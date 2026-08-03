TLM Support and Resistance ATR Decision Tool

Make Smarter Trading Decisions with Objective ATR Analysis

TLM S/R ATR Decision Tool

Stop guessing whether price has enough room to move.

The TLM S/R ATR Decision Tool is a professional decision-support indicator that combines manual Support & Resistance analysis with ATR (Average True Range) calculations to instantly evaluate whether a trade has sufficient space to develop before reaching key market levels.

Instead of relying on emotions or visual estimation, this tool performs the calculations for you in real time and tells you whether a trade is statistically acceptable according to your own ATR rules.

Perfect for traders who use price action, market structure, support & resistance, trend continuation, and breakout strategies.

What This Indicator Does

Simply enter your manually identified:

Support level

Resistance level

The indicator automatically evaluates:

Trend Continuation Trades

For continuation trades it calculates:

Distance between current price and Support/Resistance

Required ATR movement

Whether sufficient room exists before hitting the next key level

PASS or FAIL decision

Remaining price buffer available

This helps prevent entering continuation trades that have little room left to move.

Breakout Trade Evaluation

For breakout opportunities the indicator automatically checks whether price has moved far enough beyond Support or Resistance using ATR.

It displays:

ATR extension beyond the breakout level

Distance beyond Support or Resistance

Required ATR breakout distance

Fresh breakout status

Extended breakout status

Highly extended breakout warning

Instead of chasing exhausted breakouts, you'll immediately know whether a breakout is still healthy or already overextended.

Intelligent Decision Summary

The indicator automatically summarizes everything into simple trading actions such as:

✅ Look for Buy Continuation

✅ Look for Sell Continuation

✅ Buy Breakout Opportunities Can Be Taken

✅ Sell Breakout Opportunities Can Be Taken

❌ Avoid Buy Continuation

❌ Avoid Sell Continuation

🟡 Wait – No Active Opportunities

This allows you to make faster and more objective trading decisions.

Features

✔ Manual Support & Resistance integration

✔ ATR-based continuation analysis

✔ ATR-based breakout confirmation

✔ Real-time trade evaluation

✔ Breakout maturity classification

✔ Fresh vs Extended breakout detection

✔ Buy-only mode

✔ Sell-only mode

✔ Combined Buy & Sell view

✔ Clean professional dashboard

✔ Fully movable panel

✔ Collapsible interface

✔ Modern customizable design

✔ Adjustable ATR multiplier

✔ Adjustable ATR period

✔ Adjustable colors and appearance

✔ Lightweight and fast

✔ Works on any timeframe

✔ Works on any symbol

Breakout Quality Detection

The indicator classifies breakouts into three categories:

🟢 Fresh Breakout

Healthy momentum with acceptable extension.

🟡 Extended Breakout

Momentum is becoming stretched. Exercise caution.

🔴 Highly Extended Breakout

Price has become excessively extended and may offer poor risk-to-reward.

Perfect For

Price Action Traders

Support & Resistance Traders

Trend Traders

Swing Traders

Intraday Traders

Scalpers

Breakout Traders

Forex Traders

Gold Traders

Index Traders

CFD Traders

Why Use This Tool?

Many traders lose money because they enter trades too close to important Support or Resistance levels.

This indicator removes the guesswork by performing all ATR distance calculations instantly, helping you avoid low-probability entries while identifying trades with sufficient room to develop.

It is designed to improve decision quality—not generate random buy and sell signals.

Fully Customizable

Customize:

ATR Period

Continuation ATR Multiplier

Breakout ATR Multiplier

Dashboard Colors

Fonts

Transparency

Panel Position

View Mode

The dashboard remembers its position on your chart for maximum convenience.

Recommended Trading Style

This indicator works exceptionally well with:

Manual Support & Resistance

Market Structure Analysis

Trendline Trading

Price Action

Supply & Demand

Risk Management Systems

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

No Repainting

The TLM S/R ATR Decision Tool does not repaint and does not generate misleading historical signals.

It performs objective calculations using live market data, your manually defined Support & Resistance levels, and ATR measurements to assist with high-quality trading decisions.

Important

This is a decision-support indicator, not an automated trading system.

You remain in full control of your trading while the indicator provides objective ATR-based analysis to help improve trade selection and reduce emotional decision-making.

Trade smarter. Trade with confidence. Trade with objective data.