Algoprime Friction Heatmap with Smart Signals

BENAI ALGOPRIME : A volume profile indicator that maps historical friction at every price level and generates anti-repaint trading signals with precise entry, stop loss, and take profit targets. Built with Pro-Rata volume distribution and True Wick Rejection algorithms used by institutional trading firms.

What This Indicator Does

This indicator combines two powerful analytical tools into one system:

  • Volume Profile Engine - Builds an institutional-grade volume profile using Pro-Rata distribution, showing exactly where trading activity occurred at each price level
  • Friction Analysis - Measures how much price rejection occurred at each level, identifying strong support/resistance zones and weak breakthrough areas
  • Signal Generator - Fires non-repainting signals when momentum, structure, and friction conditions align, with exact Entry, SL, TP1, and TP2 levels
Primary Use Case: XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe. Also effective on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, US30, NAS100, and BTCUSD.

Core Algorithms

1. Pro-Rata Volume Distribution

Standard volume profile indicators assign all of a candle's volume to a single price level (typically the midpoint). This method is inaccurate because volume actually occurred across the entire range of the candle.

The Pro-Rata algorithm distributes each candle's volume proportionally across all price bins that the candle's range covers. For example, if a candle trades from 1.0850 to 1.0950, volume is distributed across all bins between those levels based on how much of the candle overlaps each bin.

This produces a more accurate representation of where institutional activity actually took place.

2. True Wick Rejection Friction

Friction measures how strongly price was rejected at each level. The calculation examines the wicks (shadows) of candles that intersect with each price bin. When a candle wicks beyond a bin boundary, that wick distance is scored as rejection force.

Higher friction values indicate levels where price historically struggled to break through. Lower friction values indicate areas where price moved freely.

  • Friction above 0.70 - High friction node (strong support/resistance)
  • Friction between 0.30 and 0.70 - Moderate friction
  • Friction below 0.30 - Low friction node (likely breakthrough area)

3. Anti-Repaint Signal Engine

All signals are calculated exclusively on closed (completed) bars. This means once a signal appears on your chart, it will never disappear, move, or change. The Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, and TP2 levels are permanent from the moment the signal is generated.

The indicator uses a state machine to track signal lifecycle:

  • NONE - No active signal, system scanning for opportunities
  • OPEN - Fresh signal generated (bars 1-2), entry window active
  • HOLD - Signal active (bars 3-8), manage existing position
  • CLOSE - Signal expired, position should be closed
  • WAIT - Cooldown period (5 bars), no new signals permitted

Signal Scoring System

Every potential signal is evaluated across six components, producing a score from 0 to 100. Only signals meeting the minimum score threshold are displayed.

Component Max Points What It Measures
Friction Context 25 Is price at a high-friction zone?
POC Proximity 20 How close to Point of Control?
Momentum Alignment 15 Is multi-bar momentum confirming direction?
Structure (VAH/VAL) 15 Is price near Value Area boundaries?
HVN Density 10 Are there strong friction levels nearby?
Multi-Bar Confirmation 10 Is momentum consistent across multiple bars?

A signal only fires when ALL of these conditions are met simultaneously: minimum score threshold is satisfied, friction at entry is sufficient, smoothed momentum exceeds the threshold, price is inside the Value Area, trend alignment confirms the direction, and the cooldown period has elapsed.

Stop Loss and Take Profit Logic

The SL/TP system uses ATR (Average True Range) combined with structural price levels:

  • Stop Loss: Calculated as ATR x 1.0, validated against the nearest high-friction node. If a nearby friction level exists within 0.3x to 3x the ATR distance, the SL is placed at that structural level instead.
  • TP1 (Target 1): Targets the nearest high-friction node in the signal direction. Falls back to 1.5x risk distance if no nearby node exists.
  • TP2 (Target 2): Targets the Value Area High/Low (structural level), capped at maximum 2.5x risk distance to prevent unrealistic targets.

The typical risk-to-reward ratio achieved ranges from 1:2.0 to 1:3.5 depending on market conditions and the specific setup.

Dashboard Display

The built-in dashboard provides all essential information in a single glance:

  • Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL)
  • Current friction percentage and status (HIGH/MODERATE/LOW)
  • Count of high-friction nodes and low-friction nodes in the profile
  • Active signal state (OPEN BUY, HOLD SELL, WAIT, etc.)
  • Exact Entry, SL, TP1, TP2 price levels
  • Risk-to-reward ratio for the current signal
  • Signal strength score with visual bar representation

Additional Visual Features

  • Neon gradient Volume Profile bars (color-coded by friction and volume)
  • POC, VAH, VAL lines with price labels
  • High-friction and low-friction labels on volume nodes
  • Power labels on the strongest friction clusters
  • S/R Zone highlighting for extended friction areas (up to 2 zones)
  • Alert zone dotted lines at nearest high-friction levels above and below price
  • Signal entry arrow with score percentage
  • Entry, SL, TP1, TP2 lines extending from the signal bar

Input Parameters

Core Parameters

Parameter Default Description
VP Lookback Period 200 Number of bars used to calculate the volume profile
Volume Profile Bins 50 Number of price bins for the volume profile
Friction Lookback 120 Number of bars used to calculate friction scores
Min Volume Threshold 0.001 Minimum volume as percentage of 20-bar average to display a bin
High Friction Level 0.70 Threshold above which a bin is classified as high friction
Low Friction Level 0.30 Threshold below which a bin is classified as low friction

Signal Parameters

Parameter Default Description
Min Signal Score 50 Minimum composite score required to generate a signal (0-100)
Signal Cooldown 8 Minimum bars between signal generations
Signal Hold Bars 3 Minimum bars a signal remains in HOLD state
Momentum Lookback 10 Number of bars used for momentum calculation
Confirmation Bars 4 Number of bars required for multi-bar momentum confirmation
Wait Bars 5 Cooldown bars after a signal expires before new signals are permitted
SL ATR Multiplier 1.0 Stop loss distance as a multiplier of ATR(14)
Momentum Threshold 0.30 Minimum momentum value required for a directional signal
Min Friction Entry 0.25 Minimum friction score at the entry bin required for a signal

Display Parameters

Parameter Default Description
Show HF/LF Labels true Display high-friction and low-friction labels on volume nodes
Show Volume Histogram false Display histogram bars extending from the volume profile
Show Alert Lines true Display dotted alert zone lines at nearest high-friction levels
Show POC/VAH/VAL true Display Point of Control and Value Area lines
Show Dashboard true Display the information dashboard panel
Show S/R Zones true Display support/resistance zone rectangles
Show Power Labels true Display power indicators on strong friction clusters
Show Signal true Display signal arrows, entry, SL, and TP lines

Color Parameters

Parameter Default Description
Dashboard BG Gray (200,200,205) Dashboard background color
Dashboard Header Darker Gray (160,165,175) Dashboard header background color
Border (130,135,145) Border line color
Main Text Black (0,0,0) Primary text color
Dim Text Dark Gray (80,80,90) Secondary text color
Neon Cyan Teal (0,120,160) High-friction and VAH indicator color
Neon Pink Magenta (160,30,70) Low-friction and VAL indicator color
Gold (160,120,0) Power labels and alert zone color
POC Navy (30,40,80) Point of Control line color
Buy Dark Green (0,128,0) Buy signal color
Sell Dark Red (180,0,0) Sell signal color
Hist Bar Blue (50,80,160) Volume histogram bar color

Recommended Settings

XAUUSD (Gold) - M15

Lookback Period 200
Num Bins 50
Friction Lookback 120
High Friction 0.70
Low Friction 0.30
Signal Min Score 50
Momentum Threshold 0.30
SL ATR Multiplier 1.0

EURUSD - M15

Lookback Period 200
Num Bins 60
Friction Lookback 120
High Friction 0.75
Low Friction 0.25
Signal Min Score 50
Momentum Threshold 0.25
SL ATR Multiplier 1.0

US30 (Dow Jones) - M5

Lookback Period 150
Num Bins 40
Friction Lookback 100
High Friction 0.70
Low Friction 0.30
Signal Min Score 45
Momentum Threshold 0.35
SL ATR Multiplier 1.2

Installation

1 Copy the Benai_FrictionHeatmap.ex5 file to your MetaTrader 5 terminal's Data Folder under MQL5/Indicators/

2 Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N)

3 Find "Benai_FrictionHeatmap" in the Indicators list and drag it onto your chart

4 Set the chart background to white and foreground to black for optimal color display (right-click chart, Properties)

5 The indicator is designed with default parameters optimized for XAUUSD M15. Adjust input parameters as needed for other symbols or timeframes

Frequently Asked Questions

Does this indicator repaint?

No. All signals are calculated exclusively on closed bars. Once a signal appears, the Entry, SL, TP1, and TP2 levels are permanent and will never change.

What timeframes work best?

M15 is the primary recommended timeframe. M5 is effective for scalping approaches. H1 works for swing trading styles. The algorithm functions across all timeframes but is optimized for M15.

What symbols work best?

XAUUSD (Gold) is the primary target symbol. The indicator also performs well on major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), indices (US30, NAS100), and crypto (BTCUSD).

What is the minimum account size?

A minimum of is recommended for trading with micro lots (0.01). ,000 or more is recommended for standard lot sizes (0.1).

Can I use this with other indicators?

Yes. The indicator renders all objects in the background layer so it will not interfere with other chart tools or indicators.

How is this different from a standard Volume Profile?

Standard Volume Profile assigns volume using midpoint-only calculation, which is inaccurate. This indicator uses Pro-Rata distribution, which distributes volume proportionally across all price levels that each candle's range covers. Additionally, the friction scoring provides insight into rejection strength at each level, which no standard Volume Profile offers.

Does it work during news events?

The indicator functions during all market conditions. However, during extreme volatility events (NFP, FOMC), friction levels may shift rapidly. It is generally advisable to wait for market conditions to stabilize after major news releases before acting on signals.

Version History

v8.0 Current

  • Pro-Rata Volume Distribution algorithm
  • True Wick Rejection Friction scoring
  • Anti-repaint signal engine (closed-bar only)
  • 6-component scoring system (0-100)
  • Smart signal state machine (5 states)
  • ATR-based stop loss with structural validation
  • Structure-based take profit with risk cap
  • Glassmorphism dashboard with drop shadow
  • Trend alignment using dual 8-bar averages
  • Multi-bar momentum confirmation
  • Power labels, S/R zones, alert zones

v4.0

  • Gradient volume profile bars
  • Volume histogram extension
  • High-friction and low-friction labels
  • Alert zone lines

Built with institutional-grade algorithms. Designed for serious traders who demand precision in their analysis.

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VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Meravith is a structural market analysis framework designed to organise multi-timeframe information into a continuously updated contextual model. Meravith blog:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770467 Contextual Market Intelligence Meravith transforms thousands of structural calculations into a coherent representation of the current market. For every analysed timeframe, the system evaluates: Trend Direction Structural Reliability Volume Participation Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic Support Tr
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Indicators
Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Indicators
Advanced Algorithmic Precision: Euro Escalper V6.10 Euro Escalper V6.10 is a comprehensive, institutional-grade decision-making suite engineered for systematic traders. By integrating dynamic volume profiling, fractal market structure, and non-repainting momentum alerts, it provides a mathematical edge across Synthetic Indices (Deriv), Forex, and Crypto , eliminating visual noise for absolute execution clarity. Why Professional Traders Choose Euro Escalper: 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Alert arr
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Indicators
[iVISTscalp5]: A Laboratory for Market Behavior Research Through Time TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points ⸻ General Description iVISTscalp5 is a multi-level timing and price structure indicator developed within the VISTmany project. The system forecasts time, direction, and movement range through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). The iVISTscalp5 indicator can be used with default parameters for any financial instrument. ⸻ Practical Value The iVISTscalp5 indicator was
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
Triple Crox Strategy
issam rahhal sabour
Indicators
Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Professional MetaTrader 5 Indicator 13 Patterns • Fibonacci • CLUSTER ML • Multi-Filter 1. Overview Advanced MT5 indicator combining 13 Pattern Detection , Fibonacci Analysis , CLUSTER Machine Learning and Multi-Filter system for precise signals on Forex, indices, commodities, crypto. 5-step pipeline: indicators → filter → patterns → signals → levels. 2. Trading Setup Heikin-Ashi colored bars. Buy/Sell arrows with Entry, TP1(1x ATR), TP2(2x
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicators
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
Indicators
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
Indicators
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Indicators
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
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MaxiPro Average Euro   uses a unique algorithm with the best reversal strategy which provides more consistent and stable results. Trading automatically is more consistent without involving emotional factors, making it easier and more comfortable and suitable for beginners who want to learn and create results through trading. Maximize trading with Autocut signal protection to close loss and profit orders so that trading is protected from margin call risk. Imput parameters can be optimized for ot
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MaxiPro Average Euro uses a unique algorithm with the best reversal strategy which provides more consistent and stable results. Trading automatically is more consistent without involving emotional factors, making it easier and more comfortable and suitable for beginners who want to learn and create results through trading. Maximize trading with Autocut signal protection to close loss and profit orders so that trading is protected from margin call risk. Imput parameters can be optimized for othe
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