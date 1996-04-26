AuctionFlow Structure

AuctionFlow Structure is a Volume Profile and Market Structure Indicator that combines Volume Profile, Delta Analysis, Market Structure, and a transparent decision engine to help traders evaluate potential trading opportunities using objective market evidence. Instead of relying on a single signal, the indicator analyzes Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL), High Volume Nodes (HVN), Low Volume Nodes (LVN), buy and sell delta, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and liquidity sweeps before generating an easy-to-understand trade ticket with its supporting analysis. Designed for Forex traders, Index traders, Gold (XAUUSD) traders, Cryptocurrency traders, stock traders, scalpers, day traders, swing traders, and traders using Volume Profile, Order Flow, Auction Market Theory, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and market structure analysis, AuctionFlow Structure transforms complex auction data into an organized trading workspace. Every generated setup includes a transparent explanation showing why the market was evaluated in a particular way, helping traders understand the reasoning behind each analysis rather than relying on a black-box signal.


Core Functionality

AuctionFlow Structure builds an individual Volume Profile for each trading session by analysing the distribution of traded volume across price levels. From every profile, the indicator automatically calculates the Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL), and identifies High Volume Nodes (HVN) and Low Volume Nodes (LVN). Together, these levels provide an objective view of where the market has accepted value, rejected price, and concentrated trading activity, helping traders study important areas of support, resistance, and price acceptance.

To provide additional market context, each profile also displays a Delta column showing the difference between buying and selling activity at each price level. This allows traders to compare price movement with underlying buying and selling pressure and observe situations where market participation may differ from price direction.

Rather than evaluating volume information alone, the indicator combines profile analysis with market structure. Every qualifying candle is examined for Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), liquidity sweeps, trend alignment, value location, delta behaviour, absorption, and price path. These independent factors are processed by a built-in decision engine, which grades potential trading opportunities and generates a structured trade ticket only when predefined evidence requirements are satisfied.

Each trade ticket includes suggested entry, stop reference, target, expected risk-to-reward ratio, and a plain-language explanation describing why the setup received its evaluation. Instead of displaying only a buy or sell signal, the indicator explains which market conditions contributed to the decision, making every analysis transparent and easier to review.

An integrated analysis dashboard displays the current instrument, overall market score, directional bias, market structure across multiple timeframes, historical setup statistics, and the active decision engine components. Interactive controls allow traders to rescan historical data, adjust engine parameters, change dashboard appearance, and immediately update the analysis without removing or reloading the indicator.

Selecting chart objects opens an interactive analysis dossier, providing a detailed breakdown of each detected setup, profile level, market structure event, or generated trade ticket. This object-based approach transforms every important chart element into an interactive source of market information, allowing traders to review historical decisions and understand how different pieces of evidence contributed to the overall analysis.

AuctionFlow Structure also supports configurable popup alerts, sound alerts, mobile push notifications, and email alerts for new trade tickets, important profile levels, and significant market structure events. Signal timeframe, history depth, decision thresholds, risk-to-reward requirements, and dashboard scaling can all be customized to suit different markets and trading styles while maintaining a consistent analytical workflow.


Key Features

  • Daily Volume Profiles – Automatically builds a Volume Profile for each trading session, displaying POC, VAH, VAL, HVN, and LVN to visualize value distribution and key market levels.
  • Delta Analysis – Displays buy and sell delta at each price level, helping traders compare price movement with underlying buying and selling pressure.
  • Composite Volume Profile – Creates a visible-range composite profile that highlights longer-term value areas and important volume concentrations.
  • Evidence-Based Decision Engine – Evaluates market conditions using value location, delta, market structure, absorption, path analysis, and trend alignment before grading potential trading opportunities.
  • Transparent Trade Tickets – Generates structured trade tickets with entry, stop reference, target, risk-to-reward ratio, and a plain-language explanation showing why the setup received its evaluation.
  • Market Structure Detection – Automatically identifies Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Liquidity Sweeps to provide additional confirmation during market analysis.
  • Interactive Analysis Dossier – Click any profile, structure event, or trade ticket to view a detailed explanation of the underlying analysis directly on the chart.
  • Live Dashboard – Monitor market score, directional bias, performance statistics, multi-timeframe structure, and decision engine status from an adjustable on-chart dashboard.
  • Flexible Alerts – Supports popup, sound, mobile push, and email notifications for new trade tickets, profile levels, and market structure events.
  • Extensive Customization – Configure signal timeframe, history depth, dashboard scaling, risk-to-reward thresholds, dashboard themes, and engine parameters to match different trading workflows.

Practical Trading Application

AuctionFlow Structure is designed for traders who combine Volume Profile, Order Flow, Auction Market Theory, and market structure analysis when studying financial markets.

Many traders use Volume Profile to identify where the market has accepted or rejected price. By combining POC, Value Area, HVN, LVN, and Delta Analysis, the indicator provides objective reference points for evaluating support, resistance, and price acceptance.

For market structure traders, automatic detection of BOS, CHoCH, and Liquidity Sweeps helps identify structural changes that may confirm or challenge the current market direction. These events can be reviewed together with value distribution rather than in isolation.

For traders using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or institutional-style analysis, AuctionFlow Structure provides additional context by combining market structure with liquidity behaviour, delta, and auction-based price analysis. The transparent decision engine explains how different factors contribute to each evaluated setup, allowing traders to understand the reasoning instead of relying on hidden calculations.

For scalping and day trading, configurable signal timeframes and live dashboard updates help monitor changing market conditions throughout the trading session. Historical trade tickets and profile replay also provide useful context when reviewing previous market behaviour.

For swing trading, the composite volume profile and higher timeframe market structure help identify broader value areas and longer-term price acceptance zones. Traders can compare current market activity with historical volume distribution when analysing developing trends.

Whether trading Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks, or other markets, AuctionFlow Structure provides an organised framework for combining Volume Profile, Delta Analysis, and Market Structure into a single technical analysis workflow.


Ideal For

AuctionFlow Structure is designed for traders who combine Volume Profile, Market Structure, Order Flow, and Price Action when analysing financial markets.

This indicator is suitable for:

  • Forex Traders studying value areas and market structure.
  • Gold (XAUUSD) Traders analysing auction behaviour and directional bias.
  • Index Traders trading instruments such as US30, NAS100, GER40, and other CFD indices.
  • Cryptocurrency Traders monitoring high-volatility markets using volume distribution and delta analysis.
  • Scalpers requiring objective intraday market structure and volume information.
  • Day Traders evaluating daily value areas and session-based opportunities.
  • Swing Traders analysing higher timeframe value distribution and trend development.
  • Price Action Traders combining volume profile with support, resistance, and market structure.
  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Traders studying BOS, CHoCH, liquidity sweeps, and value areas together.
  • Discretionary and Semi-Systematic Traders seeking transparent, evidence-based market analysis instead of black-box signals.

Optimal Configuration

AuctionFlow Structure supports all MetaTrader timeframes and works across Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks, Commodities, and other markets with tick or real volume.

  • Scalping: M1, M5, M15
  • Day Trading: M15, M30, H1
  • Swing Trading: H4, D1, W1
The indicator can be customized by adjusting the signal timeframe, history depth, decision engine thresholds, risk-to-reward requirements, dashboard size, and dashboard themes to match different trading styles and market conditions.


Final Notes

AuctionFlow Structure is a Volume Profile and Market Structure Indicator that combines Volume Profile, Delta Analysis, Market Structure, and a transparent decision engine into a structured technical analysis workspace. Rather than generating unexplained buy or sell signals, it evaluates multiple market factors and clearly explains the reasoning behind every trade ticket.

The indicator does not predict future price movements or guarantee trading results. It is designed to support market analysis, trade planning, and risk management, and is most effective when used alongside a trader's own experience, trading methodology, and independent analysis.

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Indicators
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Indicators
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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Indicators
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Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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