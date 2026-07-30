Odyssey BOT UK100

UK100 Bot is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for algorithmic trading on the UK100 index.

This is not a grid system, not martingale, and not an Expert Advisor that opens trades without logic. UK100 Bot works based on a predefined Smart Money model: it analyzes market structure, imbalance zones, FVG, BOS, and price reaction during active trading sessions.





The bot is installed on the 3-minute chart.

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● Main Idea

UK100 Bot does not try to trade every market move.

The algorithm waits for a specific trading scenario where several conditions align: market structure, area of interest, price reaction, and movement confirmation.

A trade is opened only when the market provides a valid setup according to the predefined logic.

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● Smart Money Logic

The Expert Advisor uses:

● FVG — Fair Value Gap

● Imbalance

● HH / HL structure

● BOS — Break of Structure

● micro BOS on the entry timeframe

● price reaction from key zones

● movement confirmation after holding the FVG

The bot does not rely on a single signal. It analyzes a combination of factors, which helps filter out weak entries and avoid entering the market without confirmation.

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● Trading Setups

The Expert Advisor checks several entry models:

● retest of a fresh FVG

● movement from a fresh Imbalance

● retest of a previously detected bullish FVG

● continuation after price holds above the FVG

● full FVG cover

● price reaction from an FVG zone

After a signal is formed, an additional M3 BOS filter is applied to confirm the BUY trade.

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● Trading Sessions

UK100 Bot takes into account the main market sessions:

● Asia

● Frankfurt

● London

● New York

The Asian session is used as part of the market context and for building the session range.

The main trading focus is on active periods after Asia: Frankfurt, London, and New York. During these sessions, liquidity, momentum, and major market moves are more likely to appear.

The Expert Advisor also includes automatic session time adjustment for daylight saving and winter time changes.

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● Risk Management

The risk per trade is calculated automatically based on the account balance.

By default, the risk is set to 1% per trade.

The Expert Advisor also has a limit of maximum 1 trade per day. This helps avoid overtrading, unnecessary entries, and chaotic trading.

When opening a position, the bot automatically calculates:

● lot size

● Stop Loss

● Take Profit

● Risk / Reward

● minimum Stop Loss distance

● maximum Stop Loss distance

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● Trade Management

After opening a position, the bot does not leave the trade unmanaged.

The Expert Advisor uses multi-level RR-based profit protection. When price moves the required distance in favor of the trade, Stop Loss is gradually moved into profit.

Additional Stretch logic is also used:

● at 5 RR, Stop Loss is moved to 4 RR, and Take Profit is extended to 6.6 RR

● at 6.5 RR, Stop Loss is moved to 6 RR, and Take Profit is extended to 8 RR

This system allows the bot to protect already gained profit while still giving the trade room to continue during strong market movement.

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● No Aggressive Methods

UK100 Bot does not use:

● martingale

● grid trading

● aggressive averaging

● chaotic trade entries

The logic is built around precise entries, risk control, daily trade limitation, and automatic position management.

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● Statistics

Since November 2025, according to trading statistics, UK100 Bot has shown a result of +195%.

This result was achieved through systematic algorithmic trading with fixed risk management, a limited number of trades, and automatic position management.

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● Who Is UK100 Bot For?

The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want to use algorithmic trading on the UK100 index and remove emotions from the trading process.

UK100 Bot may be useful for those who do not want to sit in front of the chart all day, manually search for setups, and make decisions under market pressure.

The algorithm does this automatically — based on a predefined trading system.

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● Important Information

Before using the Expert Advisor on a real account, it is recommended to test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account.

Automated trading results depend on market conditions, Expert Advisor settings, broker trading conditions, spreads, order execution, and the selected risk level.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Expert Advisor does not eliminate the possibility of losses.