TLM Support and Resistance ATR Decision Tool

TLM S/R ATR Decision Tool

Make Smarter Trading Decisions with Objective ATR Analysis

Stop guessing whether price has enough room to move.

The TLM S/R ATR Decision Tool is a professional decision-support indicator that combines manual Support & Resistance analysis with ATR (Average True Range) calculations to instantly evaluate whether a trade has sufficient space to develop before reaching key market levels.

Instead of relying on emotions or visual estimation, this tool performs the calculations for you in real time and tells you whether a trade is statistically acceptable according to your own ATR rules.

Perfect for traders who use price action, market structure, support & resistance, trend continuation, and breakout strategies.

What This Indicator Does

Simply enter your manually identified:

  • Support level

  • Resistance level

The indicator automatically evaluates:

Trend Continuation Trades

For continuation trades it calculates:

  • Distance between current price and Support/Resistance

  • Required ATR movement

  • Whether sufficient room exists before hitting the next key level

  • PASS or FAIL decision

  • Remaining price buffer available

This helps prevent entering continuation trades that have little room left to move.

Breakout Trade Evaluation

For breakout opportunities the indicator automatically checks whether price has moved far enough beyond Support or Resistance using ATR.

It displays:

  • ATR extension beyond the breakout level

  • Distance beyond Support or Resistance

  • Required ATR breakout distance

  • Fresh breakout status

  • Extended breakout status

  • Highly extended breakout warning

Instead of chasing exhausted breakouts, you'll immediately know whether a breakout is still healthy or already overextended.

Intelligent Decision Summary

The indicator automatically summarizes everything into simple trading actions such as:

✅ Look for Buy Continuation

✅ Look for Sell Continuation

✅ Buy Breakout Opportunities Can Be Taken

✅ Sell Breakout Opportunities Can Be Taken

❌ Avoid Buy Continuation

❌ Avoid Sell Continuation

🟡 Wait – No Active Opportunities

This allows you to make faster and more objective trading decisions.

Features

✔ Manual Support & Resistance integration

✔ ATR-based continuation analysis

✔ ATR-based breakout confirmation

✔ Real-time trade evaluation

✔ Breakout maturity classification

✔ Fresh vs Extended breakout detection

✔ Buy-only mode

✔ Sell-only mode

✔ Combined Buy & Sell view

✔ Clean professional dashboard

✔ Fully movable panel

✔ Collapsible interface

✔ Modern customizable design

✔ Adjustable ATR multiplier

✔ Adjustable ATR period

✔ Adjustable colors and appearance

✔ Lightweight and fast

✔ Works on any timeframe

✔ Works on any symbol

Breakout Quality Detection

The indicator classifies breakouts into three categories:

🟢 Fresh Breakout

Healthy momentum with acceptable extension.

🟡 Extended Breakout

Momentum is becoming stretched. Exercise caution.

🔴 Highly Extended Breakout

Price has become excessively extended and may offer poor risk-to-reward.

Perfect For

  • Price Action Traders

  • Support & Resistance Traders

  • Trend Traders

  • Swing Traders

  • Intraday Traders

  • Scalpers

  • Breakout Traders

  • Forex Traders

  • Gold Traders

  • Index Traders

  • CFD Traders

Why Use This Tool?

Many traders lose money because they enter trades too close to important Support or Resistance levels.

This indicator removes the guesswork by performing all ATR distance calculations instantly, helping you avoid low-probability entries while identifying trades with sufficient room to develop.

It is designed to improve decision quality—not generate random buy and sell signals.

Fully Customizable

Customize:

  • ATR Period

  • Continuation ATR Multiplier

  • Breakout ATR Multiplier

  • Dashboard Colors

  • Fonts

  • Transparency

  • Panel Position

  • View Mode

The dashboard remembers its position on your chart for maximum convenience.

Recommended Trading Style

This indicator works exceptionally well with:

  • Manual Support & Resistance

  • Market Structure Analysis

  • Trendline Trading

  • Price Action

  • Supply & Demand

  • Risk Management Systems

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis

No Repainting

The TLM S/R ATR Decision Tool does not repaint and does not generate misleading historical signals.

It performs objective calculations using live market data, your manually defined Support & Resistance levels, and ATR measurements to assist with high-quality trading decisions.

Important

This is a decision-support indicator, not an automated trading system.

You remain in full control of your trading while the indicator provides objective ATR-based analysis to help improve trade selection and reduce emotional decision-making.

Trade smarter. Trade with confidence. Trade with objective data.


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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