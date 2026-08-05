ABearXsniper

⚡ ABearXsniper in 30 Seconds:

💰 Auto Profit Cash-Out: Withdraws your initial capital as soon as profit hits 100%, trading on "house money" forever after.

🛡️ Emergency Liquidation Engine: Dynamically calculates hidden swaps/spreads to execute breakeven quick-exits during high drawdowns.

🎯 Triple-Engine Diversification: Runs 3 fully independent logic layers (Bear Close, Sniper Compounding, Volatility ATR Cash-Flow) with a strict cap of 3 max orders and not exceeding MultGlowUp  5 max orders in equity is lower.

🎉 MAJOR UPDATE! ABearXsniper — Introducing the "Inflation-Fighting Cash Flow Withdrawal System"
Have you ever wondered... If an EA with a beautiful profit curve actually "WITHDRAWS CASH REGULARLY", can it still survive without blowing up? 

ABearXsniper is here to prove it with 100% honesty and real backtest verification!
✨ What's New:
1. 🛡️ Initial Capital Protection: Automatically withdraws 100% of your initial deposit ($1500) as soon as the account doubles, bringing your capital risk to ZERO!
2. 💸 Recurring Inflation-Fighting Cash Flow: For every $1500 profit milestone, the system automatically extracts $750 (50%) as realized cash to your wallet while leaving $750 in the pool for exponential compound growth!
3. 📊 Realized Cash Journal Audit: Transparent tracking of cumulative cash withdrawals during Backtests in the Journal tab.

--------------------------------------------------
⚠️ CRITICAL WARNING: HONESTY & INITIAL CAPITAL ACCURACY
Please ensure the `Initial_Deposit` parameter in the EA MATCHES your actual starting balance! 
If you are not honest with your initial capital input, the calculation of withdrawable amounts and cash flow cycles will be severely impacted.
This system is built for real, honest results—do not cheat your own metrics!
--------------------------------------------------
ABearXsniper  is not just another grid EA—it is your personal, automated Inflation-Fighting Cash Flow Engine! 💣🐻

⚖️ Flexible Capital Deployment: Standard vs. Cent Account Matrix
To suit different trading goals and risk tolerances, ABearXsniper can be mathematically scaled between Standard (Capital Saver) 

🧪 Important Notice for Traders:
Before deploying ABearXsniper on a Live account, we STRONGLY RECOMMEND running your own Strategy Tester backtests in MT4 
using your specific broker's data, spread, and account leverage. Every broker has unique execution conditions, so testing beforehand ensures 
you select the optimal risk parameters (Standard vs. Cent) that best fit your personal capital goals.

Parameter & Feature 🛡️ Option 1: Standard Account ⚡ Option 2: Cent Account
Recommended Deposit $200.00 – $250.00 USD 1,500 Cents (approx. $15 USD)
Base Start Lot 0.02 0.15
Trading Style Conservative, High Safety Margin High-Frequency Cash Flow
Auto-Withdrawal Target Every +$200 Profit Milestone Every +1,500 Cents Milestone
Ideal User Long-term account growth Fast initial ROI / Small capital
11-Year Stress Test 100% Survival Rate 100% Survival Rate

💡 Why This Dual-Setup Works? (Mathematical Scalability)100% Proportional Risk Control: The lot sizing between Standard ($200 / 0.02) 
and Cent (1,500 Cents / 0.15) strictly respects our tested risk multiplier ratio ($1500 / 200 = 7.5$).Cent Account Advantage
: Because Cent accounts allow micro-fractional lot sizing, running 0.15 on a 1,500 Cent deposit allows the Auto-Withdrawal 
Engine to trigger rapidly. This enables small-capital traders to retrieve their initial $15 USD deposit early and trade purely 
on accumulated profit ("house money") for the remainder of the cycle!Standard Account Advantage: Standard accounts provide 
maximum balance cushion against extreme market tail-risk, perfect for hands-off long-term portfolio builders.

🛡️ ABearXsniper  — Triple-Engine Intelligent Grid & Recovery System
⚡ Advanced Drawdown Mitigation & Quick-Exit Engine
Unlike generic Martingale grid systems that blindly stack lots until a margin call, ABearXsniper  features a proprietary, behind-the-scenes risk monitoring algorithm.

Adaptive Breakeven Matrix: When the market triggers a deep grid basket and equity falls below balance, the EA instantly shifts from "Profit-Maximization" into "Emergency Liquidation Mode."

Micro-Profit Capital Rescue: The system automatically calculates precise hidden swap costs, commissions, and fractional spreads to dynamically lower the grid's closing target to the absolute nearest break-even point.

Lightning-Fast Recovery: It aims to flatten all floating exposures at the very first tick of market retracement, sacrificing high profits in exchange for 100% account safety and immediate drawdown reduction.
This is the secret why our 11-year backtest maintains a strict maximum drawdown below 19%!

⚙️ The Power of 3 Independent Sub-Engines
ABearXsniper  operates with 3 separate, fully autonomous core engines. Each engine runs on its own logic, math, and designated parameters to diversify risk and maximize portfolio growth.

1️⃣ Engine 1: Capital Reserve Engine (Bear Close System)
This engine is the "financial treasury" of your portfolio. It focuses purely on capital protection and steady cash flow accumulation.
It continuously calculates real-time net profits by neutralizing hidden market expenses (spreads, swaps, and commissions), ensuring every closed cycle contributes securely to your account growth.

2️⃣ Engine 2: Dynamic Compounding Sniper (Signal-Based Martingale)
Our smart compounding mechanism. Instead of static position sizing, the start lot size automatically scales and compounds based on your accumulated balance growth.
This allows your portfolio to grow exponentially during winning streaks without requiring manual parameter adjustments.

3️⃣ Engine 3: Volatility ATR Anti-Sideway 
This is our advanced grid-filtering shield. The EA does not place grid orders blindly at fixed distances. Instead, it measures market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR) and RSI indicator bands.
It intelligently skips unnecessary entry points during tight, unpredictable sideway trends, keeping your overall market exposure extremely low and safe.

💎 Why ABearXsniper  is Perfect for Small Accounts & Long-Term Savers?
Set and Forget: Designed for hands-free trading. The dynamic balance-scaling and ATR volatility filters automatically adapt to changing market conditions.

Micro-Capital Friendly: Fully optimized for Cent Accounts. You can start building a steady, long-term passive income stream even with a highly limited starting capital.

Strict Order Limits: We enforce strict safety caps on maximum active orders (MaxOrder = 3), protecting your account from dangerous lot-multiplier cascades.

📝 Recommendation for Users
Pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)

Minimum Deposit: $15 (1,500 Cents) for Cent Accounts / $250 for Standard Accounts.

Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended.

VPS: A low-latency VPS is highly recommended for 24/7 continuous operation and precise liquidation execution.

📌 Transparency Disclosure:
ABearXsniper utilizes a hybrid grid-martingale recovery architecture with strict MaxOrder caps and dynamic ATR entry filters. While our 11-year 
stress test demonstrates exceptional resilience, past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade with risk capital you 
can afford to hold through drawdown cycles.

📘 ABearXsniper  — Parameter Settings Guide
🛡️ General Settings
Magic: 765 | Unique identification number for the EA's core orders.

MaxSpreadPoints: 3-18 Spread | Maximum allowable spread (in points) before blocking new entries. Prevents trading during high volatility or news spikes.

StartLot: 0.02 | The baseline lot size for the standard grid setup.

Mult: 1.2 | Standard grid lot multiplier coefficient.

GridNormal: 800 | Minimum grid distance (in points) between subsequent orders under normal market conditions.

MaxOrder: 3 | Maximum number of allowed open orders for the base grid layer to strictly control exposure.

🎯 Engine 2: Sniper Martingale Settings
Sni_ActivateDist: 3000 / 6000 | The threshold distance (in points) required to trigger the aggressive Sniper layer.

Sni_Lot: 0.01 | Initial lot size allocated for the Sniper sub-engine.

Sni_Mult: 1.2 | Lot multiplier specifically for the Sniper logic layer.

Sni_S_GridS / GridB: 300 / 460 | Dynamic spacing algorithms for Sell and Buy Sniper baskets.

Sni_TP_Points: 100 | Target profit calculated in points for the Sniper system.

Sni_TP_Money: 5 | Target monetary profit ($) required to close the Sniper basket under normal conditions.

🛡️ DD Defensive & Recovery System (The Secret Sauce)
targetMultiplier: 1.1 | The global equity growth accelerator coefficient.

MultMax: 2.6 | The hard ceiling cap for the lot multiplier to prevent exponential risk cascades.

MultGlowUp: 5 | The emergency acceleration factor. [Behind the Scenes] Dynamically forces the system into an ultra-fast recovery loop to squeeze out of heavy drawdowns 
at the nearest mathematical breakeven point.

🌊 Engine 3: Bomber Cash Flow Settings
Bb_Bandhighlow: 1 | Activates the structural volatility filter band boundaries.

Bb_ActivateDist: 1500 | Distance filter before initializing the Cash Flow grid logic.

Bb_TP_Money: 5 | Monetary profit target ($) to secure and close the Cash Flow layer cycles.

📊 About Our 90% Modelling Quality:
"Some sellers hype 99.9% modeling quality using third-party tick data. However,
since ABearXsniper  utilizes a macro-structural grid logic 
(GridNormal = 800 and Sni_ActivateDist = 6000 and Bb_ActivateDist = 1500-2500),
micro-tick variations within a 1-minute candle do not impact the core strategy. Our 11-year backtest (2015-2026)
captures the true, long-term market cycles and historical black swan events, proving the absolute robust 
survival of this algorithm in real-world trading conditions."
推荐产品
ITM Breach GBPUSD
Shuang Zhang
专家
ITM Breach   ITM Breach 作为一款突破类型的交易策略他有很好的稳定性，适用于所用的货币兑 但是我还是重点推荐只挂GBPUSD这一个货币，当然我们也会发现在EURUSD USDJPY 等货币也会出现不错的效果 ITM Breach 不属于超短线头皮，在交易中你会发现它的盈利通常都会在200-500点可能甚至更多 ITM Breach会自动根据动能力度来调整开仓手数以及止损距离 运行周期  1 H  推荐使用 ECN账户类型 如  Exness ，Tickmill 等延迟滑点较小的平台 如果你想拥有Exness的0点差的账户可以点击此处获取开户链接 参数说明  •.TradingLot=0.2;                            //动态仓位调整----自动判断行情力度来决定开仓的大小 2.WeightedStopLoss=360;                 //动态止损距离----自动判断止损点数 3.AllowedMaxSpread=50;                  //点差控制       ----平台点差超过设定值停止开仓
Neon Trade EA MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
专家
Neon Trade — 超级现代交易解决方案，为您开启财务自由和顶级交易之路 我致力于创建一个独特的交易解决方案，能够满足任何交易者的需求，无论其目标和任务如何。主要理念是将机器学习与先进的交易技术相结合，以最大限度地发挥它们的协同效应。该系统既适用于在 1-2 个月内增长小额存款，也适用于长期的多年投资。 帮助您了解更多产品信息的链接 如果您想： 在购买前提出问题或在购买后获得支持和帮助 我的 Telegram 社区（您可以提出问题或与其他已购买产品的用户交流） 专为 MetaTrader 5 终端设计的类似版本！ 深入学习产品及其输入参数的指南 重要！！！购买机器人后，或者如果您有兴趣购买，请务必给我写私信以获得咨询、建议和 .SET 配置文件 Neon Trade 使用选项 使用激进技术增长从 300 美元起的小额存款（适用于那些认为增加风险是合理和必要的且不害怕冒险的人） 为重视资产安全和长期稳定表现的严肃成熟投资者进行长期交易 通过自营公司挑战（FTMO、Darwinex）。我将帮助您根据您的需求配置一切，并解释如何最大限度地降低风险并尽快获得资金 优势 通用性    
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
专家
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
专家
EUROGEDDON EA – 无与伦比的稳定性与风险控制 EUROGEDDON EA 是一款 自适应智能 全自动交易机器人，专为小账户稳健增长而设计，确保始终保持对账户资金的全面控制。 使用 每 $200 对应 0.01 手 的低风险策略，它在运行过程中实现了极低的回撤，同时展现出卓越的性能 —— 值得你亲自验证。 下载演示版本并亲自体验。 不要只看回测结果，试试我们频道中提供的演示账户，看看它在真实市场中的表现。 即使在重大经济新闻期间也能稳定运行 EA 的逻辑不会受到高影响力的基本面事件影响。它可以在高波动期间持续运行而不被打乱。 自适应智能 （这正是它能在新闻期间稳定运行的关键） 虽然 EA 预设了入场间距和止盈点位，但它并不总是严格遵守这些参数。 在常规市场环境下它会执行设定值，但一旦检测到由新闻或其他因素引发的 高波动情况 ，它就会 实时调整策略 。 它可以在已有交易的情况下，动态修改入场间距和止盈点，从而降低风险，保护账户资金，避免过度暴露。 无需再担心新闻时段！ EUROGEDDON 会自动检测市场波动并进行调整， 你无需手动干预 。
New Moon
Michele Massa
专家
Neew Moon is a Forex Expert Advisor designed for  EUR/USD using a 5 minute timeframe . It was developed based on a statistical study of the forex market. Neew Moon   NOT  use Grid or Martingale. The purpose of New Moon is to last over time, not to stop working in 1 month. It carries out short-term operations to make a long-term profit. Small capitals can become big capitals over time , with a strategy made specifically for this. Tested with multiple spread levels, commissions included. The  ever
EuroClimb
Irma Wati
专家
Next Price : $399.00 EuroClimb EA: Your Ultimate Companion for EURUSD Downtrends! Unlock the power of precision trading with EuroClimb , the Expert Advisor built exclusively to capitalize on EURUSD’s bearish trends. Tailored for short positions, EuroClimb ensures you never miss an opportunity in a downtrending market. Key Features: Timeframe : M15 Specialized Short Selling : Exclusively focuses on short trades, delivering optimized performance for downtrends. Accessible Entry : Start trad
Desbot
Luke Joel Desmaris
专家
Join our Newsletter to also get a copy of our Optimization Settings: https://desbot.ai/#Newsletter  Input Parameters Below are all the input options (aka: Parameters) for Desbot and how to use them. You can find the best Parameters through optimization. RiskPercentage: Enter the number that represents the percent of your account balance you want Desbot to risk per trade. For example, entering 1.5 would risk 1.5% of your Account Balance. SLTicks: Enter the number of ticks you want for your stop
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
A Gold Mine
Xiao Peng Tian
专家
AGoldMine是专为黄金XAUUSD优化的MT4(MT5)自动化交易EA,融合网格交易与趋势识别双逻辑,震荡抓波段利润/趋势控单边回撤/内置极端行情风控/全参数可自定义/适配不同风险偏好.适配品种:主力适配黄金XAUUSD,可兼容其他高流动性直盘品种/推荐周期:M1可根据交易风格调整,起步资金建议:以0.01手起始手数为准,轻仓运行建议10000美金(分)起运行环境：兼容所有主流MT4(MT5)经纪商/支持VPS全天候挂机AGoldMine是专为黄金XAUUSD优化的MT4/5自动化交易EA融合网格交易与趋势识别双逻辑,震荡抓波段利润/趋势控单边回撤,内置极端行情风控,全参数可自定义,适配不同风险偏好。
Stocks Trade MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
专家
Stocks Trade — 基于机器学习的行业专用交易机器人 我们向您推出最高效的组合投资方法，结合严格限定的交易品种板块。核心目标是让任何用户无需前期准备即可交易美股。我们力求同时交易尽可能多的主流稳定美股，以确保资金安全的同时，在较短时间内实现可观收益。 帮助您获取更多产品信息并拓展功能的链接 如果您想： 此机器人适用于 MetaTrader 5 终端的版本 相同的机器人，但用于交易 28 个货币对 相同的机器人，但用于加密货币交易 我们的 Telegram 社群——交流、支持、更新 基于相同技术的更高级免费版本 基于相同技术的超级高级付费版本 这款机器人适合谁？ 希望将机器人挂载到图表上，以美股为核心资产快速获利的用户。（机器人开箱即用，无需预先配置。） 如果您对美股板块感兴趣并相信这些资产，您有很大机会在中长期获得收益。（具体结果取决于多种因素。） 已经交易美股，希望尝试新策略或分散风险的交易者。 核心优势与特点 行业专注 交易仅聚焦于单一板块 —— 美股。 云端 AI 训练 机器学习在强大的远程服务器上执行。优化结果由我定期手动筛选并直接嵌入机器人。 组合多元化 在美股板
Glod888EA
Dong Liang Zheng
专家
Our team has been professionally developing gold trading EAs for three years. Every engineer is a real-account forex and gold trader with years of experience. This integrates multiple technologies, including trend following, Martingale, grid, and AI. Currently, we are using it for our own live trading and encourage everyone to download and test it. If wish to observe our trading, please feel free to contact us. Thank you all, and we wish you great success and massive profits.
Quantum Scalperr Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Quantum Scalper GOLD v2.00 High-Precision Scalping for XAUUSD (Gold) Quantum Scalper GOLD is an advanced and fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. Key Features: Intelligent Hybrid Strategy: Combines RSI signals (overbought/overbold detection), Envelopes (volatility filter), and a real-time trained MLP Neural Network using price, EMA, MACD, and ATR features. Dynamic Risk Management: Adaptive Stop Loss based on ATR, intelligent traili
Legion Arisen
Toni Krasteva Krasteva
专家
Welcome to the legion. We are happy to welcome you to become part of our legion. We developed our own scalping AI based on inner dependencies for each pair, trained it and added a little bit of price action. The result was a trading algorithm we called "Legion". It is adapted to work on any time frames, no grid, no martingale. Special optimization for EUR/USD and for... you can write us for more info. Last but not least, low drawdown, configurable stop loss and a custom trailing stop mechanism.
TrendMaster FTMO Killer
Aurelio Pavarini
专家
Elevate your trading strategy with our meticulously crafted Trend Master, purpose-built to operate seamlessly on the Nasdaq market's M15 timeframe. Developed with a keen focus on meeting and exceeding the stringent standards set by proprietary trading firms, this algorithm stands as a testament to precision and performance. The logic behind the Trend Master is Trend Following looking for High Reward trade. EDIT: Here you can see a real account that follow this strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/it/
Analytical Expert Pro4
Tatiana Savkevych
专家
Expert Mind Core: Statistical Probability Engine The   Expert Mind Core   algorithm is based on a high-order mathematical model designed to analyze structural market imbalances. Unlike standard indicators, this system utilizes a multidimensional approach to price action, evaluating the rate of change in volatility (Gamma-analysis) and its deviation from the equilibrium point. The core logic functions by identifying   exhaustion zones   where the probability of a corrective movement significantly
AI Trading System
Ramzi Abuwarda
专家
AI TRADING SYSTEM for MT4 - 您的终极AI驱动利润机器！ 通过 AI TRADING SYSTEM 解锁交易的未来，这是一款尖端的专家顾问（EA），使用强大的AI驱动策略来最大化所有货币对的利润。虽然它是为通用性而设计的，但它在 主要货币对 如EUR/USD、GBP/USD和USD/JPY上表现 出色 ，帮助您领先市场。 AI TRADING SYSTEM 具有 两种不同的交易模式 ，可适应您的交易风格和利润目标： BACIS模式 - 对于稳健、可靠的收益和最低风险，非常适合寻求平衡方法的交易者。 TURBO模式 - 对于那些希望通过积极的高回报策略来提高利润的人来说，非常适合捕捉市场动量。 主要特点： 可定制设置 : 调整止盈（TP）、止损（SL）、手数和马丁格尔选项，以根据您的风险承受能力和交易偏好定制系统。 所有时间框架兼容 : EA可在所有时间框架上无缝运行，**H1（1小时）**提供最佳结果，以最大化回报。 所有货币对 : 无论您是交易奇异货币对还是主要货币对，AI系统都能适应并蓬勃发展， 主要货币对 产生最高的利润潜力。 通过 AI TRADING
AI Neural Nexus EA MT4
John Dickenson
专家
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Sunset EA
Trevor Schuil
专家
The Sunset EA is a fully automatic strategy for scalping near the end of each trading day. The strategy is based on the standard envelopes indicator. The strategy is able to maintain a high win rate while keeping a low draw down. T here are no complications to the strategy. One trade at a time. It simply opens and closes the trade, no pending order, no trailing stop and the profit and stop levels are dynamically mapped based on the current market conditions. The expert advisor will place the st
GoldHunterCheaper
ZORAN RAJKOV
专家
EA specially made for currency pair XAUUSD. It uses artificial intelligence and complex mathematical operations, all with the goal of as little risk as possible and constant profit. I am an electrical engineer and a professor of informatics, so everything with me is calculated to the maximum and there must be no mistakes. The EA will provide mathematically processed information with the aim of as little risk as possible, , and if you wish, you can increase the Lot in order to achieve the desired
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
专家
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
专家
实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893 Smart Trend and Range EA 是一款基于市场结构分析的自动交易程序，设计用于在不同市场状态下执行交易操作。 EA 根据当前价格行为与市场结构特征，在趋势条件和区间条件下采用不同的交易逻辑。 程序不使用马丁、网格、补仓或加仓机制，每笔交易均为独立订单，并在下单时设置止损与止盈参数。 交易逻辑说明 当市场结构符合趋势条件时，EA 按趋势方向执行交易； 当价格行为进入区间状态时，EA 根据区间波动条件执行交易。 交易逻辑基于价格数据分析，不依赖外部信号或人工干预。 风险与订单管理 每笔交易为单独订单； 下单时设置止损与止盈； 支持固定手数或按资金比例计算交易手数。 回测环境说明 该程序在 MetaTrader 策略测试器中， 使用 XAUUSD（黄金）15 分钟周期， 基于历史 Tick 数据进行回测测试。 推荐测试设置 模型：Every tick 周期：M15 交易品种：XAUUSD 初
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
EA Golden Dance h1
Sergey Demin
专家
Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for XAUUSD (Gold) . Timeframe h1 - all basic strategies; Timeframe m30 - additional strategies. I use this Advisor in my Portfolio on a prop company. I created the Advisor entirely for myself for trading on large accounts, from $60,000 and up. The Advisor is a giant ready-made portfolio that contains all profitable trading strategies specifically for Gold. The advisor is not sensitive to spread widening and slippage. The broker can be any, the leverage ca
Nemo Wave
Melvin Tan
5 (1)
专家
Nemo Wave  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. It s base on Trend Averaging Strategy. Set File :  https://drive.google.com/open?id=1zZm8UgoiKEViWFJv_xCcv98HMpnWHu8W    by Stunning EA ( www.stunningea.com ) General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 10,000 Cent or USD1,000,  recommend pair USDJPY or any pair with JPY  .  Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 1-4 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 10ms. T
Magic Win
Reni
4 (2)
专家
Magic Win Professional Automated Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 Magic Win is a professional automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 4 , designed to provide intelligent trade management, advanced risk control, and reliable automated trading across multiple financial instruments. Built for stability, efficiency, and long-term automated operation, Magic Win continuously monitors market conditions and manages trades using a proprietary trading methodology while maintai
Stepping GBPUSD
Vitalii Zakharuk
专家
Stepping-GBPUSD - works in fully automatic mode! No settings needed, you can use the default settings. The Expert Advisor works like a scalpel during sharp price movements. The bot was tested on real tick data with a real spread for a 19-year period from 2004 to 2023 (this is how much tick history is available on the servers of Swiss brokers). It also passed the Monte Carlo stability test using 5,000 cycles of simulation of random trade generation, as well as a simulated delay and slippage test
TradeOnFree
Aleksandr Nadein
专家
The trading robot is not limited by settings, but the test version works for several days. It uses mathematical analysis of the market, as well as for filtering It uses data from 2 indicators. It works with all accounts. It is possible to trade with a minimum balance. Stoploss is not used, the robot is initialized averaging algorithm. You can always limit the maximum number of transactions in the settings. Choose a lot size so that on your trading account there was the necessary amount of funds
Trader AI ecn
Tat Dat Nguyen
专家
TRADER AI ECN Before you buy all of my products please be aware of the risks involved: 1) Please do not over believe in backtesting result . No one can 100% predict the future . 2) The best setting is default, but you can find the best by yourself each special conditions 3) Sometimes a confliction of market can cause the account a short period of Drawdown , Please get ready for it and wait for profit. 4) Trader AI are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and slip
ABlackBoxPentagon
Olivier Nomblot
专家
Five engines. One brain. Decades of edge, sealed inside one self-learning system five adaptive engines, one Cortex, decades of trading distilled. One body, five heads — the black-box system I built for myself. Pre-tuned, self-learning, five-engine powerhouse. Set your risk and watch it breathe. Decades of edge, five coordinated engines, one sealed brain. Welcome to Pentagon. GUESS WHO'S BACK. After years in the lab, I'm finally releasing the one I built for myself — ABlackBoxPentagon This is  t
The 9 Ichimoku Dragon
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
专家
This EA covers all the advanced and mostly used Ichimoku entry known to man. It is very flexible with filters that you can set yourselves.  The following are the 9 entry of the Ichimoku that you can set up with this EA, (using a long trade as an example) 1. Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen cross The EA trades if Tenkan-sen comes from below and Kijun-sen, and lines become are equal. 2. Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen cross The EA trades the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen if the Tenkan-sen is cross above the Kijun-sen from
该产品的买家也购买
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
专家
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
专家
推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 新：購買 Goldbot One 並免費選擇 1 個 EA！ （適用於2個交易帳戶） 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 LIVE SIGNAL 隆重介紹   Goldbot One ，這是一款專為黃金市場設計的高度複雜的交易機器人。 Goldbot One 專注於突破交易，利用支撐位和阻力位來識別主要交易機會。 該專家顧問專為在波動的貴金屬市場中尋求效率、可靠性和策略優勢的交易者而設計。   值得注意的事實：     EA 在樣本外資料中的表現與用於最佳化的樣本內資料完美一致。   樣本內時期為2016年至2023年。 用於確認策略的樣本外資料為 2004-2016 年和 2024 年。       2024年，業績躋身近20年來最好之列！   現在，這是未來表現的一個非常好的指標。   主要特點： 多策略方法： 獲勝策略的 8 種變體： Goldbot One 運行八種不同的突破策略變體，每種變體都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這種多元化確保了風險的良好分散並創造了更平穩的成長預期  
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
专家
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
专家
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
专家
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
专家
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
专家
AI Sniper for MetaTrader 4 —— 为精准执行而打造的智能交易机器人 AI Sniper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 4 打造的智能自适应交易机器人，面向希望获得更高质量自动化交易体验的交易者。 它并不是普通的 Forex 机器人，而是一套围绕精确判断、结构化分析与高效执行而构建的专业级 Expert Advisor。 AI Sniper for MT4 通过高级算法逻辑、实时市场分析与精细化执行机制，帮助交易者在复杂市场中识别更优质的 BUY 与 SELL 机会。 AI Sniper 采用复杂而高效的算法架构与先进的交易方法，将原本杂乱无序的市场波动转化为更有逻辑、更有结构的交易决策。 系统会持续评估价格行为、市场状态与技术条件，以识别更有利的入场区域、交易管理时机以及市场反应节点。 基于超过 15 年的 Forex 与交易市场实践经验，这款 Expert Advisor 将智能交易逻辑、策略过滤、优化执行与面向交易者的专业设计整合在同一套 MT4 解决方案中。 AI Sniper 的每个核心模块都经过精心设计与严格测试。机器人会在每一次价格变化中执行大
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
专家
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
专家
️ 已 拥有   Boring Pips EA ？ 您可享受   额外 30% 折扣 ！ 联系我们了解更多： 如何申 请返现（ rebate ） 特朗普的第二个任期 重新点燃了一波激进的贸易政策浪潮，首先是恢复了扰乱全球市场的大规模关税。 中东局势紧张升级 ，最近是 以色列与伊朗之间的对峙 ，这可能成为油价上涨的潜在诱因。 俄乌战争 仍在持续，毫无解决迹象，进一步加剧了地缘政治的不稳定。 经济民族主义 正在抬头，而全球合作正逐渐瓦解。 供应链依然脆弱 ， 主要经济体的通胀压力 持续上升。 金融市场 比以往任何时候都更容易受冲击且难以预测。您真的为这种全新的市场环境制定好交易策略了吗？ 在当前动荡的市场中，仅依靠传统策略已远远不够。 您需要的是一个 不依赖单一货币对的大波动 、能在多个机会中稳定获利的系统。 还需要 更智能的风险保护机制 ，在初步判断出错时及时止损。 最重要的是，您需要一个能 完全根据您的交易风格和风险偏好自由定制 的系统。 Dynamic Pips EA 正是为帮助交易者在 波动性高且不确定的市场 中生存和获利而设计，它提供了一个完整的三大支柱
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
专家
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
专家
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
专家
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
专家
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
PMT Expert GOLD MT4
Aliaksandr Bialko
专家
PMT MQL5 Gold 交易者们，大家好！ 我们是一支由专业交易者和开发者组成的团队。很高兴向您介绍集成在 PMT MQL5 Gold 中的核心算法。这套方案专为黄金交易设计，值得您认真了解。   专业黄金交易 EA PMT MQL5 Gold 是一款专为 XAU/USD / Gold 、 H1 周期开发的自动交易 Expert Advisor 。它不是面向很多品种的通用机器人，而是交易逻辑、风险模型和测试都围绕黄金打造的系统。 适合需要清晰规则、受控风险、 Stop Loss ，并希望购买前自行验证的交易者。   PMT 的核心思路 系统不会为了交易而交易。它等待合适条件，过滤多余入场，只在符合策略逻辑时执行。交易质量比数量更重要。 品种： XAU/USD / Gold 周期： H1 风格：自动算法交易 方法：纪律执行、过滤信号、控制风险   风险控制是核心 PMT MQL5 Gold 的重点是风险控制。 单笔风险最高限制为 1% 每笔交易都有 Stop Loss 不使用马丁格尔、网格或危险加仓 风险 / 收益逻辑约为 1:
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
专家
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
专家
顾问（Fortune）：您的外汇高频交易可靠工具 顾问Fortune设计用于任何时间段、任何货币对和任何经纪商服务器。其独特的交易系统使其成为交易者的多功能工具。为了获得最佳性能，建议使用流动性好的外汇货币对，保持低点差，并使用VPS。您可以从100美元的存款和0.01的手数开始使用。 主要特点和优势 高频交易 ：使用虚拟和真实止损两种交易选项。虚拟止损水平（止盈、止损和追踪止损）存储在顾问的内存中，对经纪商不可见。 历史测试 ：专家系统在所有时间段和货币对上进行单一设置测试。测试在真实经纪商账户上进行。 佣金和点差 ：如果账户中有佣金，应将其重新计算为点差等值，并填写在Commission字段中。减少佣金和点差可以提高交易效率。 延迟和设置 ：在设置止损、止盈和追踪止损时，应考虑经纪商和互联网渠道的延迟，以确保服务器能及时处理。在测试期间，可以调节点差并使用所有的ticks。 高频交易（HFT）的基础 高频交易（HFT）是一种使用先进技术在短时间内执行交易的算法交易形式。Fortune顾问实施了HFT策略，需要高速计算机和互联网连接。在低速计算机和互联网条件下无法成功使用该产品。
筛选:
无评论
回复评论