутую торговую логику, помогая
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
RiskShield Dragon   — автоматизированный мультивалютный советник Объединяя интеллектуальные алгоритмы, надёжные системы защиты и гибкие настройки, RiskShield Dragon обеспечивает стабильный доход при минимальных рисках. --- ## Ключевые преимущества * **Мультивалютность и многопоточный режим**: поддержка более 20 пар (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY и др.) одновременно на любом таймфрейме. * **Минимальный депозит от 10 000**: оптимизирован для работы с депозитом от 10 000 единиц счёта.
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Эксперты
️   Уже есть  Boring Pips EA ?  Вы имеете право на  дополнительную скидку 30% !  Свяжитесь с нами, чтобы узнать больше о:  Как получить возврат средств Второй срок Трампа вновь разжёг волну агрессивной торговой политики, начиная с возвращения широкомасштабных тарифов, что потрясло мировые рынки. Напряжённость на Ближнем Востоке вновь обострилась — в частности между Израилем и Ираном — и это может оказать влияние на цены на нефть. Война между Россией и Украиной продолжается без видимо
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Эксперты
Double Blow Scalping EA: Инновационный Советник для MT4, Вдохновленный Квантовыми Технологиями - ЛИМИТИРОВАННЫЙ ВЫПУСК!!! Описание: Double Blow Scalping EA — это революционный торговый алгоритм для MetaTrader 4, объединяющий передовые принципы квантовых вычислений и скальпинговой стратегии. В основе его работы лежит уникальная имитация   кубитов   — ключевых элементов квантовых компьютеров, позволяющих обрабатывать множество рыночных сценариев одновременно. Это дает советнику беспрецедентную ск
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Эксперты
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Эксперты
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
Эксперты
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
PMT Expert GOLD MT4
Aliaksandr Bialko
Эксперты
PMT MQL5 Gold Привет, трейдеры! Мы — команда профессиональных трейдеров и разработчиков. Рады приветствовать вас и представить наш лучший алгоритм, встроенный в советник PMT MQL5 Gold . Это решение, созданное с вниманием к каждой детали, и мы уверены, что оно заслуживает вашего внимания. Давайте вместе взглянем, что делает его действительно особенным! Профессиональный советник для торговли золотом Бонус для покупателей : PMT Indicator в конце описания!!! PMT MQL 5 Gold — автоматический
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Эксперты
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Эксперты
Советник (Fortune): Ваш надежный инструмент для высокочастотной торговли на Форекс Советник (Fortune) предназначен для использования на любом временном периоде, любой валютной паре и на сервере любого брокера. Уникальная торговая система делает его универсальным инструментом для трейдеров. Для оптимальной работы рекомендуется использовать ликвидные форекс-пары, низкий спред и VPS. Начать можно с депозита в $100 и лота 0.01. Основные характеристики и преимущества Высокочастотная торговля : Испол
EA ENTERPRISE LT
Charles Harper
Эксперты
[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT - это советник для MetaTrader (MT4), предназначенный для работы с большинством валютных пар и золотом. Он реализует полноценную, полностью функциональный торговую стратегию. Он НЕ основан на каких-либо индикаторах или действие цены. Прост в настройке и управлении. Стратегия не зависит от таймфрейма. Советник [EA] ENTERPRISE LT имеет ряд уникальных особенностей: Может быть настроен индивидуально в соответствии с вашей стратегией. Включает в себя системы мани-менеджмента и упра
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