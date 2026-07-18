Tik Volume Balance

Tick Volume Balance — Real-Time Buyer/Seller Pressure Reader

See who's really in control of every candle.

Tick Volume Balance breaks down each finished candle into its individual ticks, classifies every tick as an up-move or a down-move by comparing it to the tick before it, and weighs each one by its volume. Whichever side — buyers or sellers — dominates the candle gets displayed as a clean percentage label directly on your chart, so you can see the real pressure behind the price action, not just the candle's color.

How to read it:

  • 🟢 Green label below the candle → Up-ticks dominated (buying pressure won)
  • 🔴 Red label above the candle → Down-ticks dominated (selling pressure won)
  • A candle with no label simply didn't clear your imbalance threshold — it was close to 50/50 and not worth flagging

This gives you a second layer of confirmation beyond the candle body itself. A green (bullish) candle that actually shows a red tick-imbalance label is a subtle warning sign that the close was won by sellers fighting back — useful for spotting exhaustion, absorption, and hidden divergence between price direction and actual order flow.

Key Features:

  • Genuine tick-by-tick analysis — pulls raw tick history for each bar and classifies every single tick, not an approximation
  • Weighted by real tick volume when your broker supplies it, with automatic fallback to tick-count weighting when it doesn't
  • Adjustable imbalance threshold — filter out noise and only show candles with a meaningful directional skew
  • Lightweight and non-repainting — only processes closed bars, skips bars already labeled, so live-tick updates stay fast
  • Fully customizable label appearance — color, font, size, and offset distance from the candle
  • Configurable processing depth — control exactly how many recent bars are analyzed to manage performance on tick-data-heavy symbols

Inputs:

  • MaxBarsToProcess – how many recent bars to analyze (keep bounded, tick fetches are heavy)
  • MinImbalancePct – minimum winning-side percentage required before a label is drawn
  • LabelOffsetFraction – vertical spacing of the label from the candle's high/low
  • UpColor / DownColor – label colors for buyer- vs. seller-dominated candles
  • FontSize / FontName / DecimalPlaces – label styling

Best used on: Any symbol with reliable tick history from your broker — works especially well on lower timeframes (M1–M15) for scalping and intraday order-flow reading on instruments like Gold, indices, and major FX pairs.

Please note: This indicator depends on your broker retaining sufficient historical tick data — results on older bars may be limited if your broker's tick history doesn't reach back that far. It is a heuristic tick-imbalance tool, not a true Level II order book or footprint reconstruction.


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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Indicators
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
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Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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