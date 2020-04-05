TrendSupertrendMatrix

  • Experts
  • Byron Allen
    Byron Allen

    Byron Allen

    Automated Trading Systems Developer & MQL5 Algorithmic Engineer
    I specialize in constructing high-speed MQL5 Expert Advisors, professional risk management utilities, and custom indicator integrations for MetaTrader 5.
    Core Engineering Services:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Trend Supertrend Matrix MT5 — Volatility-Based Trend Expansion Engine

Ride high-momentum breakouts and extended trends with institutional precision. Trend Supertrend Matrix MT5 combines dynamic ATR volatility bands with a macro 200 EMA baseline filter to identify strong, high-probability trend expansions on Gold, Indices, and Forex majors.

Designed to eliminate false breakouts during choppy market conditions, the EA filters out counter-trend noise and trails stops dynamically behind price action to lock in running profit during big directional moves.

Key Features:

  • 200 EMA Macro Trend Filter: Enters Long trades exclusively above the 200 EMA and Short trades below it, ensuring full alignment with higher-timeframe direction.

  • Dynamic ATR Supertrend Engine: Entry breakout channels and trailing stops automatically adapt to real-time ATR market volatility.

  • ATR Trailing Stop Guard: Locks in profit automatically as price advances toward target levels.

  • Clean Single-Position Logic: Built on strict risk management—Zero Martingale, Zero Grid, and Zero Averaging Down.

  • Pre-Flight Margin Guard: Built-in account checks prevent order rejections or margin calls under low equity.

Core Input Parameters:

  • InpATRPeriod / InpATRMultiplier: Lookback period and volatility expansion multiplier for channel calculations (Default: 10 / 3.0 ).

  • InpEMAPeriod: Macro trend baseline filter period (Default: 200 ).

  • InpTP_ATR_Mult: ATR multiplier for Take Profit targets (Default: 4.0 ).

  • InpUseTrailing: Enable or disable dynamic ATR trailing stop engine.

  • InpUseAutoLot / InpRiskPercent: Toggle fixed position size or dynamic risk percentage per trade.

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), US30, and GBPUSD on M15 and H1 timeframes.


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5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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