Abbbbbas1 Trend Radar Pro

Adx Rsi Smart Radar Pro is an advanced automated and semi-automated trading system built on Average Directional Index (ADX) trend strength calculation and Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum analysis across multiple timeframes (M5, M15, H1, H4).





The system continuously scans market momentum to identify high-probability trend directions while providing real-time visual dashboard metrics directly on your charts.





Key Features:

- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Evaluates trend strength (ADX) and momentum (RSI) across M5, M15, H1, and H4 timeframes.

- Dollar-Based Risk & Profit Management: Built-in customizable Dollar-Based Profit Lock (Breakeven) and Dollar-Based Trailing Stop to lock in profits dynamically based on dollar amounts regardless of lot size.

- Real-Time Chart Dashboard: On-chart HUD panel displaying live price, spread monitoring, floating equity, daily performance metrics, and active positions.

- Telegram Integration: Sends real-time notifications to your Telegram bot for trade entries, partial profit takes, trailing stop updates, and daily summaries.

- Advanced Spread Filter: Built-in protection against high spread expansion during volatile news events.





Input Parameters:

- Initial Lot Size & Partial Close Lots

- Max Allowed Spread Filter

- ADX Period & Trend Threshold Settings

- RSI Period & Buy/Sell Confirmation Levels

- Dollar Profit Lock ($ Trigger / $ Lock Amount)

- Dollar Trailing Stop ($ Trail Start / $ Trail Step)

- Telegram Notification Settings (Enable / Token / Chat ID)





Recommendations:

- Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD / Forex Pairs

- Recommended Timeframe: M5 or M15

- Account Type: ECN / Low Spread Broker



