Odyssey BOT UK100

UK100 Bot is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for algorithmic trading on the UK100 index.

This is not a grid system, not martingale, and not an Expert Advisor that opens trades without logic. UK100 Bot works based on a predefined Smart Money model: it analyzes market structure, imbalance zones, FVG, BOS, and price reaction during active trading sessions.


The bot is installed on the 3-minute chart.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Main Idea

UK100 Bot does not try to trade every market move.

The algorithm waits for a specific trading scenario where several conditions align: market structure, area of interest, price reaction, and movement confirmation.

A trade is opened only when the market provides a valid setup according to the predefined logic.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Smart Money Logic

The Expert Advisor uses:

FVG — Fair Value Gap
Imbalance
HH / HL structure
BOS — Break of Structure
micro BOS on the entry timeframe
price reaction from key zones
movement confirmation after holding the FVG

The bot does not rely on a single signal. It analyzes a combination of factors, which helps filter out weak entries and avoid entering the market without confirmation.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Trading Setups

The Expert Advisor checks several entry models:

● retest of a fresh FVG
● movement from a fresh Imbalance
● retest of a previously detected bullish FVG
● continuation after price holds above the FVG
● full FVG cover
● price reaction from an FVG zone

After a signal is formed, an additional M3 BOS filter is applied to confirm the BUY trade.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Trading Sessions

UK100 Bot takes into account the main market sessions:

Asia
Frankfurt
London
New York

The Asian session is used as part of the market context and for building the session range.

The main trading focus is on active periods after Asia: Frankfurt, London, and New York. During these sessions, liquidity, momentum, and major market moves are more likely to appear.

The Expert Advisor also includes automatic session time adjustment for daylight saving and winter time changes.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Risk Management

The risk per trade is calculated automatically based on the account balance.

By default, the risk is set to 1% per trade.

The Expert Advisor also has a limit of maximum 1 trade per day. This helps avoid overtrading, unnecessary entries, and chaotic trading.

When opening a position, the bot automatically calculates:

lot size
Stop Loss
Take Profit
Risk / Reward
minimum Stop Loss distance
maximum Stop Loss distance

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Trade Management

After opening a position, the bot does not leave the trade unmanaged.

The Expert Advisor uses multi-level RR-based profit protection. When price moves the required distance in favor of the trade, Stop Loss is gradually moved into profit.

Additional Stretch logic is also used:

● at 5 RR, Stop Loss is moved to 4 RR, and Take Profit is extended to 6.6 RR
● at 6.5 RR, Stop Loss is moved to 6 RR, and Take Profit is extended to 8 RR

This system allows the bot to protect already gained profit while still giving the trade room to continue during strong market movement.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

No Aggressive Methods

UK100 Bot does not use:

martingale
grid trading
aggressive averaging
chaotic trade entries

The logic is built around precise entries, risk control, daily trade limitation, and automatic position management.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Statistics

Since November 2025, according to trading statistics, UK100 Bot has shown a result of +195%.

This result was achieved through systematic algorithmic trading with fixed risk management, a limited number of trades, and automatic position management.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Who Is UK100 Bot For?

The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want to use algorithmic trading on the UK100 index and remove emotions from the trading process.

UK100 Bot may be useful for those who do not want to sit in front of the chart all day, manually search for setups, and make decisions under market pressure.

The algorithm does this automatically — based on a predefined trading system.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Important Information

Before using the Expert Advisor on a real account, it is recommended to test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account.

Automated trading results depend on market conditions, Expert Advisor settings, broker trading conditions, spreads, order execution, and the selected risk level.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Expert Advisor does not eliminate the possibility of losses.


Recommended products
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Experts
The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 — Universal Trading Expert Advisor for Custom Indicators Turn almost any custom indicator into a fully automated trading workflow. The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 is a universal Expert Advisor designed to read signals from your custom indicators and execute trades based on the logic you define. You only need to specify the indicator name, signal buffers, and core parameters. The EA then uses this data to automate execution, trade management, and signal handling. It
CornGrid
Mohamad Akram Bin Mohd Jamil
Experts
CornGrid EA for MetaTrader 5 Website: https://corngrid.netlify.app/ Smart Reverse Grid Recovery System with Dynamic Basket Profit CornGrid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed with an intelligent Reverse Entry + Smart Grid Recovery strategy. Instead of following market momentum, the EA identifies potential short-term reversals by opening the first trade against the previous candle direction, then intelligently manages recovery positions using an adjustab
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Fight Back
Md Rezaul Huda Reza
Experts
" LAUNCH PROMO: First 10 copies at $149! Next price: $249 ". Fightback EA: Advanced Pullback & Recovery Trading System Fightback EA is a highly disciplined, fully automated trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market exhaustion and trend pullbacks. Optimized heavily for Gold (XAUUSD) but dynamically scalable for other pairs, this EA waits for strong consecutive market movements and triggers precise entries when the market naturally retraces. Beyond its core entry logic, Fightback EA
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
Markella
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
2 (1)
Experts
Markella    is a highly accurate scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD). It uses an extremely tight trailing stop algorithm to instantly lock in profits during periods of high volatility. This system is designed for precision and aims for a high win rate, capitalizing on rapid market movements and locking in profits before the market pulls back. The advisor is fully automated with minimal configuration. Simply install the advisor, select risk parameters, and the system
Anora
Seda Terekyan
Experts
Anora   is a highly accurate scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD). It uses an extremely tight trailing stop algorithm to instantly lock in profits during periods of high volatility. This system is designed for precision and aims for a high win rate, capitalizing on rapid market movements and locking in profits before the market pulls back. The advisor is fully automated with minimal configuration. Simply install the advisor, select risk parameters, and the system auto
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (241)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
GER40 Nova AI
Yusuke Matsuya
Experts
GER40 NovaAI — The Trading AI Beyond Human Emotion "Doubt", "Fear", and "Greed" are eliminated. A new era ruled by pure logic and precision begins. GER40 NovaAI is a fully autonomous trading AI built exclusively for the DAX40 (GER40). After thousands of hours of optimization, it filters out market noise and targets only the core of profitability. Let AI make the decisions and grow your capital with reason, not emotion. Why NovaAI Outperforms Other EAs Autonomous Decision-Making × Adaptive
Gold Excel Trader
Andrew Pun Magar
Experts
After vigorous research on the pattern recognition system, we implemented the strategy with two way confirmation for XAUUSD. This time for XAUUSD, this strategy is targeted to mainly keep the DD low as possible. We have tested it on 0.01, 0.02 and 0.03... the bare minimum possible on $1k account. The DD has remained below 10%.  As Buffet says "There are two rules to making money: 1) Never lose money and 2) Never forget rule no.1"  Well, as FX, commodities market are quite volatile, you might los
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
3.67 (9)
Experts
Late Summer Sale – Only for a Limited Time!A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure SGear at the current price before the next price increase is triggered. This sale is limited – both in time and in quantity. After that, the regular market price applies. SGear – Clear Trend Logic Instead of AI Illusion SGear is a fully automated Expert Advisor that strictly fol
Vanguard Argentum Dynamics 12
Nicola Biacca Notari
Experts
English Version Vanguard Argentum Dynamics - Battalion 12 (XAGUSD / Silver) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters.
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Experts
VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
Cable Brain MT5
TICK STACK LTD
5 (4)
Experts
Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations. (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer) Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Cable Brain represents the pinnacle of grid trading technology, combini
ProTrade EA
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
Experts
Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
Apex Gold Dynamics 11
Nicola Biacca Notari
Experts
English Version Apex Gold Dynamics - Battalion 11 (XAUUSD / Gold) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters. This essen
LT Gap EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Buyers of this product also purchase
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Experts
***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Experts
Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Experts
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Experts
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Experts
Launch offer. The price rises step by step as the number of sales grows. Every purchase includes all future updates through MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive grid trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, developed by practicing traders for all experience levels. Overview Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) and other CFD instruments. Unlike standard grid robots with fixed parameters, it automatically adjusts the number of levels, the lot size, and
XAU Sovereign Quantum AI
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review