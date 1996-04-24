Confluence Edge
- Индикаторы
-
- Версия: 2.0
- Активации: 5
Adaptive trend indicator with 4 selectable trading styles, built-in multi-timeframe
confirmation, and a live confidence score —all in a single MT5 indicator instance.
Full product description
lets you choose how the trend engine behaves, confirms every reading against a higher timeframe, and scores its own confidence —all from one chart, one indicator instance.
How it works
treated the same way. Only a confirmed flip becames a signal arrow.
Four trading styles, your choice
- Conservative — moves only on confirmed direction, the most resistant to noise
- Adaptive — speeds up in trends, slows down in choppy conditions (the balanced default)
- Aggressive —reacts faster to genuine price swings
- Ultra Aggressive —fastest response, no slowdown even in flat markets
Multi-timeframe confirmation, without stacking charts
The panel
on a signal, without digging through buffers or settings.
Alerts
each event fires exactly once per closed bar.
Built for EA integration
block inside your own Expert Advisor, not just a visual tool.
Who it's for
Key features
- 4 selectable trading styles (Conservative / Adaptive / Aggressive / Ultra Aggressive)
- Independent profile and period for entry and higher-timeframe confirmation
- Closed-bar trend flips — no repainting
- 0-100 confidence score on every signal
- Automatic market regime detection (trending / volatile / choppy)
- Recursive multi-timeframe read from a single chart
- Live on-chart dashboard panel
- Flip and signal alerts —terminal, push, and email
- Public buffers ready for Expert Advisor integration
- Self-contained — no external indicator dependencies
|Input
|What it does
|Suggested Range
|HTF Timeframe
| Higher timeframe read via recursive confirmation engine.
|Leave on Current for a standalone, single-timeframe read. Current, or one clear step above your trading timeframe
Trading Style
|Input
|What it does
|Suggested Range
|Entry Trading Style
|Trend engine profile used on the current chart timeframe (Conservative / Adaptive / Aggressive / Ultra Aggressive).
|Adaptive as a starting point; Conservative for swing, Ultra Aggressive for scalping
|Entry Period
|Lookback length for the entry engine. Shorter reacts faster, longer is smoother.
|20–100
|HTF Confirmation Trading Style
|Same profile choice, applied to the higher timeframe instance. Ignored when HTF Timeframe = Current.
|Adaptive or Conservative, for a steadier confirmation read
|HTF Confirmation Period
|Lookback length for the confirmation engine. Ignored when HTF Timeframe = Current.
|20-100
Signal engine
|Input
|What it does
|Suggested Range
|ATR Length
|ATR period used for both the confidence score and the regime slope measurement.
|8–14
|Regime Lookback
|Number of bars used to classify the market as trending, volatile, or choppy.
|30–50
|Volatile Regime Threshold
|Current ATR vs. its average — above this ratio, the market is tagged volatile.
|1.2–1.6
|Regime Slope Threshold
|Normalized MA slope below which a trending-ADX market is instead tagged ranging.
|0.5-2.5
|Trend EMA Length
|Length of the longer-term EMA used as a directional filter for the confidence score.
|40–60
|Volume MA Length
|Averaging period for the volume component of the confidence score.
|15–25
|Min Signal Score
|Minimum 0–100 confidence score required before a signal is drawn.
|>60
|Show Signals
|Toggles the Buy/Sell arrow markers on the chart.
|On / Off
|Signal Cooldown
|Minimum bars between two signals, to avoid clustering.
|3–8
|Arrow Distance
|Vertical offset of the signal arrows from price, in ATR multiples.
|2–3
|Bull Color / Bear Color
|Colors used for the trend line and signal markers.
|-
Dashboard
|Input
|What it does
|Suggested Range
|Show Dashboard Panel
|Toggles the on-chart status panel.
|On / Off
Alerts
|Input
|What it does
|Suggested Range
|Enable Alerts
|Master switch for all alert notifications.
|Off unless actively monitoring
|Alert on Trend Flip
|Fires when a confirmed bull/bear flip closes.
|On / Off
|Alert on Buy/Sell Signal
|Fires when a qualified signal (above Min Signal Score) closes.
|On / Off
|Terminal Alert
|Pop-up alert inside the MetaTrader terminal.
|On / Off
|Push Notification
|Sends to the MetaTrader mobile app.
|On / Off
|Email Alert
|Sends via the terminal's configured email.
|On / Off