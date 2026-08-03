TLM Support and Resistance ATR Decision Tool

TLM S/R ATR Decision Tool

Make Smarter Trading Decisions with Objective ATR Analysis

Stop guessing whether price has enough room to move.

The TLM S/R ATR Decision Tool is a professional decision-support indicator that combines manual Support & Resistance analysis with ATR (Average True Range) calculations to instantly evaluate whether a trade has sufficient space to develop before reaching key market levels.

Instead of relying on emotions or visual estimation, this tool performs the calculations for you in real time and tells you whether a trade is statistically acceptable according to your own ATR rules.

Perfect for traders who use price action, market structure, support & resistance, trend continuation, and breakout strategies.

What This Indicator Does

Simply enter your manually identified:

  • Support level

  • Resistance level

The indicator automatically evaluates:

Trend Continuation Trades

For continuation trades it calculates:

  • Distance between current price and Support/Resistance

  • Required ATR movement

  • Whether sufficient room exists before hitting the next key level

  • PASS or FAIL decision

  • Remaining price buffer available

This helps prevent entering continuation trades that have little room left to move.

Breakout Trade Evaluation

For breakout opportunities the indicator automatically checks whether price has moved far enough beyond Support or Resistance using ATR.

It displays:

  • ATR extension beyond the breakout level

  • Distance beyond Support or Resistance

  • Required ATR breakout distance

  • Fresh breakout status

  • Extended breakout status

  • Highly extended breakout warning

Instead of chasing exhausted breakouts, you'll immediately know whether a breakout is still healthy or already overextended.

Intelligent Decision Summary

The indicator automatically summarizes everything into simple trading actions such as:

✅ Look for Buy Continuation

✅ Look for Sell Continuation

✅ Buy Breakout Opportunities Can Be Taken

✅ Sell Breakout Opportunities Can Be Taken

❌ Avoid Buy Continuation

❌ Avoid Sell Continuation

🟡 Wait – No Active Opportunities

This allows you to make faster and more objective trading decisions.

Features

✔ Manual Support & Resistance integration

✔ ATR-based continuation analysis

✔ ATR-based breakout confirmation

✔ Real-time trade evaluation

✔ Breakout maturity classification

✔ Fresh vs Extended breakout detection

✔ Buy-only mode

✔ Sell-only mode

✔ Combined Buy & Sell view

✔ Clean professional dashboard

✔ Fully movable panel

✔ Collapsible interface

✔ Modern customizable design

✔ Adjustable ATR multiplier

✔ Adjustable ATR period

✔ Adjustable colors and appearance

✔ Lightweight and fast

✔ Works on any timeframe

✔ Works on any symbol

Breakout Quality Detection

The indicator classifies breakouts into three categories:

🟢 Fresh Breakout

Healthy momentum with acceptable extension.

🟡 Extended Breakout

Momentum is becoming stretched. Exercise caution.

🔴 Highly Extended Breakout

Price has become excessively extended and may offer poor risk-to-reward.

Perfect For

  • Price Action Traders

  • Support & Resistance Traders

  • Trend Traders

  • Swing Traders

  • Intraday Traders

  • Scalpers

  • Breakout Traders

  • Forex Traders

  • Gold Traders

  • Index Traders

  • CFD Traders

Why Use This Tool?

Many traders lose money because they enter trades too close to important Support or Resistance levels.

This indicator removes the guesswork by performing all ATR distance calculations instantly, helping you avoid low-probability entries while identifying trades with sufficient room to develop.

It is designed to improve decision quality—not generate random buy and sell signals.

Fully Customizable

Customize:

  • ATR Period

  • Continuation ATR Multiplier

  • Breakout ATR Multiplier

  • Dashboard Colors

  • Fonts

  • Transparency

  • Panel Position

  • View Mode

The dashboard remembers its position on your chart for maximum convenience.

Recommended Trading Style

This indicator works exceptionally well with:

  • Manual Support & Resistance

  • Market Structure Analysis

  • Trendline Trading

  • Price Action

  • Supply & Demand

  • Risk Management Systems

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis

No Repainting

The TLM S/R ATR Decision Tool does not repaint and does not generate misleading historical signals.

It performs objective calculations using live market data, your manually defined Support & Resistance levels, and ATR measurements to assist with high-quality trading decisions.

Important

This is a decision-support indicator, not an automated trading system.

You remain in full control of your trading while the indicator provides objective ATR-based analysis to help improve trade selection and reduce emotional decision-making.

Trade smarter. Trade with confidence. Trade with objective data.


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