Algoprime Friction Heatmap with Smart Signals

BENAI ALGOPRIME : A volume profile indicator that maps historical friction at every price level and generates anti-repaint trading signals with precise entry, stop loss, and take profit targets. Built with Pro-Rata volume distribution and True Wick Rejection algorithms used by institutional trading firms.

What This Indicator Does

This indicator combines two powerful analytical tools into one system:

  • Volume Profile Engine - Builds an institutional-grade volume profile using Pro-Rata distribution, showing exactly where trading activity occurred at each price level
  • Friction Analysis - Measures how much price rejection occurred at each level, identifying strong support/resistance zones and weak breakthrough areas
  • Signal Generator - Fires non-repainting signals when momentum, structure, and friction conditions align, with exact Entry, SL, TP1, and TP2 levels
Primary Use Case: XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe. Also effective on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, US30, NAS100, and BTCUSD.

Core Algorithms

1. Pro-Rata Volume Distribution

Standard volume profile indicators assign all of a candle's volume to a single price level (typically the midpoint). This method is inaccurate because volume actually occurred across the entire range of the candle.

The Pro-Rata algorithm distributes each candle's volume proportionally across all price bins that the candle's range covers. For example, if a candle trades from 1.0850 to 1.0950, volume is distributed across all bins between those levels based on how much of the candle overlaps each bin.

This produces a more accurate representation of where institutional activity actually took place.

2. True Wick Rejection Friction

Friction measures how strongly price was rejected at each level. The calculation examines the wicks (shadows) of candles that intersect with each price bin. When a candle wicks beyond a bin boundary, that wick distance is scored as rejection force.

Higher friction values indicate levels where price historically struggled to break through. Lower friction values indicate areas where price moved freely.

  • Friction above 0.70 - High friction node (strong support/resistance)
  • Friction between 0.30 and 0.70 - Moderate friction
  • Friction below 0.30 - Low friction node (likely breakthrough area)

3. Anti-Repaint Signal Engine

All signals are calculated exclusively on closed (completed) bars. This means once a signal appears on your chart, it will never disappear, move, or change. The Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, and TP2 levels are permanent from the moment the signal is generated.

The indicator uses a state machine to track signal lifecycle:

  • NONE - No active signal, system scanning for opportunities
  • OPEN - Fresh signal generated (bars 1-2), entry window active
  • HOLD - Signal active (bars 3-8), manage existing position
  • CLOSE - Signal expired, position should be closed
  • WAIT - Cooldown period (5 bars), no new signals permitted

Signal Scoring System

Every potential signal is evaluated across six components, producing a score from 0 to 100. Only signals meeting the minimum score threshold are displayed.

Component Max Points What It Measures
Friction Context 25 Is price at a high-friction zone?
POC Proximity 20 How close to Point of Control?
Momentum Alignment 15 Is multi-bar momentum confirming direction?
Structure (VAH/VAL) 15 Is price near Value Area boundaries?
HVN Density 10 Are there strong friction levels nearby?
Multi-Bar Confirmation 10 Is momentum consistent across multiple bars?

A signal only fires when ALL of these conditions are met simultaneously: minimum score threshold is satisfied, friction at entry is sufficient, smoothed momentum exceeds the threshold, price is inside the Value Area, trend alignment confirms the direction, and the cooldown period has elapsed.

Stop Loss and Take Profit Logic

The SL/TP system uses ATR (Average True Range) combined with structural price levels:

  • Stop Loss: Calculated as ATR x 1.0, validated against the nearest high-friction node. If a nearby friction level exists within 0.3x to 3x the ATR distance, the SL is placed at that structural level instead.
  • TP1 (Target 1): Targets the nearest high-friction node in the signal direction. Falls back to 1.5x risk distance if no nearby node exists.
  • TP2 (Target 2): Targets the Value Area High/Low (structural level), capped at maximum 2.5x risk distance to prevent unrealistic targets.

The typical risk-to-reward ratio achieved ranges from 1:2.0 to 1:3.5 depending on market conditions and the specific setup.

Dashboard Display

The built-in dashboard provides all essential information in a single glance:

  • Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL)
  • Current friction percentage and status (HIGH/MODERATE/LOW)
  • Count of high-friction nodes and low-friction nodes in the profile
  • Active signal state (OPEN BUY, HOLD SELL, WAIT, etc.)
  • Exact Entry, SL, TP1, TP2 price levels
  • Risk-to-reward ratio for the current signal
  • Signal strength score with visual bar representation

Additional Visual Features

  • Neon gradient Volume Profile bars (color-coded by friction and volume)
  • POC, VAH, VAL lines with price labels
  • High-friction and low-friction labels on volume nodes
  • Power labels on the strongest friction clusters
  • S/R Zone highlighting for extended friction areas (up to 2 zones)
  • Alert zone dotted lines at nearest high-friction levels above and below price
  • Signal entry arrow with score percentage
  • Entry, SL, TP1, TP2 lines extending from the signal bar

Input Parameters

Core Parameters

Parameter Default Description
VP Lookback Period 200 Number of bars used to calculate the volume profile
Volume Profile Bins 50 Number of price bins for the volume profile
Friction Lookback 120 Number of bars used to calculate friction scores
Min Volume Threshold 0.001 Minimum volume as percentage of 20-bar average to display a bin
High Friction Level 0.70 Threshold above which a bin is classified as high friction
Low Friction Level 0.30 Threshold below which a bin is classified as low friction

Signal Parameters

Parameter Default Description
Min Signal Score 50 Minimum composite score required to generate a signal (0-100)
Signal Cooldown 8 Minimum bars between signal generations
Signal Hold Bars 3 Minimum bars a signal remains in HOLD state
Momentum Lookback 10 Number of bars used for momentum calculation
Confirmation Bars 4 Number of bars required for multi-bar momentum confirmation
Wait Bars 5 Cooldown bars after a signal expires before new signals are permitted
SL ATR Multiplier 1.0 Stop loss distance as a multiplier of ATR(14)
Momentum Threshold 0.30 Minimum momentum value required for a directional signal
Min Friction Entry 0.25 Minimum friction score at the entry bin required for a signal

Display Parameters

Parameter Default Description
Show HF/LF Labels true Display high-friction and low-friction labels on volume nodes
Show Volume Histogram false Display histogram bars extending from the volume profile
Show Alert Lines true Display dotted alert zone lines at nearest high-friction levels
Show POC/VAH/VAL true Display Point of Control and Value Area lines
Show Dashboard true Display the information dashboard panel
Show S/R Zones true Display support/resistance zone rectangles
Show Power Labels true Display power indicators on strong friction clusters
Show Signal true Display signal arrows, entry, SL, and TP lines

Color Parameters

Parameter Default Description
Dashboard BG Gray (200,200,205) Dashboard background color
Dashboard Header Darker Gray (160,165,175) Dashboard header background color
Border (130,135,145) Border line color
Main Text Black (0,0,0) Primary text color
Dim Text Dark Gray (80,80,90) Secondary text color
Neon Cyan Teal (0,120,160) High-friction and VAH indicator color
Neon Pink Magenta (160,30,70) Low-friction and VAL indicator color
Gold (160,120,0) Power labels and alert zone color
POC Navy (30,40,80) Point of Control line color
Buy Dark Green (0,128,0) Buy signal color
Sell Dark Red (180,0,0) Sell signal color
Hist Bar Blue (50,80,160) Volume histogram bar color

Recommended Settings

XAUUSD (Gold) - M15

Lookback Period 200
Num Bins 50
Friction Lookback 120
High Friction 0.70
Low Friction 0.30
Signal Min Score 50
Momentum Threshold 0.30
SL ATR Multiplier 1.0

EURUSD - M15

Lookback Period 200
Num Bins 60
Friction Lookback 120
High Friction 0.75
Low Friction 0.25
Signal Min Score 50
Momentum Threshold 0.25
SL ATR Multiplier 1.0

US30 (Dow Jones) - M5

Lookback Period 150
Num Bins 40
Friction Lookback 100
High Friction 0.70
Low Friction 0.30
Signal Min Score 45
Momentum Threshold 0.35
SL ATR Multiplier 1.2

Installation

1 Copy the Benai_FrictionHeatmap.ex5 file to your MetaTrader 5 terminal's Data Folder under MQL5/Indicators/

2 Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N)

3 Find "Benai_FrictionHeatmap" in the Indicators list and drag it onto your chart

4 Set the chart background to white and foreground to black for optimal color display (right-click chart, Properties)

5 The indicator is designed with default parameters optimized for XAUUSD M15. Adjust input parameters as needed for other symbols or timeframes

Frequently Asked Questions

Does this indicator repaint?

No. All signals are calculated exclusively on closed bars. Once a signal appears, the Entry, SL, TP1, and TP2 levels are permanent and will never change.

What timeframes work best?

M15 is the primary recommended timeframe. M5 is effective for scalping approaches. H1 works for swing trading styles. The algorithm functions across all timeframes but is optimized for M15.

What symbols work best?

XAUUSD (Gold) is the primary target symbol. The indicator also performs well on major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), indices (US30, NAS100), and crypto (BTCUSD).

What is the minimum account size?

A minimum of is recommended for trading with micro lots (0.01). ,000 or more is recommended for standard lot sizes (0.1).

Can I use this with other indicators?

Yes. The indicator renders all objects in the background layer so it will not interfere with other chart tools or indicators.

How is this different from a standard Volume Profile?

Standard Volume Profile assigns volume using midpoint-only calculation, which is inaccurate. This indicator uses Pro-Rata distribution, which distributes volume proportionally across all price levels that each candle's range covers. Additionally, the friction scoring provides insight into rejection strength at each level, which no standard Volume Profile offers.

Does it work during news events?

The indicator functions during all market conditions. However, during extreme volatility events (NFP, FOMC), friction levels may shift rapidly. It is generally advisable to wait for market conditions to stabilize after major news releases before acting on signals.

Version History

v8.0 Current

  • Pro-Rata Volume Distribution algorithm
  • True Wick Rejection Friction scoring
  • Anti-repaint signal engine (closed-bar only)
  • 6-component scoring system (0-100)
  • Smart signal state machine (5 states)
  • ATR-based stop loss with structural validation
  • Structure-based take profit with risk cap
  • Glassmorphism dashboard with drop shadow
  • Trend alignment using dual 8-bar averages
  • Multi-bar momentum confirmation
  • Power labels, S/R zones, alert zones

v4.0

  • Gradient volume profile bars
  • Volume histogram extension
  • High-friction and low-friction labels
  • Alert zone lines

Built with institutional-grade algorithms. Designed for serious traders who demand precision in their analysis.

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Рынок несправедлив, хотя бы потому, что всего лишь 10% игроков управляют 90% капитала. У рядового трейдера мало шансов, чтобы противостоять этим «хищникам». Но выход есть, необходимо всего лишь перейти на другую сторону, необходимо находиться в числе этих 10% «акул», научиться распознавать их намерения и двигаться вместе с ними. Объем - это единственный опережающий фактор, который безупречно работает на любом периоде и любом торговом инструменте. Сначала зарождается и накапливается объем, и толь
AdvancedForecasterPro
Le Parquet Trading Floor
Индикаторы
Обзор Advanced Key Levels Predictor EA — это продвинутый экспертный советник для MetaTrader 5, сочетающий технический анализ и предиктивные алгоритмы для определения ключевых рыночных уровней и прогнозирования будущих движений цены. Советник предоставляет расширенные возможности визуализации с четкими индикаторами, помогающими трейдерам принимать обоснованные торговые решения. Основные функции Обнаружение ключевых уровней Уровни поддержки и сопротивления : Автоматически определяет важные уров
Volume Profile Fibo Confluence
Yannick Dupont
Индикаторы
What if you could finally SEE where the market really wants to go? Most traders watch price. Pros watch VOLUME — where the money was actually traded. Volume Profile Fibo Confluence puts that reading right in front of you, in plain language, no jargon. WHAT YOU SEE ON YOUR CHART • The POC, the most-traded price: the market's natural magnet • The value area (VAH / VAL): the "house" where price spends its time • Automatic Fibonacci retracement + the golden pocket • Low-volume nodes
С этим продуктом покупают
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изменения н
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Euro Escalper— Professionalnyi Institutsionalnyi Indikator Skalpinga Euro Escalper — eto vysokoproizvoditelnyi torgovyi indikator, razrabotannyi dlya treiderov, trebuyushchikh institutsionalnoi tochnosti v kazhdoi tochke vkhoda. Rabotaet s Sinteticheskimi Indeksami (Deriv), Forex i lyubym aktivom, dostupnym v MetaTrader 5. Sochetaet zony likvidnosti na osnove Fibonachchi, vstroennyi dvigatel SuperTrend i professionalnuyu panel monitoringa v realnom vremeni. Klyuchevye Preimushchestva Bez Perisov
CGE Trading Suite
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
Triple Crox Strategy
issam rahhal sabour
Индикаторы
Triple Crox v4.10 Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Паттерны • Фибоначчи • CLUSTER ML • Мульти-фильтр 1. Обзор Triple Crox v4.10 — проф. MT5 индикатор: 13 паттернов , Фибоначчи , CLUSTER ML , мульти-фильтр для точных сигналов. 2. Конфигурация Хейкен-Аши , стрелки Buy / Sell , Entry/TP1/TP2/TP3/SL , 13 фильтров. 3. Визуальные компоненты Buy/Sell стрелки • Облако EMA (3 слоя) • Ribbon лента • DEMA-ATR • Фибоначчи уровни • 13 паттернов с зонами пробоя • Dashboard 4. Риск-менеджмент ATR-стопы • Trailing
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Индикаторы
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO - это больше, чем простой измеритель силы. Вместо того, чтобы ограничивать расчет ценой, его значения могут быть основаны на любом из 19 встроенных режимов измерения силы + 9 таймфреймов. С FFx USM вы сможете задавать любой период для любой комбинации таймфреймов. Например, вы можете установить панель на последние 10 свечей на M15-H1-H4… Полная гибкость! Простая интерпретация... Это дает отличное представление о том, какие валюты слабые и сильные, поэтому вы смож
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Universal MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус выбранного индикатора на каждом из них. 9 индикаторов (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Каждый из них можно несколько раз применять на одном графике с различными настройками. Простая интерпретация. Сделки на покупку подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов показывается зеленым цветом. А сделки на продажу подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов пока
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 21). Панель работает в двух режимах: Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения Режим Watcher: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения В этом реж
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Patterns Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, по уровням TP 1, TP 2 и SL на основе любого из выбранных паттернов (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Предлагаются следующие варианты: Для работы с несколькими парами можно запускать несколько экземпляров индикатора на одном графике. Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после пробоя для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по м
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner ищет до пяти индикаторов среди 16 доступных на всех парах и таймфреймах. Таким образом вы можете ясно увидеть торговли по каким валютам следует избегать, а на каких сосредоточить внимание. Когда валюта переходит в экстремальную зону (например, 20/80%), вы можете торговать всей корзиной с большей уверенностью. Другая область применения индикатора – определение сильных и слабых валют для поиск
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO - это полный набор инструментов для построения уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Поддержка и сопротивление - самые используемые уровни во всех видах торговли. Их можно использовать для поиска разворотов тренда, установки уровней тейк-профита и стоп-лосса и т.д. Индикатор можно полностью настроить непосредственно с графика Выбор из 4 периодов для расчетов: 4-часовой, дневной, недельный и
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
Индикаторы
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
Индикаторы
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Индикаторы
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Индикаторы
этот индикатор является индикатором детектора спайков, он специально разработан для обмена на Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 и Crash 500 Мы рекомендуем использовать его только для индексов Deriv Boom и Crash. Его настройки интуитивно понятны, знакомы, просты в использовании имеет функции уведомления; звуковые уведомления и push-уведомления. этот инструмент прост в использовании, прост в обращении Это обновление основано на разных стратегиях для шипов.
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MaxiPro Average Euro MT4
Deniati Ndraha
Эксперты
MaxiPro Average Euro   uses a unique algorithm with the best reversal strategy which provides more consistent and stable results. Trading automatically is more consistent without involving emotional factors, making it easier and more comfortable and suitable for beginners who want to learn and create results through trading. Maximize trading with Autocut signal protection to close loss and profit orders so that trading is protected from margin call risk. Imput parameters can be optimized for ot
MaxiPro Average Euro MT5
Deniati Ndraha
Эксперты
MaxiPro Average Euro uses a unique algorithm with the best reversal strategy which provides more consistent and stable results. Trading automatically is more consistent without involving emotional factors, making it easier and more comfortable and suitable for beginners who want to learn and create results through trading. Maximize trading with Autocut signal protection to close loss and profit orders so that trading is protected from margin call risk. Imput parameters can be optimized for othe
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