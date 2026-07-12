Nexus Synergy MT5
- 指标
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Cristofher Robles⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TOP RATED MQL5 SELLER — PERU 🇵🇪
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🤖 Indicators Developer | MT4 x MT5 Specialist
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✅ Specialized in creating HIGH-QUALITY custom
Indicators for MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5
- 版本: 10.0
- 激活: 8
Nexus Synergy MT5 is a comprehensive confluence indicator that integrates multiple trading models???including volatility filters, dual-channel moving averages, and Fibonacci pivot targets???into one single unified visual dashboard.
Key Features:
- Confluence Core: Signals only generated when XU-MA, ATR, and Fibo levels align.
- Visual Dashboard: Centralized tab showing trend, current signal, and price parameters.
- DOP Anchor: Anchor line representing daily open price for structural bias.
- Target Ratios: Dynamic target levels with automatic R:R ratio indicators.
- Alert System: Instant push, popup, and email alerts on crossover transitions.
Primary Inputs:
- TrendFilterMode: Adjust trend filter criteria (Intraday, Close, EMA, or XU-MA).
- DOPtf: Define timeframe in minutes for the Daily Open Price line.
- XUMA_FontSize: Font size configuration for the XU-MA panel labels.