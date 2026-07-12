Trend Scalper Pro VIP

Trend Scalper Pro — Adaptive Trend-Following EA with Smart Recovery Engine

Trend Scalper Pro is a fully automated trading system built around a dynamic trend-detection engine, a multi-layer drawdown protection framework, and an intelligent recovery-based position sizing model. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based approach to short-term trend trading without having to watch the charts themselves.

The EA runs entirely on its own logic once attached — no manual intervention required — and comes with a live on-chart dashboard so you always know exactly what the system is doing and why.
⚠   (PLEASE MESSAGE ME PRIVATLY FOR OPTIMIZED SET FILE)

⭐ Recommended Setup

Setting Recommendation
Broker Exness
Account Type Cent Account
Minimum Deposit $500 (in cent-account equivalent)
Timeframe M1 (1 Minute)
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) only

This EA has been specifically tuned and stress-tested for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe using a cent account structure, which allows for finer position-sizing control and more precise risk management given gold's typical volatility. Running it on other symbols, timeframes, or standard account types is not recommended and may produce inconsistent results.
  ⚠   (PLEASE MESSAGE ME PRIVATLY FOR OPTIMIZED SET FILE)

🔑 Key Features

Adaptive Trend Engine Continuously analyzes market structure to identify emerging directional moves, filtering out noise and low-quality setups before any trade is considered.

Higher-Timeframe Confirmation Filter Cross-checks every potential entry against a higher timeframe context to help avoid trading against the dominant market direction.

Intelligent Recovery-Based Lot Sizing Instead of a fixed lot size, position sizing dynamically adjusts based on account performance, aiming to recover from losing sequences in a controlled, mathematically defined way rather than through blind martingale escalation.

Multi-Layer Drawdown Protection Built-in peak-balance tracking with configurable drawdown thresholds. When drawdown limits are approached, the system can automatically pause trading and reset with a fresh strategy cycle instead of chasing losses indefinitely.

Basket / Average-Out Management When multiple positions are open simultaneously, the EA can manage them as a combined basket — closing the group together once the overall position clears profitability, rather than relying on each trade to hit its target independently.

Deposit/Withdrawal-Aware State Persistence All critical account state (peak balance, recovery cycle, compounding progress) is saved to file and automatically reconciled on restart — including correctly distinguishing your own deposits/withdrawals from genuine trading drawdown, even after a terminal restart or power loss.

Compounding Profit Targets (Optional) Profit targets can automatically scale up as your account balance grows past defined milestones, letting the strategy compound naturally over time.

Live Performance Dashboard A clean, dark-themed on-chart HUD displays real-time statistics: win/loss streaks, win rate, current recovery target, drawdown level, peak balance, basket status, and more — all at a glance.

Fully Automated No manual chart-watching required. The EA manages entries, exits, position sizing, and risk controls independently based on its internal rule set.

⚙️ Why These Settings Matter

Gold (XAUUSD) is known for sharp, fast intraday moves — exactly the type of environment this EA's trend-detection and recovery framework was designed around. The M1 timeframe allows the system to react quickly to short-term momentum shifts, while the cent account structure lets the built-in recovery and compounding logic operate with much finer granularity than a standard account would allow at the same nominal deposit size.

A minimum of $500 (cent account) is recommended to give the drawdown protection and recovery engine sufficient room to operate as designed.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex, gold, and other leveraged instruments carries substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance, backtest results, and any statistics shown on this listing are not a guarantee of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. It is strongly recommended to test this EA on a demo account before deploying it with real funds, and to fully review and understand all input parameters before going live.

📊 Recommended Verification

⚠   (PLEASE MESSAGE ME PRIVATLY FOR OPTIMIZED SET FILE)


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Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
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Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Эксперты
Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Эксперты
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John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
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Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Эксперты
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA — это продвинутая высокочастотная торговая система, разработанная специально для экстремальной волатильности и быстрого исполнения сделок на рынке. В отличие от традиционных Expert Advisor, которые полагаются на запаздывающие данные свечей OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), эта система работает полностью на чистых, сырых тиковых данных. Отслеживая микро-движения цен Bid и Ask, она выявляет и использует взрывные импульсы движения ещё до того, как они появятся на стандартных гр
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You Liang Tham
Эксперты
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Эксперты
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Monarch Golden Sparrow
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Эксперты
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
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Эксперты
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
PivotStorm
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Эксперты
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Stealth 150 DE40
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4 (1)
Эксперты
Простите за выдающуюся доходность 340% годовых! Да, вы всё правильно прочитали: такие результаты тестирования в 340% годовых почти что неприлично хороши. Но, пожалуйста, не поймите меня неправильно — это не маркетинговый трюк, а результат чистого программирования и честных бэктестов. Конечно, такие "сказочные" доходности не могут сохраняться вечно, ведь через несколько лет любой советник в тесте сталкивается с ограничениями по объёму лота. Тем не менее: Stealth 150 DE40 показывает, на что
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Эксперты
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Эксперты
Стартова пропозиція. Ціна поступово зростає зі збільшенням кількості продажів. Кожна покупка містить усі майбутні оновлення через MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна сіткова торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) на MetaTrader 5, створена практикуючими трейдерами для будь-якого рівня досвіду. Огляд Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) та інших CFD-інструментів. На відміну від звичайних сіткових роботів із фіксованими параметрами, вона автоматично налаштовує к
XAU Sovereign Quantum AI
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
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