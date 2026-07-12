Trend Scalper Pro VIP

Trend Scalper Pro — Adaptive Trend-Following EA with Smart Recovery Engine

Trend Scalper Pro is a fully automated trading system built around a dynamic trend-detection engine, a multi-layer drawdown protection framework, and an intelligent recovery-based position sizing model. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based approach to short-term trend trading without having to watch the charts themselves.

The EA runs entirely on its own logic once attached — no manual intervention required — and comes with a live on-chart dashboard so you always know exactly what the system is doing and why.
⚠   (PLEASE MESSAGE ME PRIVATLY FOR OPTIMIZED SET FILE)

⭐ Recommended Setup

Setting Recommendation
Broker Exness
Account Type Cent Account
Minimum Deposit $500 (in cent-account equivalent)
Timeframe M1 (1 Minute)
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) only

This EA has been specifically tuned and stress-tested for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe using a cent account structure, which allows for finer position-sizing control and more precise risk management given gold's typical volatility. Running it on other symbols, timeframes, or standard account types is not recommended and may produce inconsistent results.
  ⚠   (PLEASE MESSAGE ME PRIVATLY FOR OPTIMIZED SET FILE)

🔑 Key Features

Adaptive Trend Engine Continuously analyzes market structure to identify emerging directional moves, filtering out noise and low-quality setups before any trade is considered.

Higher-Timeframe Confirmation Filter Cross-checks every potential entry against a higher timeframe context to help avoid trading against the dominant market direction.

Intelligent Recovery-Based Lot Sizing Instead of a fixed lot size, position sizing dynamically adjusts based on account performance, aiming to recover from losing sequences in a controlled, mathematically defined way rather than through blind martingale escalation.

Multi-Layer Drawdown Protection Built-in peak-balance tracking with configurable drawdown thresholds. When drawdown limits are approached, the system can automatically pause trading and reset with a fresh strategy cycle instead of chasing losses indefinitely.

Basket / Average-Out Management When multiple positions are open simultaneously, the EA can manage them as a combined basket — closing the group together once the overall position clears profitability, rather than relying on each trade to hit its target independently.

Deposit/Withdrawal-Aware State Persistence All critical account state (peak balance, recovery cycle, compounding progress) is saved to file and automatically reconciled on restart — including correctly distinguishing your own deposits/withdrawals from genuine trading drawdown, even after a terminal restart or power loss.

Compounding Profit Targets (Optional) Profit targets can automatically scale up as your account balance grows past defined milestones, letting the strategy compound naturally over time.

Live Performance Dashboard A clean, dark-themed on-chart HUD displays real-time statistics: win/loss streaks, win rate, current recovery target, drawdown level, peak balance, basket status, and more — all at a glance.

Fully Automated No manual chart-watching required. The EA manages entries, exits, position sizing, and risk controls independently based on its internal rule set.

⚙️ Why These Settings Matter

Gold (XAUUSD) is known for sharp, fast intraday moves — exactly the type of environment this EA's trend-detection and recovery framework was designed around. The M1 timeframe allows the system to react quickly to short-term momentum shifts, while the cent account structure lets the built-in recovery and compounding logic operate with much finer granularity than a standard account would allow at the same nominal deposit size.

A minimum of $500 (cent account) is recommended to give the drawdown protection and recovery engine sufficient room to operate as designed.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex, gold, and other leveraged instruments carries substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance, backtest results, and any statistics shown on this listing are not a guarantee of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. It is strongly recommended to test this EA on a demo account before deploying it with real funds, and to fully review and understand all input parameters before going live.

📊 Recommended Verification

⚠   (PLEASE MESSAGE ME PRIVATLY FOR OPTIMIZED SET FILE)


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READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
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3.92 (37)
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Tingting Yu
专家
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Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
专家
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Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
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Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
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Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
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SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
专家
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA 是一款先进的高频交易系统，专为极端波动和高速市场执行而设计。与依赖延迟 OHLC（开盘价、最高价、最低价、收盘价）K线数据的传统 EA 不同，该系统完全基于纯粹的原始 Tick 数据运行。通过监控买价和卖价的微小波动，它能够在标准图表反映之前识别并捕捉爆发性的动量行情。 虽然针对黄金（XAUUSD）进行了优化，但该 EA 也可用于任何高流动性、高波动性的交易品种。 实时跟踪进度：点击这里查看 EA 的实时表现。 特别福利：购买后请立即私信我以获取您的 Set 文件！ ️ Set 文件：点击这里下载安装手册和配置文件。 谨防诈骗：我从不会在 Telegram 上分发我的 EA 或自定义设置。官方购买渠道仅限 MQL5，授权 Set 文件仅发布在我的博客中。请提高警惕，避免向第三方冒充者购买！ 核心功能 纯 Tick 数据引擎：分析实时 Tick 流，根据即时动量变化执行交易。 现代化图表面板：采用简洁低干扰的深色 UI 卡片，实时显示浮动盈亏（Floating PNL）和当日已平仓利润，并带有动态颜色提示。
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
专家
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
专家
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
专家
SAIKO Scalper – 高精度Tick动量交易机器人 SAIKO Scalper 是一款先进的算法交易机器人，专门用于通过 Tick 动量分析识别并利用真实的市场动量。与仅依赖传统技术指标的系统不同，该机器人实时监控连续的价格变动，并在检测到强劲的方向性价格冲动时自动开仓。这种方法可以捕捉快速的市场机会，同时减少由正常市场波动产生的错误信号。 该机器人内置多层智能盈利保护机制。当交易开始盈利时，系统会自动通过动态跟踪保护、严格的盈利保护规则以及智能利润锁定机制来保护收益。这些功能旨在确保盈利交易得到有效保护，并减少市场突然反转带来的影响。 SAIKO Scalper 还包含先进的风险控制系统，例如早期亏损保护、自适应止损设置以及严格的资金保护逻辑。算法持续监控市场行为，并能够快速响应市场条件的变化。 该机器人适合希望使用高速、纪律性强并具备智能风险管理功能的自动化剥头皮交易系统的交易者。
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
专家
对于高达340%年化收益率，我们深感抱歉！ 没错，您没看错：这些年化340%的回测结果，几乎好得有些“不正经”。但请不要误会——这不是营销噱头，而是干净编程和真实回测的结果。当然，这样的梦幻收益不可能长期持续，因为任何EA在回测几年后都会遇到手数（lot size）的上限。不过，Stealth 150 DE40 展示了当算法“自由发挥”时可以达到什么高度。 所以，对不起收益太高——现在让我们来说说这个专家顾问（EA）本身： Stealth 150 DE40——专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）打造的突破型专家顾问 隐形。不可阻挡。绝对透明。 Stealth 150 DE40 有什么功能？ Stealth 150 DE40 是一款专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）指数设计的全自动交易机器人，主打盈利性的剥头皮+趋势跟踪（突破）策略。 5.5年历史回测 年化收益率 >150%（复合年增长率，见上面说明） 不使用马丁格尔，不使用网格，不加仓补仓 防止经纪商操纵： 系统内置有紧急止损（SL）和止盈（TP）保护技术风险。但实际的交易管
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Quoc Dung Le
专家
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
专家
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Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
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Tik Volume Balance
Muhammad Hasnain
指标
Tick Volume Balance — Real-Time Buyer/Seller Pressure Reader See who's really in control of every candle. Tick Volume Balance breaks down each finished candle into its individual ticks, classifies every tick as an up-move or a down-move by comparing it to the tick before it, and weighs each one by its volume. Whichever side — buyers or sellers — dominates the candle gets displayed as a clean percentage label directly on your chart, so you can see the real pressure behind the price action, not ju
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