Confluence Edge
- 指标
-
- 版本: 2.0
- 激活: 5
Adaptive trend indicator with 4 selectable trading styles, built-in multi-timeframe
confirmation, and a live confidence score —all in a single MT5 indicator instance.
Full product description
Confluence Edge is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 built around one idea: a signal is only as good as the context around it. Instead of a single fixed moving average, it
lets you choose how the trend engine behaves, confirms every reading against a higher timeframe, and scores its own confidence —all from one chart, one indicator instance.
How it works
At its core, Confluence Edge tracks trend direction using an adaptive moving average and flags a flip only when the move is confirmed on a closed bar —no repainting, no early
signals that disappear on the next tick.
Every potential signal is scored from 0 to 100 based on five factors: volume behavior, distance from the average, alignment with a longer-term EMA filter, the current market
regime, and prior-bars context. You set the minimum score you're willing to act on.
The indicator also classifies the market itself —trending, volatile, or choppy —using ADX and normalized slope, so a flip in a strong trend and a flip in a sideways chop are never
treated the same way. Only a confirmed flip becames a signal arrow.
Four trading styles, your choice
Rather than exposing a long list of technical parameters, Confluence Edge offers four named profiles:
- Conservative — moves only on confirmed direction, the most resistant to noise
- Adaptive — speeds up in trends, slows down in choppy conditions (the balanced default)
- Aggressive —reacts faster to genuine price swings
- Ultra Aggressive —fastest response, no slowdown even in flat markets
Entry (current timeframe) and Confirmation (higher timeframe) can each run a different profile and a different period, independently.
Multi-timeframe confirmation, without stacking charts
Confluence Edge can read a higher timeframe from inside the same indicator instance, using a recursive call to itself. There's no need to open a second chart or stack multiple
indicators — the higher-timeframe bias is checked automatically, and a ranging higher timeframe blocks new entries outright.
The panel
A compact on-chart dashboard shows the current signal, the higher-timeframe trend, the market regime, and the live confidence score — everything you need to check before acting
on a signal, without digging through buffers or settings.
Alerts
Optional alerts on trend flips and on qualified signals, through terminal pop-up, push notification, or email —your choice, independently toggled. A write-once guard means
each event fires exactly once per closed bar.
Built for EA integration
All signal, flip, score, and regime data is exposed through public buffers at fixed indices, readable via standard (CopyBuffer) calls —so Confluence Edge can serve as a building
block inside your own Expert Advisor, not just a visual tool.
Who it's for
Confluence Edge is aimed at discretionary and semi-automated traders working on intraday to swing timeframes who want a configurable trend framework rather than a fixed
one-size-fits-all average — and who value having a higher-timeframe check built in instead of managing it by hand across multiple charts.
It is a technical analysis tool. It does not place trades, does not guarantee results, and does not replace risk management or trading judgment.
Key features
- 4 selectable trading styles (Conservative / Adaptive / Aggressive / Ultra Aggressive)
- Independent profile and period for entry and higher-timeframe confirmation
- Closed-bar trend flips — no repainting
- 0-100 confidence score on every signal
- Automatic market regime detection (trending / volatile / choppy)
- Recursive multi-timeframe read from a single chart
- Live on-chart dashboard panel
- Flip and signal alerts —terminal, push, and email
- Public buffers ready for Expert Advisor integration
- Self-contained — no external indicator dependencies
Input parameters
Timeframe
|Input
|What it does
|Suggested Range
|HTF Timeframe
| Higher timeframe read via recursive confirmation engine.
|Leave on Current for a standalone, single-timeframe read. Current, or one clear step above your trading timeframe
Trading Style
|Input
|What it does
|Suggested Range
|Entry Trading Style
|Trend engine profile used on the current chart timeframe (Conservative / Adaptive / Aggressive / Ultra Aggressive).
|Adaptive as a starting point; Conservative for swing, Ultra Aggressive for scalping
|Entry Period
|Lookback length for the entry engine. Shorter reacts faster, longer is smoother.
|20–100
|HTF Confirmation Trading Style
|Same profile choice, applied to the higher timeframe instance. Ignored when HTF Timeframe = Current.
|Adaptive or Conservative, for a steadier confirmation read
|HTF Confirmation Period
|Lookback length for the confirmation engine. Ignored when HTF Timeframe = Current.
|20-100
Signal engine
|Input
|What it does
|Suggested Range
|ATR Length
|ATR period used for both the confidence score and the regime slope measurement.
|8–14
|Regime Lookback
|Number of bars used to classify the market as trending, volatile, or choppy.
|30–50
|Volatile Regime Threshold
|Current ATR vs. its average — above this ratio, the market is tagged volatile.
|1.2–1.6
|Regime Slope Threshold
|Normalized MA slope below which a trending-ADX market is instead tagged ranging.
|0.5-2.5
|Trend EMA Length
|Length of the longer-term EMA used as a directional filter for the confidence score.
|40–60
|Volume MA Length
|Averaging period for the volume component of the confidence score.
|15–25
|Min Signal Score
|Minimum 0–100 confidence score required before a signal is drawn.
|>60
|Show Signals
|Toggles the Buy/Sell arrow markers on the chart.
|On / Off
|Signal Cooldown
|Minimum bars between two signals, to avoid clustering.
|3–8
|Arrow Distance
|Vertical offset of the signal arrows from price, in ATR multiples.
|2–3
|Bull Color / Bear Color
|Colors used for the trend line and signal markers.
|-
Dashboard
|Input
|What it does
|Suggested Range
|Show Dashboard Panel
|Toggles the on-chart status panel.
|On / Off
Alerts
|Input
|What it does
|Suggested Range
|Enable Alerts
|Master switch for all alert notifications.
|Off unless actively monitoring
|Alert on Trend Flip
|Fires when a confirmed bull/bear flip closes.
|On / Off
|Alert on Buy/Sell Signal
|Fires when a qualified signal (above Min Signal Score) closes.
|On / Off
|Terminal Alert
|Pop-up alert inside the MetaTrader terminal.
|On / Off
|Push Notification
|Sends to the MetaTrader mobile app.
|On / Off
|Email Alert
|Sends via the terminal's configured email.
|On / Off