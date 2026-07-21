Algoprime Friction Heatmap with Smart Signals

BENAI ALGOPRIME : A volume profile indicator that maps historical friction at every price level and generates anti-repaint trading signals with precise entry, stop loss, and take profit targets. Built with Pro-Rata volume distribution and True Wick Rejection algorithms used by institutional trading firms.

What This Indicator Does

This indicator combines two powerful analytical tools into one system:

  • Volume Profile Engine - Builds an institutional-grade volume profile using Pro-Rata distribution, showing exactly where trading activity occurred at each price level
  • Friction Analysis - Measures how much price rejection occurred at each level, identifying strong support/resistance zones and weak breakthrough areas
  • Signal Generator - Fires non-repainting signals when momentum, structure, and friction conditions align, with exact Entry, SL, TP1, and TP2 levels
Primary Use Case: XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe. Also effective on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, US30, NAS100, and BTCUSD.

Core Algorithms

1. Pro-Rata Volume Distribution

Standard volume profile indicators assign all of a candle's volume to a single price level (typically the midpoint). This method is inaccurate because volume actually occurred across the entire range of the candle.

The Pro-Rata algorithm distributes each candle's volume proportionally across all price bins that the candle's range covers. For example, if a candle trades from 1.0850 to 1.0950, volume is distributed across all bins between those levels based on how much of the candle overlaps each bin.

This produces a more accurate representation of where institutional activity actually took place.

2. True Wick Rejection Friction

Friction measures how strongly price was rejected at each level. The calculation examines the wicks (shadows) of candles that intersect with each price bin. When a candle wicks beyond a bin boundary, that wick distance is scored as rejection force.

Higher friction values indicate levels where price historically struggled to break through. Lower friction values indicate areas where price moved freely.

  • Friction above 0.70 - High friction node (strong support/resistance)
  • Friction between 0.30 and 0.70 - Moderate friction
  • Friction below 0.30 - Low friction node (likely breakthrough area)

3. Anti-Repaint Signal Engine

All signals are calculated exclusively on closed (completed) bars. This means once a signal appears on your chart, it will never disappear, move, or change. The Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, and TP2 levels are permanent from the moment the signal is generated.

The indicator uses a state machine to track signal lifecycle:

  • NONE - No active signal, system scanning for opportunities
  • OPEN - Fresh signal generated (bars 1-2), entry window active
  • HOLD - Signal active (bars 3-8), manage existing position
  • CLOSE - Signal expired, position should be closed
  • WAIT - Cooldown period (5 bars), no new signals permitted

Signal Scoring System

Every potential signal is evaluated across six components, producing a score from 0 to 100. Only signals meeting the minimum score threshold are displayed.

Component Max Points What It Measures
Friction Context 25 Is price at a high-friction zone?
POC Proximity 20 How close to Point of Control?
Momentum Alignment 15 Is multi-bar momentum confirming direction?
Structure (VAH/VAL) 15 Is price near Value Area boundaries?
HVN Density 10 Are there strong friction levels nearby?
Multi-Bar Confirmation 10 Is momentum consistent across multiple bars?

A signal only fires when ALL of these conditions are met simultaneously: minimum score threshold is satisfied, friction at entry is sufficient, smoothed momentum exceeds the threshold, price is inside the Value Area, trend alignment confirms the direction, and the cooldown period has elapsed.

Stop Loss and Take Profit Logic

The SL/TP system uses ATR (Average True Range) combined with structural price levels:

  • Stop Loss: Calculated as ATR x 1.0, validated against the nearest high-friction node. If a nearby friction level exists within 0.3x to 3x the ATR distance, the SL is placed at that structural level instead.
  • TP1 (Target 1): Targets the nearest high-friction node in the signal direction. Falls back to 1.5x risk distance if no nearby node exists.
  • TP2 (Target 2): Targets the Value Area High/Low (structural level), capped at maximum 2.5x risk distance to prevent unrealistic targets.

The typical risk-to-reward ratio achieved ranges from 1:2.0 to 1:3.5 depending on market conditions and the specific setup.

Dashboard Display

The built-in dashboard provides all essential information in a single glance:

  • Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL)
  • Current friction percentage and status (HIGH/MODERATE/LOW)
  • Count of high-friction nodes and low-friction nodes in the profile
  • Active signal state (OPEN BUY, HOLD SELL, WAIT, etc.)
  • Exact Entry, SL, TP1, TP2 price levels
  • Risk-to-reward ratio for the current signal
  • Signal strength score with visual bar representation

Additional Visual Features

  • Neon gradient Volume Profile bars (color-coded by friction and volume)
  • POC, VAH, VAL lines with price labels
  • High-friction and low-friction labels on volume nodes
  • Power labels on the strongest friction clusters
  • S/R Zone highlighting for extended friction areas (up to 2 zones)
  • Alert zone dotted lines at nearest high-friction levels above and below price
  • Signal entry arrow with score percentage
  • Entry, SL, TP1, TP2 lines extending from the signal bar

Input Parameters

Core Parameters

Parameter Default Description
VP Lookback Period 200 Number of bars used to calculate the volume profile
Volume Profile Bins 50 Number of price bins for the volume profile
Friction Lookback 120 Number of bars used to calculate friction scores
Min Volume Threshold 0.001 Minimum volume as percentage of 20-bar average to display a bin
High Friction Level 0.70 Threshold above which a bin is classified as high friction
Low Friction Level 0.30 Threshold below which a bin is classified as low friction

Signal Parameters

Parameter Default Description
Min Signal Score 50 Minimum composite score required to generate a signal (0-100)
Signal Cooldown 8 Minimum bars between signal generations
Signal Hold Bars 3 Minimum bars a signal remains in HOLD state
Momentum Lookback 10 Number of bars used for momentum calculation
Confirmation Bars 4 Number of bars required for multi-bar momentum confirmation
Wait Bars 5 Cooldown bars after a signal expires before new signals are permitted
SL ATR Multiplier 1.0 Stop loss distance as a multiplier of ATR(14)
Momentum Threshold 0.30 Minimum momentum value required for a directional signal
Min Friction Entry 0.25 Minimum friction score at the entry bin required for a signal

Display Parameters

Parameter Default Description
Show HF/LF Labels true Display high-friction and low-friction labels on volume nodes
Show Volume Histogram false Display histogram bars extending from the volume profile
Show Alert Lines true Display dotted alert zone lines at nearest high-friction levels
Show POC/VAH/VAL true Display Point of Control and Value Area lines
Show Dashboard true Display the information dashboard panel
Show S/R Zones true Display support/resistance zone rectangles
Show Power Labels true Display power indicators on strong friction clusters
Show Signal true Display signal arrows, entry, SL, and TP lines

Color Parameters

Parameter Default Description
Dashboard BG Gray (200,200,205) Dashboard background color
Dashboard Header Darker Gray (160,165,175) Dashboard header background color
Border (130,135,145) Border line color
Main Text Black (0,0,0) Primary text color
Dim Text Dark Gray (80,80,90) Secondary text color
Neon Cyan Teal (0,120,160) High-friction and VAH indicator color
Neon Pink Magenta (160,30,70) Low-friction and VAL indicator color
Gold (160,120,0) Power labels and alert zone color
POC Navy (30,40,80) Point of Control line color
Buy Dark Green (0,128,0) Buy signal color
Sell Dark Red (180,0,0) Sell signal color
Hist Bar Blue (50,80,160) Volume histogram bar color

Recommended Settings

XAUUSD (Gold) - M15

Lookback Period 200
Num Bins 50
Friction Lookback 120
High Friction 0.70
Low Friction 0.30
Signal Min Score 50
Momentum Threshold 0.30
SL ATR Multiplier 1.0

EURUSD - M15

Lookback Period 200
Num Bins 60
Friction Lookback 120
High Friction 0.75
Low Friction 0.25
Signal Min Score 50
Momentum Threshold 0.25
SL ATR Multiplier 1.0

US30 (Dow Jones) - M5

Lookback Period 150
Num Bins 40
Friction Lookback 100
High Friction 0.70
Low Friction 0.30
Signal Min Score 45
Momentum Threshold 0.35
SL ATR Multiplier 1.2

Installation

1 Copy the Benai_FrictionHeatmap.ex5 file to your MetaTrader 5 terminal's Data Folder under MQL5/Indicators/

2 Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N)

3 Find "Benai_FrictionHeatmap" in the Indicators list and drag it onto your chart

4 Set the chart background to white and foreground to black for optimal color display (right-click chart, Properties)

5 The indicator is designed with default parameters optimized for XAUUSD M15. Adjust input parameters as needed for other symbols or timeframes

Frequently Asked Questions

Does this indicator repaint?

No. All signals are calculated exclusively on closed bars. Once a signal appears, the Entry, SL, TP1, and TP2 levels are permanent and will never change.

What timeframes work best?

M15 is the primary recommended timeframe. M5 is effective for scalping approaches. H1 works for swing trading styles. The algorithm functions across all timeframes but is optimized for M15.

What symbols work best?

XAUUSD (Gold) is the primary target symbol. The indicator also performs well on major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), indices (US30, NAS100), and crypto (BTCUSD).

What is the minimum account size?

A minimum of is recommended for trading with micro lots (0.01). ,000 or more is recommended for standard lot sizes (0.1).

Can I use this with other indicators?

Yes. The indicator renders all objects in the background layer so it will not interfere with other chart tools or indicators.

How is this different from a standard Volume Profile?

Standard Volume Profile assigns volume using midpoint-only calculation, which is inaccurate. This indicator uses Pro-Rata distribution, which distributes volume proportionally across all price levels that each candle's range covers. Additionally, the friction scoring provides insight into rejection strength at each level, which no standard Volume Profile offers.

Does it work during news events?

The indicator functions during all market conditions. However, during extreme volatility events (NFP, FOMC), friction levels may shift rapidly. It is generally advisable to wait for market conditions to stabilize after major news releases before acting on signals.

Version History

v8.0 Current

  • Pro-Rata Volume Distribution algorithm
  • True Wick Rejection Friction scoring
  • Anti-repaint signal engine (closed-bar only)
  • 6-component scoring system (0-100)
  • Smart signal state machine (5 states)
  • ATR-based stop loss with structural validation
  • Structure-based take profit with risk cap
  • Glassmorphism dashboard with drop shadow
  • Trend alignment using dual 8-bar averages
  • Multi-bar momentum confirmation
  • Power labels, S/R zones, alert zones

v4.0

  • Gradient volume profile bars
  • Volume histogram extension
  • High-friction and low-friction labels
  • Alert zone lines

Built with institutional-grade algorithms. Designed for serious traders who demand precision in their analysis.

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该指标建立当前报价，可以与历史报价进行比较，并在此基础上进行价格走势预测。指示器有一个文本字段，用于快速导航到所需日期。 选项： 符号 - 选择指标将显示的符号； SymbolPeriod - 选择指标从中获取数据的时段； IndicatorColor - 指示器颜色； HorisontalShift - 由指标绘制的报价移动指定的柱数； Inverse - true 反转引号，false - 原始视图； ChartVerticalShiftStep - 图表垂直移动（键盘上的向上/向下箭头）； 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。
Zero Latency Divergence Sniper
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
指标
Zero-Latency Divergence Sniper: 100% Non-Repainting Sell Engine Bears make money fast, but catching the exact peak of a market squeeze is notoriously dangerous. Most retail traders try to time reversals using standard divergence indicators, only to watch the market rip right through their stop losses. Why? Because traditional divergence indicators are lagging traps. They require 2 to 3 "future" candles to confirm a swing high before printing an arrow. By the time you get the signal, the move is
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
指标
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Phantom Edge SMC
Nattapon Chuekamhod
指标
Phantom Edge SMC — The Ultimate Smart Money Indicator for MT5 Tired of manually drawing structures while trading SMC or ICT concepts? Let Phantom Edge SMC do the heavy lifting for you. Key Features Internal & Swing Structure: Automatically detects BOS and CHoCH across two structural levels. Order Blocks (OB): Identifies Internal and Swing OBs with automated mitigation tracking. Equal Highs / Lows: Highlights EQH / EQL to pinpoint Liquidity pools. Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Displays FVGs with
Reverso 1
Armand Gonto
指标
Reverso 1.0 est un Indicateur Technique basé sur la tendance. Cet Indicateur intègre une formule exceptionnelle qui permet de décider au croisement du signal et du prix de clôture d'entrer dans le marché. Le timeframe indiqué est compris entre 2H et 1D. Les symboles que je conseille sont les suivants: BTCUSD-ETHUSD XAUGBP-XAUEUR-XAUAUD-XAGEUR-XAUUSD NZDJPY-GBPUSD-EURJPY-GBPJPY-USDJPY-CHFJPY-CADJPY-AUDJPY
Tma Poc Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
POC + TMA SCALPER GOLD - Expert Advisor Professional DESCRIPTION: Automated trading system designed specifically for XAU/USD, combining Point of Control (POC) with Triangular Moving Average (TMA) to identify high-volume and trending zones. It uses advanced risk management with dynamic trailing stops and an intelligent grid system. TECHNICA
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
Wayne Theo Botha
指标
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Ajay Pandey patterns
Ajay Mukesh Pandey
指标
This indicator plots buy and sell signals based on pattern which I have discovered over the year. When I entered trading world, I started with chart patterns. whole day I used identify patterns plot them. Take screenshot. After practicing for years and trading patterns. My eyes started to see patterns that repeat over and over again. Chart pattern and candles sticks both. New Patterns. Over time I got to know few pattern were already discovered by somebody else. These are my own pattern which 
ZigZag SMC Premium MT5
Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
指标
If you are looking for precision in identifying strategic tops and bottoms, the ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the tool that will contribute to your technical analysis. Developed based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT), it offers an insight into market behavior, helping you make decisions. What will you find in this indicator? Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms Based on institutional strategies Ideal for analyzing liqu
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
指标
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
指标
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
AdvancedForecasterPro
Le Parquet Trading Floor
指标
概述 Advanced Key Levels Predictor EA 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 平台开发的高级智能交易系统（EA），结合了先进的技术分析与预测算法，能够识别关键市场水平并预测未来的价格走势。该EA提供全面的图表显示功能，通过清晰的可视化指标帮助交易者做出明智的交易决策。 主要功能 关键水平检测 支撑与阻力位 ：利用高级算法自动识别重要的支撑与阻力水平 斐波那契回撤 ：计算并显示关键斐波那契水平（23.6%、38.2%、50%、61.8%、78.6%） 枢轴点 ：提供每日枢轴点及其对应的支撑和阻力 水平强度分析 ：根据历史价格反应评估每个水平的重要性 预测分析 线性回归预测 ：通过统计分析预测未来价格走势 移动平均趋势分析 ：基于动量的趋势预测 RSI 动量预测 ：使用 RSI 模式进行短期预测 置信评分系统 ：为每个预测结果提供置信度评分 高级图表与可视化 实时水平显示 ：动态显示所有关键水平 预测线条 ：可视化显示未来的价格移动趋势 信息面板 ：显示EA统计和市场信息的全面仪表板 多色编码 ：不同类型的水平和预测使用不同颜色表示 可自定义
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
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Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
指标
看清市场真正在做什么。   在您眼前实时观察三大市场阶段（收缩、扩张、趋势），并在趋势阶段的早期阶段抓住更优的入场点。   不要再猜测。开始像机构和聪明钱那样解读市场。   Apex Market Structure Pro（MT5 版）是一款精准的聪明钱分析工具，它剥离噪音，向您展示每根 K 线之下的真实结构：流动性、结构转变、吸   筹区域与趋势偏向，全部呈现在一个简洁、专业的图层中。专为厌倦了滞后指标、准备以清晰视角交易的严肃交易者打造。   重要提示：本指标专为 Heikin Ashi（平均足）K 线设计。使用前请将图表切换为 Heikin Ashi，以释放其全部威力。全部分析都围绕 Heikin   Ashi 的价格流构建。正是在这里，Apex Market Structure Pro 发挥出最佳表现。   交易者为何选择 Apex Market Structure Pro：   流动性，一览无遗： 瞬间看清止损池所在之处。卖方与买方流动性会被自动标注。实时关注尚未被扫的价位，捕捉价格攫取流动性并反转的精确时   刻。在聪明钱交易的地方交易。   会说话的结构：
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
指标
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
指标
Euro Escalper— Zhuan Ye Ji Gou Ji Tou Pi Zhi Biao Euro Escalper shi yi kuan gao xing neng jiao yi zhi biao, zhuan wei xu yao ji gou ji jing zhun ru chang de jiao yi zhe she ji. Shi yong yu he cheng zhi shu (Deriv), wai hui ji MetaTrader 5 shang de ren he zi chan. Jie he le ji yu Fibonacci de liu dong xing qu yu, nei zhi SuperTrend yin qing he shi shi zhuan ye kong zhi mian ban. Zhu Yao You Shi Wu Chong Hui: Xin hao jian tou jin zai K xian shou pan shi chu xian, yong yuan bu hui yi dong huo xiao
CGE Trading Suite
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (2)
指标
Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
Triple Crox Strategy
issam rahhal sabour
指标
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Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
指标
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
指标
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
指标
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
指标
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
指标
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
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MaxiPro Average Euro MT4
Deniati Ndraha
专家
MaxiPro Average Euro   uses a unique algorithm with the best reversal strategy which provides more consistent and stable results. Trading automatically is more consistent without involving emotional factors, making it easier and more comfortable and suitable for beginners who want to learn and create results through trading. Maximize trading with Autocut signal protection to close loss and profit orders so that trading is protected from margin call risk. Imput parameters can be optimized for ot
MaxiPro Average Euro MT5
Deniati Ndraha
专家
MaxiPro Average Euro uses a unique algorithm with the best reversal strategy which provides more consistent and stable results. Trading automatically is more consistent without involving emotional factors, making it easier and more comfortable and suitable for beginners who want to learn and create results through trading. Maximize trading with Autocut signal protection to close loss and profit orders so that trading is protected from margin call risk. Imput parameters can be optimized for othe
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