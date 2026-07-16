Gwr explosion

GWR Explosion 2.0 – Advanced MT5 Swing Trading Expert Advisor

Overview

GWR Explosion 2.0 is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer a systematic swing trading approach. The Expert Advisor analyzes market conditions and executes trades automatically while allowing users to configure key parameters according to their own trading style and risk management preferences.

Designed with flexibility in mind, GWR Explosion 2.0 supports multiple financial instruments and provides traders with a customizable automated trading solution suitable for different market conditions.

Key Features

  • Advanced swing trading strategy
  • Supports Forex, metals, and indices
  • Optimized for H1 and H4 timeframes
  • Supports multiple symbols (attach the EA to each chart you wish to trade)
  • Compatible with any MetaTrader 5 broker
  • Fully customizable trading parameters
  • Adjustable risk management
  • Flexible trade management settings
  • Easy to configure for different trading styles

Recommended Configuration

GWR Explosion 2.0 is designed to be flexible and can be configured to suit different trading styles and risk preferences.

For optimal performance, configure the Expert Advisor according to:

  • Your preferred trading style
  • Your risk tolerance
  • Your account balance
  • The symbols you wish to trade

Platform

  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Recommended Timeframes

  • H1
  • H4

Supported Markets

  • Forex
  • Metals
  • Indices

Broker Compatibility

  • Compatible with any MetaTrader 5 broker

Flexible Configuration

Every trader has a unique approach to the market. GWR Explosion 2.0 allows you to customize important trading parameters, including:

  • Risk management settings
  • Symbol selection
  • Trade management parameters
  • Additional configurable inputs

This flexibility allows the Expert Advisor to be adapted to different account sizes, trading preferences, and market conditions.

VPS Recommendation

For the best trading experience, it is strongly recommended to run GWR Explosion 2.0 on a Virtual Private Server (VPS).

Using a VPS helps ensure uninterrupted operation, allowing the Expert Advisor to continue running even when your personal computer is turned off or disconnected from the internet.

Benefits of Using a VPS

  • 24/7 uninterrupted operation
  • Stable internet connection
  • Reduced risk of missed trading opportunities caused by internet or power interruptions
  • Lower latency between your trading platform and broker
  • Reliable automated trade execution

Although the Expert Advisor can run on a personal computer while MetaTrader 5 is active, a VPS is recommended for continuous automated trading.

Installation & Usage

  1. Install the Expert Advisor in MetaTrader 5.
  2. Attach the EA to each symbol you want to trade.
  3. Configure the settings according to your trading style and risk preferences.
  4. Enable AutoTrading.
  5. For continuous operation, use a VPS.

Important Information

  • Developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Recommended for H1 and H4 timeframes
  • Supports Forex, metals, and indices
  • Compatible with any MetaTrader 5 broker
  • Supports multiple symbols by attaching the EA to individual charts
  • Fully customizable to suit different trading approaches

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, metals, indices, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

GWR Explosion 2.0 is an automated trading tool designed to assist with trade execution. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading on a live account and use risk management that is appropriate for your financial situation.


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5 (8)
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Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
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Tingting Yu
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X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
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You Liang Tham
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Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
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Israel Odartei Lamptey
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GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
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Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
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️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
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Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
专家
SAIKO Scalper – 高精度Tick动量交易机器人 SAIKO Scalper 是一款先进的算法交易机器人，专门用于通过 Tick 动量分析识别并利用真实的市场动量。与仅依赖传统技术指标的系统不同，该机器人实时监控连续的价格变动，并在检测到强劲的方向性价格冲动时自动开仓。这种方法可以捕捉快速的市场机会，同时减少由正常市场波动产生的错误信号。 该机器人内置多层智能盈利保护机制。当交易开始盈利时，系统会自动通过动态跟踪保护、严格的盈利保护规则以及智能利润锁定机制来保护收益。这些功能旨在确保盈利交易得到有效保护，并减少市场突然反转带来的影响。 SAIKO Scalper 还包含先进的风险控制系统，例如早期亏损保护、自适应止损设置以及严格的资金保护逻辑。算法持续监控市场行为，并能够快速响应市场条件的变化。 该机器人适合希望使用高速、纪律性强并具备智能风险管理功能的自动化剥头皮交易系统的交易者。
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
专家
对于高达340%年化收益率，我们深感抱歉！ 没错，您没看错：这些年化340%的回测结果，几乎好得有些“不正经”。但请不要误会——这不是营销噱头，而是干净编程和真实回测的结果。当然，这样的梦幻收益不可能长期持续，因为任何EA在回测几年后都会遇到手数（lot size）的上限。不过，Stealth 150 DE40 展示了当算法“自由发挥”时可以达到什么高度。 所以，对不起收益太高——现在让我们来说说这个专家顾问（EA）本身： Stealth 150 DE40——专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）打造的突破型专家顾问 隐形。不可阻挡。绝对透明。 Stealth 150 DE40 有什么功能？ Stealth 150 DE40 是一款专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）指数设计的全自动交易机器人，主打盈利性的剥头皮+趋势跟踪（突破）策略。 5.5年历史回测 年化收益率 >150%（复合年增长率，见上面说明） 不使用马丁格尔，不使用网格，不加仓补仓 防止经纪商操纵： 系统内置有紧急止损（SL）和止盈（TP）保护技术风险。但实际的交易管
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