TrendSupertrendMatrix

Trend Supertrend Matrix MT5 — Volatility-Based Trend Expansion Engine

Ride high-momentum breakouts and extended trends with institutional precision. Trend Supertrend Matrix MT5 combines dynamic ATR volatility bands with a macro 200 EMA baseline filter to identify strong, high-probability trend expansions on Gold, Indices, and Forex majors.

Designed to eliminate false breakouts during choppy market conditions, the EA filters out counter-trend noise and trails stops dynamically behind price action to lock in running profit during big directional moves.

Key Features:

200 EMA Macro Trend Filter: Enters Long trades exclusively above the 200 EMA and Short trades below it, ensuring full alignment with higher-timeframe direction.

Dynamic ATR Supertrend Engine: Entry breakout channels and trailing stops automatically adapt to real-time ATR market volatility.

ATR Trailing Stop Guard: Locks in profit automatically as price advances toward target levels.

Clean Single-Position Logic: Built on strict risk management— Zero Martingale, Zero Grid, and Zero Averaging Down .

Pre-Flight Margin Guard: Built-in account checks prevent order rejections or margin calls under low equity.

Core Input Parameters:

InpATRPeriod / InpATRMultiplier: Lookback period and volatility expansion multiplier for channel calculations (Default: 10 / 3.0 ).

InpEMAPeriod: Macro trend baseline filter period (Default: 200 ).

InpTP_ATR_Mult: ATR multiplier for Take Profit targets (Default: 4.0 ).

InpUseTrailing: Enable or disable dynamic ATR trailing stop engine.

InpUseAutoLot / InpRiskPercent: Toggle fixed position size or dynamic risk percentage per trade.

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), US30, and GBPUSD on M15 and H1 timeframes.